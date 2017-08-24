Free Family Events This Weekend! (August 25-27)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Friday, August 25

US Open Experience

10am-8pm

South Street Seaport

All Ages

For the first time ever, tennis fans of all ages can visit the US Open experience, a two-day, free tennis extravaganza bringing the tennis experience from Queens to Manhattan’s South Street Seaport District. Families can enter into a modified version of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, featuring the iconic Unisphere. The tennis festival feature tons of events including player appearances, autograph signings, photo opportunities, food tastings, and musical performances.

Through Saturday, August 26

Central Park Conservancy Film Festival

6:30pm

Central Park

Ages 13 an up

Watch spectacular films under the stars at the 2017 Central Park Conservatory Film Festival. As a beloved tradition, this year’s festival will continue featuring free outdoor screenings and will be traveling to different parks around the New York City area in honor of the Conservancy’s ongoing commitment to support our fellow city parks. The festival will also have DJ Spin Diesel who will be playing music before the movie begins at 8pm. Guests should arrive at 6:30pm.

Friday, August 25

Free Entrance Days at National Parks

9am

Various National Park sites throughout the country

All Ages

Head to the park for a family picnic to celebrate the 100th birthday of our National Parks on Friday, August 25. Admission to all parks throughout the New York City area will be free. This is a great opportunity for people of all ages to visit their local park or explore a new one.

Saturday, August 26

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

9:30am-4pm

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens

All Ages

This Saturday, Net Generation will present Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the US Open in honor of the tennis icon. This annual event, which is the largest single-day tennis and entertainment event in the world, will feature live music by Sofia Carson, Jack & Jack, Why Don’t We, and more. Plus, kids will have the amazing opportunity to watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal–two of the top men’s players in the world–duke it out in fun exhibition matches and skills competitions! Before the stadium show, beginning at 1pm, little tennis stars can enjoy free tennis activities on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center starting at 9:30am. Please note: Games and activities are free; stadium show requires the purchase of a ticket (starting at $10).

10th Annual South Slope Soap Box Derby

11:30am-5pm

KoKo NYC, Brooklyn

All Ages

Watch the South Slope Soap Box Derby on Saturday, the culmination of KoKo NYC’s Soap Box Summer Workshop! Kids between the ages of 7 and 15 have built their own soap boxes throughout the summer. They’ll put their creations to the test during this annual neighborhood race.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

12-1pm

Books of Wonder

Ages 2-5

Visit Books of Wonder for their Saturday Storytime featuring The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. The show is a puppet performance based on Eric Carle’s iconic children’s book. Kids and families can watch the hungry caterpillar devour food and transform into a beautiful butterfly. After the performance, children and their families can meet the cast, get their pictures taken, and purchase books signed by the performers.

Indonesian Street Festival: The Spice Islands

12-5pm

East 68th Street (between Madison and 5th Avenues)

All Ages

Be sure to visit the Indonesian Street Festival where families can learn more about Indonesian heritage by experiencing the sights, sounds, and smells of its exotic culture. The theme for this year’s festival is The Spice Islands in honor of 350 years of the Breda Treaty between England. The festival will feature authentic Indonesian cuisine from across the archipelago, workshops for kids, entertainment, and prizes all afternoon for everyone.

Sunday, August 26

41st Annual Brighton Jubilee

10am-6pm

Brighton Beach Avenue (from Corbin Place to Coney Island Avenue), Brooklyn

All Ages

Enjoy the final days of summer during the 41st annual Brighton Jubilee! It’ll be a fantastic day at the beach where you can play in the waves and sand or stroll along the Riegelman Wooden Boardwalk. There will also be food stands aplenty to make sure you have enough calories to walk the three-mile boardwalk. This event will take place rain or shine.

Battle of Brooklyn: Commemoration

11am-3pm

Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn

All Ages

Take a trolley into the past during this year’s Commemoration of the Battle of Brooklyn at Green-Wood Cemetery. The Battle of Brooklyn, the first battle of the American Revolution to be fought after the Declaration of Independence had been signed, took place in 1776. In memory of the battle, families can take a ticketed trolley tour of Green-Wood’s 478 luscious green acres, experience life during revolutionary-era New York through re-enactments and historical cooking demos, participate in the Battle of Brooklyn Parade, and take part in the closing ceremony. This event will take place rain or shine.

Wash Day

2-4pm

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Head to Prospect Park this Sunday for Wash Day! Learn how people cleaned their clothes during the 19th century, and cool down while in the hot summer sun! Tubs, washboards, and bar soap will be provided. Please note: While this event is free, there is a suggested donation fee of $3.