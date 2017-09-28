Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 29-October 1)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, September 29

Children’s Sports Festival

10am-1pm

Thomas Jefferson Park

Ages 3-8

Let your kids run and play in the fresh air with a day of carnival-style sporting games. Children ages 3-8 are welcome to join in on a day of outdoor activity. Sports include basketball, tennis, and football.

Saturday, September 30

“Stop the Fight” Seminar

10am

UFC Gym

All Ages

With the Netflix hit show, “13 Reasons Why” and Logic’s moving song “1-800-275-8255” putting the spotlight on suicide prevention and bullying this year, UFC Gym has decided to further the conversation with a complimentary anti-bullying seminar “Stop the Fight” at their SoHo gym. The seminar will teach participants the psychological edge, what bullying is, the effects of it, and how to overcome bullying. It will also spend a small portion teaching participants martial arts moves to avoid an attacker.

Saturday Morning Show

10am-12pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Bring the young ones to a morning of fun and music at the Saturday Morning Show at Hudson Eats every Saturday. This week’s show will feature performances by Vanessa Trien and Sammie and Tudie.

Nickelodeon Worldwide Day of Play

12-3pm

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Visit Prospect Park for a family fun day at Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play. Each year the network shuts down for three hours so that kids get a chance to play outside and have a great time. The Worldwide Day of Play encourages children of all ages to stay active and pursue healthy lifestyles. Nickelodeon has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of America for a slime-filled, fitness-packed celebration that will feature fun Nick-themed games including triangle tag, rock paper scissors super bowl, a slime obstacle course, Nick bowling, a slime booth, and more activities that kids will enjoy!

Meet Princess Peppa

1pm

Macy’s Herald Square

All Ages

Come out to meet everyone’s favorite pig, Peppa! Meet and take pictures with Peppa and then enjoy a special reading of her new book, Princess Peppa. Don’t forget to enjoy Earth’s Best organic toddler snacks while supplies last and pick up a special Peppa Pig gift bag with a copy of Princess Peppa when you make a purchase of $35 or more in the Kid’s Department. The first 150 people to check in will be given a time-slot to come back and meet Peppa starting at 1pm.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Sunday, October 1

Kickoff to Fall

11am-4:30pm

Queens County Farm Museum

All Ages

Celebrate the harvest season with fresh cider, donuts, apples, locally-made pies, pumpkin patch fun, and one of the area’s best corn mazes at the Queens County Farm Museum’s Kickoff to Fall. Plus, don’t miss live music from Savannah Sky!

33rd Annual Medieval Festival

11:30am-6pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

Travel back in time to the Middle Ages during the Medieval Festival in Fort Tryon Park. This Sunday, the park will be transformed into a medieval market town complete with processional flags and banners! Fest-goers are invited to dress up in traditional costumes and enjoy live music, magic shows, dancing, and jousting. Crafts and food will be available for purchase at festival vendor stalls.

92Y Street Fest ’17

12-5pm

Lexington Avenue (from 79th to 94th Streets)

All Ages

You won’t want to miss 92Y’s Street Fest, which brings family fun to 15 blocks along Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Check out performances by 92Y music and dance faculty and students on the KidCentral Stage, enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, watch demos by the 92Y Gymstar Gymnastics team, try the Tiny Tumblers Toddler Obstacle Course, and don’t forget the special area for ages 5 and under, which will feature fun, age-appropriate activities from 92Y Wonderplay Early Childhood Learning. There will also be special performances from Broadway shows such as “A Bronx Tale,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Cats,” “Miss Saigon,” “Once on this Island,” and more.

Ballet Hispanico’s A La Calle Block Party

2-6pm

Ballet Hispanico

All Ages

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with the Ballet Hispanico Company at their A la Calle Block Party! Enjoy dance performances from the Ballet Hispanico Company, BHdos, and students of the Ballet Hispanico Company’s School of Dance. Stay for the live music from Los Hacheros, and dance lessons for adults and children. Don’t miss out on drawing and painting activities for the kiddies and a raffle. Reservations are recommended.

Open/Close/Open

2-6pm

Bronx Museum

Ages 13 and up

Open/Close/Open is an interactive art installation by artist Milcah Bassel. Bassel invites her audience to play her interactive game. It has 79 small square ceramic vessels that constitute game pieces in a movable grid that resembles the human body. Meditate and enjoy this art installation at the Bronx Museum.