Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 10-12)

Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day at the Irish Arts Center, Japan Week 2017 at Grand Central Terminal, 90-Second Newbery Film Festival at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Thursday, April 27

Zane York: “Nature Morte” Exhibit

9am-5pm

The Arsenal Gallery

All Ages

Artist Zane York’s study in mortality in nature will be on view at The Arsenal Gallery (inside Central Park) through the end of April. Reminiscent of the style of the Dutch masters, “Nature Morte” depicts traditional still life in a visually unique way. All ages will find something to spark their interest within this fascinating free exhibit.

Friday, March 10

Japan Week 2017

10am-7pm

Grand Central Terminal

All Ages

This year, New York City honors Japanese culture with Japan Week at Grand Central Terminal. A Japanese Zen Garden will be constructed in the middle of the station, and tons of Japanese products will be given away. There will also be a social media photo contest during which participants will have the opportunity to win some amazing prizes.

Community Film Viewing and Making

4-6pm

Manny Cantor Center

All Ages

Educational Alliance’s Manny Cantor Center is proud to partner with Lincoln Center for a second season of Boro-Linc programming! Boro-Linc brings a community film viewing session to Manny Cantor Center on March 10 for families. In this program, children, families, and community members screen a series of award-winning short films by kids and professionals from around the world and then make an animation of their own. Reservations are required. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, March 11

Tilt Kids Festival: Toto Kisaku’s “African Tale”

11am-1pm

Cultural Services of the French Embassy

Ages 6 and up

Bring the entire family to a participatory storytelling event led by theater director Toto Kisaku. Kids and adults will transform into the characters of Toto’s favorite African tale, bringing this unique and interactive story to life. Children will enjoy this hands-on experience that will get the whole family up and moving! Please note: This program will be conducted entirely in French.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Tilt Kids Festival: Photography Workshop with François Hébel

11am-1pm & 2-4pm

FIAF Gallery

Ages 7 and up

Explore the world of photography way before the selfie emerged on the scene. Children will be instructed on how to pose and construct a story while using the art of the photo booth. Photographs will be selected to use for an upcoming exhibition at the FIAF Gallery. There are two time-slots for this workshop: 11am-1pm and 2-4pm. Reservations are required.

House Party: Moonwalk

12-5pm

BRIC House

All Ages

Join the staff at BRIC for an inclusive program inspired by astronauts and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson! Your smooth dancing little one will have a blast moving back and forth through time and space at this all-ages Moonwalk House Party. Plus, there will be a multitude of other participatory activities such as a scavenger hunt, art-making activities, cosmic ice-cream tasting, and much more. Your kids will definitely have a blast! Reservations are required.

90-Second Newberry Film Festival

3-5pm

Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at 42nd Street Library

Ages 3 and up

This is the 6th year for the 90-second Newberry Film Festival, and it’s being hosted by the New York Public Library. The festival showcases super short films, created by young filmmakers, detailing the stories of Newberry Award-winning books. Join others to view funny, ingenious, and one-of-a-kind short films. Advance registration is recommended.

Sunday, March 12

Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day

12-4pm

Irish Arts Center

All Ages

Those seeking a kid-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration can explore and engage with Irish culture at the Irish Arts Center’s annual St. Patrick’s Open Day. Children of all ages are invited to the Center where they’ll learn to play the tin whistle, speak Gaelic with the Center’s instructors, learn about the Irish diaspora through stories from the Queens Irish Oral History Project, get their faces painted, dance with the Niall O’ Leary School of Irish Dance, and make Irish Soda Bread.