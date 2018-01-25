Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 26-28)
Your wallet will thank you for these free weekend events!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Beginning Friday, January 26
Winter Carnival
Various times
Bryant Park
All Ages
Celebrate winter during Bryant Park’s Fourth Annual Winter Carnival. All ages are invited to participate in an eclectic mix of outdoor seasonal activities including ice skating lessons, puppet shows for kids, a Skating Showcase featuring Johnny Weir, curling lessons, a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up, and more. Plus be sure to attend the Silent Disco, an outdoor dance party where dancers will be provided with headphones to boogie down to DJ music. Food and beverages will be available for a fee. Runs through Sunday, February 4.
Saturday, January 27
INCLUDEnyc Fair
11am-3pm
Hotel Pennsylvania
All Ages
Back for another year and chock-full of great information, the INCLUDEnyc Fair is NYC’s largest annual year-round activities fair for young people with disabilities. There, families can chat with 100 different summer camps, afterschool, weekend, arts, sports, social, and recreational programs. The event is fully accessible and translation services for Spanish, Chinese, and ASL are available.
Winter Jam
11am-3pm
Central Park
All Ages
Enjoy a free afternoon of winter activities this Saturday in Central Park! Winter Jam activities include arctic golf, snowshoeing, live ice sculpting, sledding, the Taste of NY Winter Market, and more. All ages and abilities welcome. The rain date for this event is Saturday, February 3.
Winter Blast
12-4pm
National Museum of the American Indian
All Ages
Take the family’s game night up a notch and learn how to play Native games from throughout the Western Hemisphere. The afternoon showcases such games as Inuit Yo-Yo (a toy/game invented and played by Native Arctic people to enhance dexterity), High Kick (this Arctic game/challenge is played in various ways from one-foot to two-foot challenges), and Hoop and Pole (traditionally played on the Plains, the hoop-throw game improves hand-eye coordination).
Celebrating Haiti
4-6pm
6 River Terrace
All Ages
Celebrate the strength and resiliency of Haiti thorough the music of renowned Haitian-American singer Claudia Eliaza. Afterwards, aspiring artists can make paper silhouettes inspired by famed Haitian artist Georges Liautaud’s recycled-steel flat sculptures. Registration is required.