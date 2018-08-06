New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • Fresh Fall Maternity Fashion

    Your guide to this season’s chicest fall maternity fashion looks and trends (plus, how to accessorize them with coordinating shoes and bags)

     By Mia Weber

    As the temperatures slowly transition from hot and sunny to crisp and breezy, a new wardrobe is a must for stylish expectant mamas! Our guide to the chicest fall maternity fashion trends (plus, how to accessorize them all with coordinating bags and shoes) has you covered for the autumn season and beyond. From comfy and cozy to sleek and chic, there’s fall maternity ensemble for moms of all style sensibilities!

    Rustic Charm

    pregnant model in plaid dress

    HATCH Collection Alexia Dress in Blueberry, $258, hatchcollection.com

    red head model in grey turtleneck swetaer

    boob Jamie Knit Sweater in Grey, $139, boobdesign.com

    L.L.Bean Everyday Lightweight Katahdin Tote

    L.L.Bean Everyday Lightweight Katahdin Tote, $34.95, llbean.com

    fall boots with fur detail on top

    EMU Australia Shoreline Leather Lo boots in Oak, $199.95, emuaustralia.com

    Bohemian Luxury

    pregnant model in boho chic magenta dress and brown slouchy boots on a cobbletone street

    GeBe Maternity Long Dress – Lili, $89, gebematernity.com

    pregnant woman in navy blue boho jumpsuit

    PinkBlush Navy Front Tie Wide Leg Maternity Overalls, $37, pinkblushmaternity.com

    black and white tribal pattern diaper bag

    Petunia Pickle Bottom City Carryall Diaper Bag in Secrets of Salvador, $169, petunia.com

    fringed kilim print slides

    Artemis Design Co. Women’s Sumak Fringe Slides, $348, artemisdesignco.com

    City Chic

    pregnant woman in striped top with ruffled sleeves

    Isabella Oliver Jamie Ruffle Top, $99, isabellaoliver.com

    olive green maternity dress with ruffles

    MiMi Ruffle Sleeve Maternity Dress in Olive, $48, destinationmaternity.com

    black leather diaper bag

    Ju-Ju-Be Ever Collection Everyday Tote, $165, ju-ju-be.com

    black leather slip on shoes

    KEDS Double Decker Leather Slip-Ons in Black, $65, keds.com

    Pregnant Prepster

    red maternity dress with scalloped hem

    PinkBlush Burgundy Solid Scalloped Hem Maternity Dress $45, pinkblushmaternity.com

    pregnant model in preppy peacoat and red boots

    Jojo Maman Bébé Military Coat ($165) and Grey Super Skinny Jeans ($69), jojomamanbebe.com

    canvas weekender bag

    Forestbound New England Canvas Utility Bag, $99, forestbound.com

    silver ballet flats

    Seraphine Silver Ballet Flats, $109, seraphine.com

