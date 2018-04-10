Spooky, Fun-Filled Friday The 13th Activities
Turn Friday the 13th, a day associated with bad luck and superstitions, into one filled with fun and spooky activities for you and your family to do throughout the New York City area.
Friday the 13th has always been an unofficial “holiday” throughout the years; movies, books, and stories have turned the day into one to watch out for. The number 13 has long-been associated with bad luck: It is considered just beyond completeness, as there are 12 months in a year, 12 tribes of Israel, and even 12 disciples of Jesus. If you are someone who is superstitious or even if you’re a skeptic, you have to agree that diving into the spooky vibe of Friday the 13th is always a fun alternative to your typical Friday, especially when you can get your children in on the fun as well. Throughout Manhattan, there are events going on in honor of the not-so-lucky day, and you can even bring the fun into your own home. Check out some of these must-dos in order to have a day full of spookiness.
Go on a Ghost Tour
Whether you believe in ghosts or not, what better way to get into the spooky spirit than going on a ghost tour through Greenwich Village? With a place like Manhattan, full of rich history, there are bound to be some phantoms looming around. In this 90-minute tour, you will get to visit the house of Edgar Allan Poe, Mark Twain, and even the site of the Triangle Factory Fire, where nearly 150 people died. Don’t have time to go on the tour? You can download their app and see which ghosts are roaming around wherever you go! Tour begins at 8pm and meets at Washington Square Park, adults $25, children (under 12) $20. Tickets available online. nyghosts.com
Throw a "Friday the 13th" Themed Party
Parties are always a fun excuse to celebrate. Bake black cupcakes, decorate the house with spooky decorations, drink ghoulish punch, and more. It’s a Halloween party in the middle of April: Now, how cool is that? Throw a “Friday the 13th”-themed trivia game and try and guess what objects are considered lucky or not so lucky. Serve foods that are considered to be unlucky, such as eggs or white cheese. Make it even more geared towards the theme and only invite 12 people in order to have a total of 13 people in attendance. ehow.com
Have a “Scary” Movie Marathon
For those looking for a more relaxed Friday the 13th night, get the whole family together and hold a movie marathon packed with all of your favorite scary movies. Watch the adventures of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus or the quirky, yet creepy story of the Addams Family.
Adopt a Pet From an Animal Shelter
Why not take this “unlucky” day and make it a lucky one for the pets at your local animal shelter? There are plenty of animals looking for loving homes. Take it to the next level and find a black cat to bring home. To find your nearest animal shelter, check out aspca.org
Feng Shui Your Home
Bring more luck into your and your family’s life by feng shui-ing your home. Rearrange the furniture and do some spring cleaning to bring a more harmonious energy into your environment. Plus, get the kids involved by having them move around the lighter objects and see where they want to place things throughout the house. thespruce.com