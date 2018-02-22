Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 23-25)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Friday, February 23

Kids Week

1-2:30pm

Various public parks throughout NYC

All Ages

Monday through Friday (while kids are off from school), every single borough has a free daily activity for your kids to enjoy. From learning about colonial history to bugs to making crafts, there’s a little something for everyone. Check the website for specific activities taking place in each borough. Activities change daily.

Saturday, February 24

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Storytime

11am

Barnes & Noble Tribeca

All Ages

Celebrate the birthday of one of the best storytellers of all time by hearing his work read aloud and also participating in coloring and activities related to your favorite picture book characters.

Sunday, February 25

Chinese New Year Family Festival

11am-3pm

China Institute

All Ages

The China Institute invites you out for a day of celebration to welcome the Year of the Dog! This event will feature workshops centered around the new year, including: storytelling and lantern and dumpling making. The fest will open with a traditional lion dance and a puppet show from Chinese Theatre Works. Please note: Admission is free; workshops require a fee.

Lunar New Year Parade and Festival

1pm

Chinatown, Lower Manhattan

All Ages

Welcome the Year of the Dog with this parade, sure to be full of colorful and vibrant signs and sights. Parade begins at Mott and Canal Streets and ends at Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

The Beauty of Ballet

1pm & 3pm

Queens Theatre

Ages 4 and up

Venture into the world of ballet for an afternoon and learn how and why ballerinas are able to dance, twirl, and jump the way that they do. In this intro to ballet there will be students from The School of American Ballet, as well as faculty member Katrina Killian, on site to perform. Enjoy live demonstrations from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Nutcracker.” This show is recommended for ages 4 and up; please RSVP by contacting the theater’s box office.