Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 24-26)
Classic Movie Music SK8 Night, Kids Week in NYC parks, Block Workshop for Parents, and more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Through Friday, February 24
Kids Week
Various times
Various parks throughout NYC
Ages 12 and under
The NYC Parks Department is bringing back its annual Kids Week through Friday! Parks across the city will host various nature activities for children ages 12 and under. Friday’s programming includes a winter scavenger hunt in the Bronx, a knot tying workshop in Brooklyn, a campfire gathering in Queens, and an owl pellets and animal tracking demo in Manhattan.
Friday, February 24
Block Workshop for Parents
1:30-3pm
6 River Terrace
Adults
This free workshop at 6 River Terrace will offer a lesson to parents on how to interact with their children using building blocks. Parents will learn how to encourage growth in their children through the use of blocks. Doug Van Horn, Battery Park City Parks’ senior manager of education and nature programs, will also demonstrate the connection between intelligence and block play. This workshop is intended for adults only.
Saturday, February 25
BKLYN Bike Meet-Up
2-5pm
City Point, Brooklyn
All Ages
Enjoy the company of other bike enthusiasts during BRIC House’s BKLYN Bike Meet-Up at City Point. Visitors will be treated to music by DJ Sol Nova and DJ Julissa Vale, a bike maintenance workshop led by Ride Brooklyn, food, family art-making activities, Schwinn giveaways, and more!
Sunday, February 26
The Beauty of Ballet
1pm & 3pm
Queens Theatre
Ages 4 and up
This Sunday, venture into the world of ballet and learn how and why ballerinas are able to dance, twirl, and jump the way that they do. In this intro to ballet, students from The School of American Ballet, as well as faculty member Katrina Killian, will perform selections from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Nutcracker.” Please RSVP by contacting the theater’s box office.
Classic Movie Music SK8 Night
3-6pm
The Rink in Bryant Park
All Ages
Families with children of all ages are invited to join Bryant Park for its Classic Movie Music SK8 Night! In celebration of this year’s Academy Awards, attendees can ice skate to music from classic Hollywood films, take glamorous photos, and participate in free giveaways. Please note: Admission is free; skates may be rented for a fee.