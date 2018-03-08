Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 9-11)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Saturday, March 31

LOOP Installation

All day

Garment District Plazas

All Ages

LOOP is an interactive art installation that turns animated flipbook-esque movies into a sight to see by displaying them on large futuristic cylinders. This free installation is open to the public now through March 31, providing the perfect activity for families and those of all ages to explore New York City during the springtime.

Saturday, March 10

Family Cooking Class: Look Who’s Cooking

10:30am-12pm

Fulton Market Stall

Ages 4-12

Bring your kids ages 4-12 to this fun and free cooking event. You’ll learn nutritional basics as well as some cooking skills! Be sure to register ahead of time; each class is limited to 25 participants.

Tilt Kids Festival: Yasmine Al Massri’s “Pearls on a Branch” by Najla Khoury

11am

Cultural Services of the French Embassy

Ages 5 and up

Award-winning actress Yasmine Al Massri shares Syrian and Lebanese folktales with children at this free, public event. The folktales, passed down by women for generations, were originally collected and published in Arabic in Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales collected by Najla Khoury.

Sunday, March 11

City of Science 2018: Bronx

10am-4pm

Lehman College

All Ages

This touring fair features interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities, and massive exhibitions. It is free and open to the public.

Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day

12-4pm

Irish Arts Center

All Ages

Those seeking a kid-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration can explore and engage with Irish culture at the Irish Arts Center’s annual St. Patrick’s Open Day. Children of all ages are invited to the Center where they’ll learn to play the tin whistle, speak Gaelic with the Center’s instructors, learn how to make soda bread during a cooking demo, participate in an Irish Instrument Petting Zoo, and much more.

The Beauty of Ballet

2-3:30pm

Kumble Theater

All Ages

At this performance, members of the School of American Ballet perform favorite moments from iconic shows like Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty. The show serves as a fabulous introduction for first-timers as to just what ballet is. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tilt Kids Festival: Simon Critchley & Guests’ “Philosophy for Kids”

2-4pm

Central Library, Brooklyn Public Library

Ages 6-12

Philosophy is a seemingly deep and intricate subject. However, philosophy can also be quite simple, because it can relate to daily activities, decision making, friendship, kinship, and more. Acclaimed scholar Simon Critchley is coming to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library this Sunday with some of his fellow scholars to lead discussions with children on subjects such as friendship and society. Plus this year, parents can also participate in a concurrent seminar.