Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 23-25)
The Beauty of Ballet at Queens Theatre, Chinese New Year Family Festival at China Institute, Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Storytime at Barnes and Noble Tribeca, and more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Through Friday, February 23
Kids Week
1-2:30pm
Various public parks throughout NYC
All Ages
Monday through Friday (while kids are off from school), every single borough has a free daily activity for your kids to enjoy. From learning about colonial history to bugs to making crafts, there’s a little something for everyone. Check the website for specific activities taking place in each borough. Activities change daily.
Saturday, February 24
Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Storytime
11am
Barnes & Noble Tribeca
All Ages
Celebrate the birthday of one of the best storytellers of all time by hearing his work read aloud and also participating in coloring and activities related to your favorite picture book characters.
Sunday, February 25
Chinese New Year Family Festival
11am-3pm
China Institute
All Ages
The China Institute invites you out for a day of celebration to welcome the Year of the Dog! This event will feature workshops centered around the new year, including: storytelling and lantern and dumpling making. The fest will open with a traditional lion dance and a puppet show from Chinese Theatre Works. Please note: Admission is free; workshops require a fee.
Lunar New Year Parade and Festival
1pm
Chinatown, Lower Manhattan
All Ages
Welcome the Year of the Dog with this parade, sure to be full of colorful and vibrant signs and sights. Parade begins at Mott and Canal Streets and ends at Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
The Beauty of Ballet
1pm & 3pm
Queens Theatre
Ages 4 and up
Venture into the world of ballet for an afternoon and learn how and why ballerinas are able to dance, twirl, and jump the way that they do. In this intro to ballet there will be students from The School of American Ballet, as well as faculty member Katrina Killian, on site to perform. Enjoy live demonstrations from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Nutcracker.” This show is recommended for ages 4 and up; please RSVP by contacting the theater’s box office.