Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 2-4)

For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Wednesday, February 28

“Window to the Heart” Installation

8am

Father Duffy Square

All Ages

For a public art installation that will fill you up with love and blow up your Instagram feed at the same time, come on over to Times Square to see Window to the Heart. On view throughout February, the installation treats art lovers to the world’s largest 3D-printed lens that distorts light, captures the essence of Times Square, and has a heart-shaped window at its center. The installation upends lens-making and invites onlookers to reimagine how they view and photograph the world. What’s more, visitors can peek through the window or snap a pic of themselves within it.

Friday, February 2-Sunday, February 4

Animation First: New York’s French Animation Festival

Various times

French Institute Alliance Française

Ages 6 and up

Love animation? If so, head over to the French Institute: Alliance Francaise’s first ever animation festival. Celebrating France’s history as the pioneer of animation, the festival features films and shorts, special screenings for all ages, interactive workshops on drawing and sound effects, gaming demonstrations, and panel discussions with leading artists and studio executives. The festival’s guest of honor, Michael Dudok de Wit, acclaimed director of The Red Turtle, will discuss the creation of the Oscar-nominated film. Please note: While some activities are free, film screening tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for ages 14 and under.

Friday, February 2

Queens Symphony Orchestra: Romantic Rococo & Beatles Baroque

7:30-9pm

Flushing Town Hall

All Ages

Spend the evening listening to the delightful sounds of classical music at Flushing Town Hall. The program features classics like Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9, Tchaikovsky, and music by the Beatles in the Baroque styles of Handel, Bach, and Vivaldi by Peter Breiner. This one-of-a-kind concert is not to be missed!

Saturday, February 3

She’s On Point: A Celebration of Girls in Sports

11am-3pm

Hansborough Recreation Center

All Ages

Girls can join NYC Parks for a fun-filled afternoon of sporting activities both in the water and on land. The program features kayaking, water aerobics, and water basketball. For those who prefer to stay dry, there’s soccer, pickle ball, badminton, and art activities. Don’t forget your bathing suit, swimming cap, towel, and lock. What’s more, giveaways will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Registration required. Requests for special accommodations should be made by January 31, 2018.

Saturday, February 3-Sunday, February 4

BAMkids Film Festival 2018

9:30am-4pm

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Ages 3-11

The BAMkids Film Festival is back for its 20th year this weekend! This year the fest will screen shorts and feature films from 31 countries, including “Time to Fly” and “Shortstack: Puppets on Film,” a series of short films featuring puppetry at its best. After the screenings children can stop by the café for face painting, animation workshops, balloon twisting, a performance by the Fire Flame Steppers, food, and much more. Please note: While some activities are free, film screening tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for ages 13 and under.