    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 16-18)

    The best events of the weekend are free!

     By New York Family

    Brookfield Place’s Lunar New Year celebration will take place this Saturday! Photo via artsbrookfield.com.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Friday, February 16

    NYC Lunar New Year Students Day
    10am-12:30pm & 12:30-3pm
    Lincoln Center
    All Ages
    This Friday, students are invited to Lincoln Center to celebrate the Lunar New Year! Festivities include performances by the National Dance Institute, New York Philharmonic musicians, and the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, calligraphy art workshops, red envelop decorating, a Sugar Sculpture Folk Art demo, and more.

    19th New Year Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival
    11am-3:30pm
    Sara D. Roosevelt Park
    All Ages
    Celebrate the Lunar New Year with spectacle at this ceremony, full of firecrackers and cultural programming.

    Saturday, February 17

    Lunar New Year
    2pm
    Brookfield Place
    All Ages
    This family-friendly performance (which includes a lion dance) is a great way to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the whole family!

    Saturday, February 17-Sunday, February 18

    33rd Annual Half Moon Sword Dance Festival
    Saturday: 1-3:30pm; Sunday: 12:30-2:30pm
    Various locations throughout NYC
    All Ages
    Ten teams will perform the sword dance at various public locations across the city for free. Check website for times and locations.

    Sunday, February 18

    Losar Family Day: Himalayan New Year Celebration
    12-4pm
    The Rubin Museum
    All Ages
    Visit the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Paint with mud, interact with therapy dogs, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music.

