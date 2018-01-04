Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 5-7)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, January 5

41st Annual Three Kings Day Parade

11am-12:30pm

El Museo del Barrio

All Ages

Celebrate Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio during its annual Three Kings Day Parade. There will be music, dancing, live camels, magnificent puppets, and much more. In honor of the parade’s 41st anniversary, the museum will celebrate the lives of individuals who have made major contributions to the Latino community. The parade begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. Afterward, enjoy live concerts and free admission to the museum’s galleries. Pre-registration is required for parade marchers.

Saturday, January 6

Soul Science Kids

11am & 2pm

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

Soul Science Lab, a duo of Brooklyn-based musicians, will perform this Saturday at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium.This family-friendly concert for ages 2 through 5, combines Afrofuturist ideas with fresh rhymes and slick visuals.

Winter Family Festival

11am-3:30pm

Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

All Ages

The Cathedral Church Of Saint John The Divine returns this year with its annual Winter Family Festival! Families can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of face painting, crafts, games, a reptile show, bouncy house, storytelling, and more. The festival, hosted by Adults and Children in Trust (the Cathedral’s after-school and summer program), is also an open house so families can take a tour and meet the staff.

Saturday, January 6-Sunday, January 7

Family Art Project: Create Your Year-Hello 2018!

10am-1pm

Wave Hill

All Ages

Introduce your family to the power of visualization! Reflecting on who you want to be in 2018, what adventures you want to go on, and whose lives you want to touch, families can create their vision for 2018, and take home a hanging calendar. Dream big! Please note: Admission to the garden is free until noon only.

MulchFest 2018

10am-2pm

Various parks throughout NYC

All Ages

Dispose of your Christmas tree the eco-friendly way during the Parks Department’s MulchFest 2018. You can drop off your tree to have it chipped into mulch for city parks and gardens at select locations throughout the five boroughs. Families can also take home their mulch for their backyards or street trees. For a list of sites visit nycgovparks.org.