New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 17-19)

    The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational, New York Sword Dance Festival, Losar Family Day, and more!

     By New York Family

    Losar Family Day will take place this Sunday at the Rubin Museum! Photo by Michael Palma via rubinmuseum.org.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Friday, February 17-Sunday, February 19

    The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational
    9am
    The Harlem Armory Children’s Zone
    All Ages
    The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation will present the 4th Annual Harlem Gymnastics Invitational this weekend at the Harlem Armory. The competition will feature gymnasts in the disciplines of trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, and women’s all-around. Families with children of all ages won’t want to miss this dazzling display of agility and artistry.

    Friday, February 17

    Crafty Afternoons: Rockets
    3pm
    Columbus Library
    Ages 3 and up
    Celebrate Black History Month at the Columbus Library this Friday by building rockets in honor of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel in space. This stellar arts and crafts workshop is recommended for ages 3 and up.

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    Saturday, February 18

    Neighborhood Concert: Antibalas
    4pm
    El Museo Del Barrio
    All Ages
    The international music of the Brooklyn-based band Antibalas can be heard this Saturday at El Museo del Barrio. The 12-member group combines American soul and Latin dance rhythms with Nigerian Afrobeat inspired by Fela Kuti to create a unique sound that’s all its own.

    Saturday, February 18-Sunday, February 19

    New York Sword Dance Festival
    Various times
    Various locations throughout Manhattan & Brooklyn
    All Ages
    The 32nd Annual New York Sword Dance Festival is back! The event will feature 10 teams, as the performing groups are known, in an exciting weekend of performances in public spaces across various locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. The festival, which the New York-based Half Moon Sword first organized in 1986, was the first such event in North America to focus on English-style sword dancing. The fest will include both mystical, stately longsword and vigorous rapper sword dancing, with live music on fiddle, accordion, and other instruments.

    Sunday, February 19

    Losar Family Day
    12-4pm
    The Rubin Museum
    All Ages
    Come to the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Watch a master artist create a sand mandala, build colorful butter sculptures, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music.

    See More Related Articles

      SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

      Please verify your information.

      Weekly Scoop See Sample
      Weekend Planner See Sample
      New York Family Partners See Sample
      New York Family Baby See Sample
      New York Family Sports See Sample
      New York Family Camps See Sample

      To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    • New York Family Magazine

    • Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides