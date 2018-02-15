Free Family Events This Weekend! (February 16-18)
The best events of the weekend are free!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Friday, February 16
NYC Lunar New Year Students Day
10am-12:30pm & 12:30-3pm
Lincoln Center
All Ages
This Friday, students are invited to Lincoln Center to celebrate the Lunar New Year! Festivities include performances by the National Dance Institute, New York Philharmonic musicians, and the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, calligraphy art workshops, red envelop decorating, a Sugar Sculpture Folk Art demo, and more.
19th New Year Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival
11am-3:30pm
Sara D. Roosevelt Park
All Ages
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with spectacle at this ceremony, full of firecrackers and cultural programming.
Saturday, February 17
Lunar New Year
2pm
Brookfield Place
All Ages
This family-friendly performance (which includes a lion dance) is a great way to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the whole family!
Saturday, February 17-Sunday, February 18
33rd Annual Half Moon Sword Dance Festival
Saturday: 1-3:30pm; Sunday: 12:30-2:30pm
Various locations throughout NYC
All Ages
Ten teams will perform the sword dance at various public locations across the city for free. Check website for times and locations.
Sunday, February 18
Losar Family Day: Himalayan New Year Celebration
12-4pm
The Rubin Museum
All Ages
Visit the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Paint with mud, interact with therapy dogs, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music.