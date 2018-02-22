Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 23-25)

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    The Beauty of Ballet at Queens Theatre, Chinese New Year Family Festival at China Institute, Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Storytime at Barnes and Noble Tribeca, and more!

    The School of American Ballet will present The Beauty of Ballet this Sunday at the Queens Theatre. Photo via queenstheatre.org.

    Through Friday, February 23

    Kids Week
    1-2:30pm
    Various public parks throughout NYC
    All Ages
    Monday through Friday (while kids are off from school), every single borough has a free daily activity for your kids to enjoy. From learning about colonial history to bugs to making crafts, there’s a little something for everyone. Check the website for specific activities taking place in each borough. Activities change daily.

    Saturday, February 24

    Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Storytime
    11am
    Barnes & Noble Tribeca
    All Ages
    Celebrate the birthday of one of the best storytellers of all time by hearing his work read aloud and also participating in coloring and activities related to your favorite picture book characters.

    Sunday, February 25

    Chinese New Year Family Festival
    11am-3pm
    China Institute
    All Ages
    The China Institute invites you out for a day of celebration to welcome the Year of the Dog! This event will feature workshops centered around the new year, including: storytelling and lantern and dumpling making. The fest will open with a traditional lion dance and a puppet show from Chinese Theatre Works. Please note: Admission is free; workshops require a fee.

    Lunar New Year Parade and Festival
    1pm
    Chinatown, Lower Manhattan
    All Ages
    Welcome the Year of the Dog with this parade, sure to be full of colorful and vibrant signs and sights. Parade begins at Mott and Canal Streets and ends at Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

    The Beauty of Ballet
    1pm & 3pm
    Queens Theatre
    Ages 4 and up
    Venture into the world of ballet for an afternoon and learn how and why ballerinas are able to dance, twirl, and jump the way that they do. In this intro to ballet there will be students from The School of American Ballet, as well as faculty member Katrina Killian, on site to perform. Enjoy live demonstrations from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Nutcracker.” This show is recommended for ages 4 and up; please RSVP by contacting the theater’s box office.

