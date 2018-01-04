New York Family Magazine
    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 5-7)

    Check out these free-of-charge events this weekend!

     By New York Family

    Soul Science Lab will be performing this Saturday at Lincoln Center! Photo via kidsportal.lincolncenter.org.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Friday, January 5

    41st Annual Three Kings Day Parade
    11am-12:30pm
    El Museo del Barrio
    All Ages
    Celebrate Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio during its annual Three Kings Day Parade. There will be music, dancing, live camels, magnificent puppets, and much more. In honor of the parade’s 41st anniversary, the museum will celebrate the lives of individuals who have made major contributions to the Latino community. The parade begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. Afterward, enjoy live concerts and free admission to the museum’s galleries. Pre-registration is required for parade marchers.

    Saturday, January 6

    Soul Science Kids
    11am & 2pm
    Lincoln Center
    Ages 2-5
    Soul Science Lab, a duo of Brooklyn-based musicians, will perform this Saturday at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium.This family-friendly concert for ages 2 through 5, combines Afrofuturist ideas with fresh rhymes and slick visuals.

    Winter Family Festival
    11am-3:30pm
    Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine
    All Ages
    The Cathedral Church Of Saint John The Divine returns this year with its annual Winter Family Festival! Families can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of face painting, crafts, games, a reptile show, bouncy house, storytelling, and more. The festival, hosted by Adults and Children in Trust (the Cathedral’s after-school and summer program), is also an open house so families can take a tour and meet the staff.

    Saturday, January 6-Sunday, January 7

    Family Art Project: Create Your Year-Hello 2018!
    10am-1pm
    Wave Hill
    All Ages
    Introduce your family to the power of visualization! Reflecting on who you want to be in 2018, what adventures you want to go on, and whose lives you want to touch, families can create their vision for 2018, and take home a hanging calendar. Dream big! Please note: Admission to the garden is free until noon only.

    MulchFest 2018
    10am-2pm
    Various parks throughout NYC
    All Ages
    Dispose of your Christmas tree the eco-friendly way during the Parks Department’s MulchFest 2018. You can drop off your tree to have it chipped into mulch for city parks and gardens at select locations throughout the five boroughs. Families can also take home their mulch for their backyards or street trees. For a list of sites visit nycgovparks.org.

