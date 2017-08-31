Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 1-3)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, September 1

NYC Unicycle Festival 2017: Brooklyn Unicycle Day

2-9:30pm

Brooklyn Bridge to Coney Island

All Ages

Celebrate the 8th annual Brooklyn Unicycle Day by visiting the NYC Unicycle Festival. Experienced cyclists will ride for thirteen miles from the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge to Coney Island where families can enjoy a unicycle-themed stage show and fireworks. Please note: While this event is free, donations are strongly encouraged.

Saturday, September 2

Transforming Food

2-4pm

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Roll up your sleeves for a cooking workshop in Prospect Park! The Park’s Transforming Food workshop will teach participants how to churn butter, grind corn, and more. Attendees will make scrumptious snacks such as herb-buttered popcorn and Mrs. Lefferts’ apple fritters. Please note: While admission is free, there is a suggested donation fee of $3.

Circus Amok

3-4pm

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

All Ages

The circus is coming to town at Socrates Sculpture Park. Bring the whole family to celebrate Circus Amok’s 22nd spectacular performance. Circus Amok is a New York-based circus-theater company that uses a blend of traditional circus skills, post-modern dance, and improvisational techniques to create quite a unique show. Their free public performances address issues of social justice and is geared towards audiences of all ages.

Saturday, September 2-Sunday, September 3

NYC Unicycle Festival 2017

12-5pm

Governors Island

All Ages

(Uni)cyclists of all ages and abilities are welcome at the NYCUnicycle Festival 2017! This annual event takes place over several days, beginning in Battery Park on Thursday and ending on Governors Island on Sunday. Fest activities on Governors Island include one-wheel relay races, kite flying, sumo wrestling, and games of unicycle basketball and hockey. Plus, for the third year, the festival will host a costume contest during which cyclists can vie for top prizes. Festival-goers can also learn how to ride a unicycle during afternoon riding workshops.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Sunday, September 3

25th Annual Great North River Tugboat Race & Competition

10am

Pier 83

Ages 3 and up

Watch as tugboats race along the Hudson during the 25th Annual Great North River Tugboat Race. Boats will also vie for awards in “nose to nose pushing” and “line toss” competitions. Kids will get a kick out of watching the spinach eating contest. To view all the racing action from the water, hop aboard the Spectator Boat which departs at 9:30am. Please note: This event is free to watch from the dock; spectator boat tickets may be purchased for a fee.

Brazilian Day 2017

11am-6pm

Little Brazil neighborhood of Manhattan

All Ages

Be sure to visit the 33rd annual Brazilian Day New York Festival for families to explore the vibrant Brazilian heritage and celebrate Brazil’s Independence Day. This year’s outdoor festival features live music from several popular names in Brazilian music. The festival is not only a celebration, it’s an opportunity to reach out to the Brazilian community in New York and in the United States.

Riverside Park Skate Jam

12-5pm

Riverside Skate Park

All Ages

This Sunday, join other skateboarders for Riverside Park’s annual Skate Jam! Riders can bring their boards and full gear to participate in skate competitions and an open skate. The afternoon will also include food and a raffle.

Bring Ya Mamma Clean Stand Up Comedy Show

2-4pm

Village Lantern Comedy Club

All Ages

Bring your mom and the rest of the family to Bring Ya Mamma Clean Stand Up Comedy Show at the Village Lantern Comedy Club. Watch New York club comics tell their best clean jokes that are guaranteed to make kids and adults laugh with joy while munching on a delicious brunch. Be sure to get to the comedy club early to receive free tickets.