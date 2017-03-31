Free Swim Lessons At The YMCA Teach Valuable Life Skills

The weather is warming up, which means it’s time to get back in the pool.

In observance of National Water Safety Month this April, the YMCA of Greater New York is urging parents to take their children’s relationship with water seriously by providing them with free swim lessons. This program was developed as a way to spread awareness and emphasize the importance of water safety.

During the week of April 10-14, parents are encouraged to take their children to any participating YMCA branches across New York City where they will have the chance to enjoy water sports, enhance or learn new techniques, and meet new friends all while learning life-saving water safety skills.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up here.