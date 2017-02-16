Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 17-19)
The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational, New York Sword Dance Festival, Losar Family Day, and more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Friday, February 17-Sunday, February 19
The Harlem Gymnastics Invitational
9am
The Harlem Armory Children’s Zone
All Ages
The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation will present the 4th Annual Harlem Gymnastics Invitational this weekend at the Harlem Armory. The competition will feature gymnasts in the disciplines of trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, and women’s all-around. Families with children of all ages won’t want to miss this dazzling display of agility and artistry.
Friday, February 17
Crafty Afternoons: Rockets
3pm
Columbus Library
Ages 3 and up
Celebrate Black History Month at the Columbus Library this Friday by building rockets in honor of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel in space. This stellar arts and crafts workshop is recommended for ages 3 and up.
Saturday, February 18
Neighborhood Concert: Antibalas
4pm
El Museo Del Barrio
All Ages
The international music of the Brooklyn-based band Antibalas can be heard this Saturday at El Museo del Barrio. The 12-member group combines American soul and Latin dance rhythms with Nigerian Afrobeat inspired by Fela Kuti to create a unique sound that’s all its own.
Saturday, February 18-Sunday, February 19
New York Sword Dance Festival
Various times
Various locations throughout Manhattan & Brooklyn
All Ages
The 32nd Annual New York Sword Dance Festival is back! The event will feature 10 teams, as the performing groups are known, in an exciting weekend of performances in public spaces across various locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. The festival, which the New York-based Half Moon Sword first organized in 1986, was the first such event in North America to focus on English-style sword dancing. The fest will include both mystical, stately longsword and vigorous rapper sword dancing, with live music on fiddle, accordion, and other instruments.
Sunday, February 19
Losar Family Day
12-4pm
The Rubin Museum
All Ages
Come to the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Watch a master artist create a sand mandala, build colorful butter sculptures, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music.