Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 26-28)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Beginning Friday, January 26

Winter Carnival

Various times

Bryant Park

All Ages

Celebrate winter during Bryant Park’s Fourth Annual Winter Carnival. All ages are invited to participate in an eclectic mix of outdoor seasonal activities including ice skating lessons, puppet shows for kids, a Skating Showcase featuring Johnny Weir, curling lessons, a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up, and more. Plus be sure to attend the Silent Disco, an outdoor dance party where dancers will be provided with headphones to boogie down to DJ music. Food and beverages will be available for a fee. Runs through Sunday, February 4.

Saturday, January 27

INCLUDEnyc Fair

11am-3pm

Hotel Pennsylvania

All Ages

Back for another year and chock-full of great information, the INCLUDEnyc Fair is NYC’s largest annual year-round activities fair for young people with disabilities. There, families can chat with 100 different summer camps, afterschool, weekend, arts, sports, social, and recreational programs. The event is fully accessible and translation services for Spanish, Chinese, and ASL are available.

Winter Jam

11am-3pm

Central Park

All Ages

Enjoy a free afternoon of winter activities this Saturday in Central Park! Winter Jam activities include arctic golf, snowshoeing, live ice sculpting, sledding, the Taste of NY Winter Market, and more. All ages and abilities welcome. The rain date for this event is Saturday, February 3.

Winter Blast

12-4pm

National Museum of the American Indian

All Ages

Take the family’s game night up a notch and learn how to play Native games from throughout the Western Hemisphere. The afternoon showcases such games as Inuit Yo-Yo (a toy/game invented and played by Native Arctic people to enhance dexterity), High Kick (this Arctic game/challenge is played in various ways from one-foot to two-foot challenges), and Hoop and Pole (traditionally played on the Plains, the hoop-throw game improves hand-eye coordination).

Celebrating Haiti

4-6pm

6 River Terrace

All Ages

Celebrate the strength and resiliency of Haiti thorough the music of renowned Haitian-American singer Claudia Eliaza. Afterwards, aspiring artists can make paper silhouettes inspired by famed Haitian artist Georges Liautaud’s recycled-steel flat sculptures. Registration is required.