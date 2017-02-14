Fun February Break Camps for NYC Kids

Catering to a wide range of interests and passions, there’s sure to be a fun camp experience for every child this February. Check out some of these options!

Full-day programs for grades 1-6 and half-day programs for kindergarteners offered all week

STEM-loving kids will have fun and keep their math skills sharp this February break at RoboFun, which offers age-appropriate STEM activities for elementary school-age children. Classes offered include LEGO Robotics and Coding & Video Game Design. 9am to 12pm (half day), 9am to 4pm (full day) (extended day options available); Monday-Fridays February 20-24. Prices vary

Full-week or single-day, for ages 4-5, 6-7, or 8-12

Modeled after their popular Summer Day Camp curriculum, Asphalt Green’s co-ed February Fun Camp has a low counselor-to-camper ratio and keeps kids learning and moving all day by incorporating swimming, sports, fitness, and other recreational activities into each packed session. Activities may include swimming, martial arts, soccer, basketball, yoga, art, music, gymnastics, and more. Camps are open to all skill levels and children are asked to bring a swimsuit, towel, and a nut-free lunch. 8:45am to 3:15pm; Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $600/week, $135/day

Full-week or single-day, for ages 5-11

The BAX School Breaks Arts Programs offer many enriching and fun opportunities for students during their time off from school. BAX’s President’s Week Program provides a positive and nurturing environment for students to explore different disciplines, including circus, dance, music, theater, tumbling, and visual arts, while balancing fun creative play activities throughout the day or week. Every group has up to 30 children and is staffed by one group leader, one senior counselor, and two junior counselors. Each day has a different exploratory theme for children to engage in, and workshops hosted by two different guest performing arts in the morning and afternoon. 8:30am to 3pm (optional extended day runs from 3:00-5:45pm); Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $95/day

Full-week, for ages 3-14

Aviator Sports and Events Center understands it can be difficult coordinating work schedules with school holidays, which is why they offer fun, kid-approved day camps that line up with school breaks year-round. Drop the kids off in the morning before work and simply pick them up on your way home for the day. Their professional staff will make sure everyone participates in their many great activities, which include ice skating, rock climbing, gymnastics, arts & crafts, sports group games, and movies. Lunch and a snack is provided, and they ensure that pick­up is as seamless as possible. Walk-ups are welcome until 11am, hours are 9am to 5pm (extended hours: 8am to 6pm); Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $75-$95/day

Full-week, for ages 6-8, 7-9, or 10-13

During their week-long camp workshop, the Mark Morris Dance Center allows young dancers to explore various movement styles and improve their dancing technique. The camp is open to both enrolled and non-enrolled students. 0-2 years dance experience recommended for the ages 6-8 group, 2 years old and up recommended for the ages 7-9 group, and all experience levels (but at least 1 year recommended) for the ages 10-13 group. 9:30am to 3pm for ages 6-9, 10:30am to 4pm for ages 10-13 (extended day options available); Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $295-$395/week

Part-week, for ages 7-14

Greenwich House holiday camps are a great way to keep kids physically and mentally active during their school breaks. Activities include museum and theatre field trips, arts and enrichment activities, games, and sports. The camp provides a snack for campers and asks parents to provide their children with a brown bag lunch. 8:30am to 4:30pm (extended day hours: 4:30pm to 6pm); Tuesday-Friday, February 21-24. $75-$95/day

Full-week, for children grades K-5

Depending on availability and enrollment, the Riverdale YM-YWHA Mid-Winter Break Camp may include any of the following recreational activities: swimming, arts & crafts, various sports options, karate, STEM activities, and more. On Tuesday, February 21, children will also have the option to attend a trip sponsored by Camp Twelve Trails to Chelsea Piers in Stamford, Connecticut. Activities this day include ice skating, gymnastic, batting cages, rock wall climbing, and time in the Splash Zone. Children attending on this day must complete a separate waiver that can be found on the website. Programs are open to the entire community. 9am to 5pm (extended day options available); Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $80 non-members, $65 members non-trip days/$110 nm, $95 m Chelsea Piers trip/$375 nm $300 m full week

Full-day programs offered all week, for children ages 4-9

The ConstructionKids Holiday Programs are full-day build sessions that take place whenever school is closed. This February break, workshops include South Pole Day, where kids can build mini-sleds they’ll use to explore Antarctica in search of macaroni penguins (2/20); Rubber Band Racers, which allows young engineers to design and build their own unique rubber band race cars (2/21); Minigolf Build, a day for children to work both individually and in teams to create a fun mini-golf course (2/22); Star Wars Day (back by popular demand), where young builders use ConstructionKids wooden designs to build Tie fighters, X-Wing fighters, or aliens (2/23); and Masks Build, a day of creativity that allows kids to create a unique mask of their own design for any occasion (2/24). Sign up for one day, or the whole week. 9am to 4pm (extended day until 5pm available); Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $150-$175/day

Full-week or part-week, for children ages 6-12

During The Fashion Class Midtown’s Winter Recess camp, kids learn to sew using a sewing machine, create personalized accessories, illustrate and design their own creations, and simply have fun with other fashion-loving kids. Each day is broken into three classes with experienced instructors who work in the fashion industry. Classes include sewing sessions, where campers create wearable garments and accessories; accessory design; and Art & Design, which combines fashion illustration, painting, and working with fabrics. The full-week camp includes daily field trips or special guest activities. 9am to 5pm full-week, 10am to 3pm part-week (extended day options available); Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $100/day, $725/week

Full-week, for children ages 4-8 and 9-13

When school’s not in session, kids can keep their creative juices flowing at Taste Buds Kitchen. Taste Buds Kitchen’s February break camp offers children the opportunity to learn delicious lifelong skills. Each day, kids make two to three recipes, both sweet and savory. Taught by professional culinary instructors, younger campers learn basic skills while playing fun kitchen games, and older chefs focus on more advanced techniques and are given fun challenges. 9am to 12pm ages 4-8, 1pm to 4pm ages 9-13 (late pickup offered for a fee); Monday-Friday, February 20-24. $100/day, $440/week

Full-week mini camp–ages 4-5; 4-day camp–ages 6-8 & 9-14; one-day camp–ages 6-11

Check out TADA! Youth Theatre’s website for more information on the many programs offered for kids ages 4-14 throughout the week of February break! Various dates and times; Monday-Friday, February 20-24. Prices vary

Full-week, for children ages 6-17

Provide children with an important lifelong skill! Kids can enroll in a four-day program that teaches basic water safety and swimming skills as they learn to enjoy the water safely. Registration takes place from Tuesday, February 7 through Thursday, February 16 on a first-come, first-served basis. Please contact an individual center directly for information about how to register. Times vary. See individual sites for prices and registration.