Free Family Events This Weekend! (August 18-20)

Friday, August 18

FACE of 5th Avenue

5-10pm

Bay Ridge 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

All Ages

Looking for a fun Friday evening activity? Bring the family to Brooklyn for FACE of 5th Avenue. FACE, which stands for family arts culinary entertainment, features exactly that. Jam to live music while feasting on the diverse dining options, have fun with the kids through various children’s activities, and then admire the original artwork.

Harlem Dances: Fusha Dance Company

6:30-7:30pm

West Harlem Piers

All Ages

Come dance the night away in Harlem! Fusha Dance Company, a local group that features dancing, drums, and culture from Africa, will be performing during the last installment of this summer’s Harlem Dances event. Live it up while the weather is still warm and don’t miss out on seeing this exciting performance.

Saturday, August 19

Battle of Brooklyn Colonial Day

10am-3pm

Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Go back in time for a day at Fort Greene Park and learn all about cooking, games, and other activities from colonial times. See a demonstration of how bread was made, write a letter with quill and ink, and then get your picture taken in front of a wagon. Finish off your day by stopping in to the visitor center between 11am and 2pm for story time.

27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

12pm

Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk (from West 10th to West 12th Streets)

All Ages

Take your family’s creativity down to the shore this Saturday for the 27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest. There are various categories of competition in which the whole family can compete as a team or against each other to see who has the best sandcastle-building skills. Don’t worry if each of your kids has a different vision—past creations have ranged from traditional castles to extravagant skylines and designs. Make sure to pre-register in order to ensure your spot in the competition.

FlyNYC Festival

12-5pm

Pier 1 in Riverside Park

All Ages

Since 2009, the soaring FlyNYC Kite Flying Festival has brought families from all over the city to Riverside Park! With kite-making kits for the kids, kites available for purchase, and plenty of sky for everyone, this festival is a great way to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. Other attractions include a variety of food vendors, live music, and more.

North Slope Summer Stroll One with Pizza Eating Contest

5-9pm

North Slope (from Dean to Sterling Streets)

All Ages

This giant block party has something for everyone–and it’s free! A giant bounce house, face painting, and a rock wall are just a few of the fun activities kids can enjoy. The party will also feature exercise classes, vintage cars, and games. Make sure not to miss the pizza eating competition beginning at 6:30pm. Who doesn’t love bouncy houses and pizza?

Saturday, August 19-Sunday, August 20

Harlem Week’s NYC Children’s Festival

Saturday: 12-5pm; Sunday: 12-6pm

West 135th Street (between Malcolm X and A.C. Powell Jr. Boulevards)

Ages 5-12

Head uptown this weekend for Harlem Week’s NYC Children’s Festival! The specific children’s portion of Harlem Week includes a “Back-to-School” kids’ fashion show, as well as dance and spoken word performances, a double-dutch competition, games, sports clinics, face painting, and plenty more activities for the entire family.

Sunday, August 20

NYC Volkswagen Traffic Jam

10am

Governors Island

All Ages

If your little ones are obsessed with cars, take them to see this classic VW show! The NYC Volkswagen Traffic Jam is a spectator-judged, vintage Volkswagen car show. Enjoy a picnic, views of the New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty, as well as Beetles, buses, dune buggies, and more.

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy: Impermanent Landscape

2pm

Voelker Orth Museum, Queens

All Ages

Come see the marvelous mind bending dance performance “Impermanent Landscape” choreographed by Valerie Green at the Voelker Orth Museum. Inspired by the ever changing landscape of New York City, the performance uses the shapes and architecture of the human body to create this wonderful show adapted for the museum’s garden setting. Please note: This event is free, however there is a suggested donation fee of $5.

