Free Family Events This Weekend! (January 19-21)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Friday, January 19

Prototype: “The Future is Open” Exhibit

5:30-6:30pm

Washington Square Park

All Ages

For families who don’t shy away from pointed political art and hot topics, head to Washington Square Park to see Tori Wrånes’s “The Future Is Open” exhibit. Wrånes’s work responds critically to the White House’s directive to cease using words like “transgender,” “vulnerable,” and “evidence-based.” The thematic piece features Wrånes’s vocals, a group of performers, body parts, and prosthetics.

Friday, January 19

Family Fridays: “The Math of Winning” with Paul Gallagher

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Are you tired of losing to the computer when you play your favorite game? If the answer is yes, “The Math of Winning” is for you! MIT’s Paul Gallagher will unlock the mystery as to why some games are harder to solve and share some game winning strategies that are rooted in mathematics. Fingers crossed that these strategies are equally effective during family game night.

Saturday, January 20

Family Day

11am-3pm

Wyckoff House Museum, Brooklyn

All Ages

Head to the Wyckoff House Museum in Brooklyn for its Family Day! All ages can explore the farm house, participate in arts and crafts workshops, and go on scavenger hunts. Plus beginning at 1pm, artist Antony Zito will be on hand to paint custom silhouette portraits.

Illumination Box: Tinker with Light

1-4pm

National Museum of the American Indian

Ages 9 and up

Check out the National Museum of the American Indian for an art exhibition that teaches children about the environment. Marianne Nicholson’s artwork, “The Harbinger of Catastrophe,” uses light and design principles to show how people and the environment are interconnected. Youngsters can further learn about the environment and climate change by experimenting with their own mini light box, simple circuits, lights, shadows, and projections. Registration required.

Sunday, January 21

Broadway Dance Center Children & Teens Open House

9am-6pm

Broadway Dance Center Children & Teens

Ages 2-18

Join Broadway Dance Center Children & Teens this Sunday for its Spring Semester Open House! Ages 2 through 18 can try a free trail class in a variety of dance styles including hip-hop, ballet, jazz, contemporary, and African. Participants can meet the Center’s staff, create crafts, and go home with a complimentary goody bag. Cupcakes will be provided by Magnolia Bakery.

Brooklyn Three Kings Day Parade

1-4pm

Graham Avenue/Avenue of Puerto Rico, Brooklyn

All Ages

Celebrate the three kings at The Brooklyn Three Kings Day Parade, Inc.’s annual parade. The tradition has been going on for the past 21 years and this year The Brooklyn Three Kings Day Parade, Inc is dedicating the parade to the families of Puerto Rico. The parade will start at Graham Avenue/Avenue of Puerto Rico.