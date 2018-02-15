Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 16-18)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, February 16

NYC Lunar New Year Students Day

10am-12:30pm & 12:30-3pm

Lincoln Center

All Ages

This Friday, students are invited to Lincoln Center to celebrate the Lunar New Year! Festivities include performances by the National Dance Institute, New York Philharmonic musicians, and the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, calligraphy art workshops, red envelop decorating, a Sugar Sculpture Folk Art demo, and more.

19th New Year Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival

11am-3:30pm

Sara D. Roosevelt Park

All Ages

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with spectacle at this ceremony, full of firecrackers and cultural programming.

Saturday, February 17

Lunar New Year

2pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

This family-friendly performance (which includes a lion dance) is a great way to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the whole family!

Saturday, February 17-Sunday, February 18

33rd Annual Half Moon Sword Dance Festival

Saturday: 1-3:30pm; Sunday: 12:30-2:30pm

Various locations throughout NYC

All Ages

Ten teams will perform the sword dance at various public locations across the city for free. Check website for times and locations.

Sunday, February 18

Losar Family Day: Himalayan New Year Celebration

12-4pm

The Rubin Museum

All Ages

Visit the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Paint with mud, interact with therapy dogs, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music.