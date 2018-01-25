New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 26-28)

    Your wallet will thank you for these free weekend events!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Gavriella Mahpour, Cassandra Aquart

    Bryant Park’s Winter Carnival will begin this Friday! Photo by Angelito Jusay via bryantpark.org.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Beginning Friday, January 26

    Winter Carnival
    Various times
    Bryant Park
    All Ages
    Celebrate winter during Bryant Park’s Fourth Annual Winter Carnival. All ages are invited to participate in an eclectic mix of outdoor seasonal activities including ice skating lessons, puppet shows for kids, a Skating Showcase featuring Johnny Weir, curling lessons, a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up, and more. Plus be sure to attend the Silent Disco, an outdoor dance party where dancers will be provided with headphones to boogie down to DJ music. Food and beverages will be available for a fee. Runs through Sunday, February 4.

    Saturday, January 27

    INCLUDEnyc Fair
    11am-3pm
    Hotel Pennsylvania
    All Ages
    Back for another year and chock-full of great information, the INCLUDEnyc Fair is NYC’s largest annual year-round activities fair for young people with disabilities. There, families can chat with 100 different summer camps, afterschool, weekend, arts, sports, social, and recreational programs. The event is fully accessible and translation services for Spanish, Chinese, and ASL are available.

    Winter Jam
    11am-3pm
    Central Park
    All Ages
    Enjoy a free afternoon of winter activities this Saturday in Central Park! Winter Jam activities include arctic golf, snowshoeing, live ice sculpting, sledding, the Taste of NY Winter Market, and more. All ages and abilities welcome. The rain date for this event is Saturday, February 3.

    Winter Blast
    12-4pm
    National Museum of the American Indian
    All Ages
    Take the family’s game night up a notch and learn how to play Native games from throughout the Western Hemisphere. The afternoon showcases such games as Inuit Yo-Yo (a toy/game invented and played by Native Arctic people to enhance dexterity), High Kick (this Arctic game/challenge is played in various ways from one-foot to two-foot challenges), and Hoop and Pole (traditionally played on the Plains, the hoop-throw game improves hand-eye coordination).

    Celebrating Haiti
    4-6pm
    6 River Terrace
    All Ages
    Celebrate the strength and resiliency of Haiti thorough the music of renowned Haitian-American singer Claudia Eliaza. Afterwards, aspiring artists can make paper silhouettes inspired by famed Haitian artist Georges Liautaud’s recycled-steel flat sculptures. Registration is required.

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides
    • PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iNTAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjI4MSIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy55b3V0dWJlLmNvbS9lbWJlZC83czEzakdkS3JLYz9yZWw9MCZhdXRvcGxheT0xIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0iMCIgYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPjwvaWZyYW1lPg==