Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 17-19)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, February 17-Sunday, February 19

The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational

9am

The Harlem Armory Children’s Zone

All Ages

The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation will present the 4th Annual Harlem Gymnastics Invitational this weekend at the Harlem Armory. The competition will feature gymnasts in the disciplines of trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, and women’s all-around. Families with children of all ages won’t want to miss this dazzling display of agility and artistry.

Friday, February 17

Crafty Afternoons: Rockets

3pm

Columbus Library

Ages 3 and up

Celebrate Black History Month at the Columbus Library this Friday by building rockets in honor of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel in space. This stellar arts and crafts workshop is recommended for ages 3 and up.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Saturday, February 18

Neighborhood Concert: Antibalas

4pm

El Museo Del Barrio

All Ages

The international music of the Brooklyn-based band Antibalas can be heard this Saturday at El Museo del Barrio. The 12-member group combines American soul and Latin dance rhythms with Nigerian Afrobeat inspired by Fela Kuti to create a unique sound that’s all its own.

Saturday, February 18-Sunday, February 19

New York Sword Dance Festival

Various times

Various locations throughout Manhattan & Brooklyn

All Ages

The 32nd Annual New York Sword Dance Festival is back! The event will feature 10 teams, as the performing groups are known, in an exciting weekend of performances in public spaces across various locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. The festival, which the New York-based Half Moon Sword first organized in 1986, was the first such event in North America to focus on English-style sword dancing. The fest will include both mystical, stately longsword and vigorous rapper sword dancing, with live music on fiddle, accordion, and other instruments.

Sunday, February 19

Losar Family Day

12-4pm

The Rubin Museum

All Ages

Come to the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Watch a master artist create a sand mandala, build colorful butter sculptures, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music.