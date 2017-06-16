New York Family Magazine
    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 16-18)

    Adventures NYC in Central Park, The Mermaid Parade 2017 on Coney Island, Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival at The Museum at Eldridge Street, and more!

     By New York Family

    Adventures NYC will take place this Saturday in Central Park! Photo via nycgovparks.org.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Through Sunday, June 25

    River to River Festival
    Various times
    Various locations in Lower Manhattan
    All Ages
    Visit the 16th Annual River to River Festival for free fun-filled events from June 14-25! The summer art festival includes performances at 31 sites all over Lower Manhattan and Governors Island. Highlights include the “Black Gotham Experience,” Kamau Ware’s expansive and participatory project, “A Marvelous Order,” a multimedia opera about Robert Moses and Jane Jacobs, and more! The festival is presented by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and all events are free.

    Friday, June 16

    Family Fridays: “Eschering Around” with Jürgen Richter-Gebert
    6:30-8pm
    National Museum of Mathematics
    All Ages
    Love origami and math? Join mathematics expert Jürgen Richter-Gebert as he combines the creativity of folding paper with the mathematical artistry of M.C. Escher to create a “kaleidocycle.” He’ll demonstrate how to design your own Escher-like pattern and create dynamic paper sculptures that go around and around. The event is free but registration is required.

    Beginning Saturday, June 17

    The Shopkins Macaron Pop-Up Cafe
    12:30-3:30pm
    35 North Moore Street
    All Ages
    Come to The Shopkins Macaron Pop-Up Cafe! The pop-up celebrates the collectible’s eighth season, World Vacation. This free fan experience invites everyone to enjoy tasty treats, awesome swag, Shopkins manicures, new Shopkins World Vacation products, and more. The event is free but reservations are required. Runs through Monday, June 19.

    Saturday, June 17

    Roosevelt Island Day 2017
    9am-3pm
    Roosevelt Island
    All Ages
    Bring the family for a day full of fun activities on Roosevelt Island! There will be bagels and coffee provided in the morning, flower planting, a petting zoo, pony rides, and much more! Dave Brown and the Versatiles will also perform a live concert. Don’t miss out on the fun!

    14th Annual Hunts Point Fish Parade and Summer Festival
    10am-5pm
    Parade begins: Hunts Point Riverside Park; Festival: Barretto Point Park
    All Ages
    Come to the 14th annual Hunts Point Fish Parade and Summer Festival for a fun time with the family! The Fish Parade will start at 11:30am and march through Hunts Point, and the festival will follow at Barretto Point Park. There will be plenty of activities to entertain the family like music, food, free raffles, games, and more. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and floats.

    People Power Planet Party
    11am-5pm
    East 6th Street (between Avenue B and Avenue C), Brooklyn
    All Ages
    Celebrate going green with your friends and neighbors at the People Power Planet Party, an eco-fest and block party. Earth-friendly activities like bicycling, community gardens, and urban agriculture will be available as well as food, dancing, yoga, and music. Kids activities such as face painting and puppets will take place from 11am-3pm.

    Adventures NYC
    11am-4pm
    Central Park
    All Ages
    Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Explore the great outdoors with Adventures NYC, a day of extreme outdoor fun put on by the NYC Parks Department. Head to Central Park to participate in a variety of outdoor sports. There will be rock climbing, mountain biking, yoga obstacle races, zip lining, outdoor survival training, and more.

    The Mermaid Parade 2017
    1pm
    Parade begins: West 21st Street and Surf Avenue; Parade ends: Steeplechase Plaza
    All Ages
    A harbinger of summer, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade is the largest art parade in the country! The parade combines ocean myths and seaside kitsch into a fun-loving procession of more than 3,000 revelers from all five boroughs.

    Lisa Loeb with The Knights
    2pm
    Prospect Park
    All Ages
    Jam out with the kids while listening to the musical talents of acclaimed singer-songwriter, Lisa Loeb, accompanied by the Brooklyn-based orchestra The Knights. Loeb, who first achieved success with her hit single “Stay,” has gone on to write children’s songs and books as well starting the Camp Lisa Foundation, which helps economically challenged children attend summer camp. BRIC’s annual children’s concert is sure to be a treat for the whole family.

    Sunday, June 18

    2017 Taste of Jewish Culture Street Festival
    11am-5pm
    6th Avenue (between 48th and 49th Streets)
    All Ages
    Grab a bite of Jewish culture this Sunday during the 2017 Taste of Jewish Culture Festival! Organized by The Workmen’s Circle, this tasty fest will feature Jewish style food from some of NYC’s finest eateries including Fletcher’s Brooklyn BBQ, Sweet Chili NYC, Destination Dumplings, Zaro’s Bakery, Bulldog Burgery, and many others. Dads can also receive a free egg cream or pickle pop in honor of Father’s Day! Plus be sure to stick around for kid’s activities and performances from Frank London’s Klezmer Brass All-Stars and Golem.

    2017 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic
    11:30am-1pm
    Marcus Garvey Park
    All Ages
    Break out your bicycle for the annual Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic. Founded in 1973 by a former New York police officer to promote safety programs for youths in Harlem, the event has since grown substantially and now hosts hundreds of professional cyclists and community residents each year. Get on your bike and enjoy the beautiful weather while helping a great cause!

    Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival
    12-4pm
    Museum at Eldridge Street
    All Ages
    Honor the Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican cultures of the Lower East Side at the Museum at Eldridge Street’s annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival. Enjoy klezmer and bomba music, Hebrew and Chinese scribal art, Puerto Rican mask-making, Mah Jongg games, yarmulke making, and of course, kosher egg rolls, egg creams, and empanadas!

    12th Annual NYC KidsFest
    2-7pm
    Morningside Park
    All Ages
    This annual festival celebrates multi-cultural arts specifically for children and families! Kiddos will enjoy fun activities like face painting and art workshops while being entertained by live musical performances! Some notable show-stoppers include Uptown Social Club, a rendition of “The Frog Prince,” and the NY Arabic Orchestra. The rain date for this event is Sunday, June 25.

