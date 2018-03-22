Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 23-25)

Macy’s Flower Show at Macy’s Herald Square, Inventgenuity Festival 2018 at Brooklyn New School, Opening Day at Luna Park, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, March 23

Queens Symphony Orchestra: “Destination: Italy!”

7:30pm

Flushing Town Hall

All Ages

Gain an appreciation of the music of Italy at this event, featuring a performance by the Queens Symphony Orchestra. The event is free, but you must RSVP on the website.

Saturday, March 24

Luna Park Opening Day

11am-7pm

Luna Park Coney Island

All Ages

On its opening day only, Luna Park will offer free admission for anyone who makes any donation toward the park’s partner charity, The Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC.

Easter Eggstravaganza

2-4pm

The Evergreens Cemetery

All Ages

Egg hunts, Easter Bunny pictures, a magic show, a petting zoo, and more will all be available to kids at the Easter Eggstravaganza! Egg hunts take place at 2:30pm and 3pm.

Celebrating Mexico

4-6pm

6 River Terrace

All Ages

Join Mano a Mano: Mexican Culture Without Borders for a Fandango, a community celebration where people dance, play, and sing to the beat of Son Jarocho. Kids can also make beaded jewelry.

Saturday, March 24-Sunday, March 25

Inventgenuity Festival 2018

11am-4pm

Brooklyn New School

Ages 7 and up

Help raise money for the Beam Center Brooklyn Day Camp Scholarships by donating to this free festival. Kids will be led in workshops that teach them about printmaking, electronics, building, and more. The theme of this year’s festival is NOSE/KNOWS. Several 45-minute workshops are available; be sure to pre-register and check all the offerings on their website. Please note: While admission is free, donations will be accepted.

Sunday, March 25

Easter Egg Hunt

11am-1pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

Kids can meet the Easter Bunny and go on an egg hunt. They’ll receive a bag for egg collection and a glitter cheek or hand stamp. Egg hunts take place every 20 minutes.

Beginning Sunday, March 25

Macy’s Flower Show: “Once Upon A Springtime”

10am-10pm

Macy’s Herald Square

All Ages

Herald the coming of spring at Macy’s annual Flower Show, this year themed “Once Upon A Springtime.” Don’t miss the ornate arrangements of flowers and greenery as the department store becomes a lush indoor garden, or the special programming which will include live music and children’s activities. Sunday is Family Fun Day, and starting at 1pm families are invited to a Dino Dance Party, a Princess Peppa Pig meet-and-greet, and an organic snack tasting from Happy Family Brands. Runs through Sunday, April 8.