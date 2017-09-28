New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 29-October 1)

    Every free event that families will love this weekend!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By New York Family

    The 33rd Annual Medieval Festival will take place this Sunday in Fort Tryon Park! Photo by Susan Sermoneta via Flickr.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Friday, September 29

    Children’s Sports Festival
    10am-1pm
    Thomas Jefferson Park
    Ages 3-8
    Let your kids run and play in the fresh air with a day of carnival-style sporting games. Children ages 3-8 are welcome to join in on a day of outdoor activity. Sports include basketball, tennis, and football.

    Saturday, September 30

    “Stop the Fight” Seminar
    10am
    UFC Gym
    All Ages
    With the Netflix hit show, “13 Reasons Why” and Logic’s moving song “1-800-275-8255” putting the spotlight on suicide prevention and bullying this year, UFC Gym has decided to further the conversation with a complimentary anti-bullying seminar “Stop the Fight” at their SoHo gym. The seminar will teach participants the psychological edge, what bullying is, the effects of it, and how to overcome bullying. It will also spend a small portion teaching participants martial arts moves to avoid an attacker.

    Saturday Morning Show
    10am-12pm
    Brookfield Place
    All Ages
    Bring the young ones to a morning of fun and music at the Saturday Morning Show at Hudson Eats every Saturday. This week’s show will feature performances by Vanessa Trien and Sammie and Tudie.

    Nickelodeon Worldwide Day of Play
    12-3pm
    Prospect Park, Brooklyn
    All Ages
    Visit Prospect Park for a family fun day at Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play. Each year the network shuts down for three hours so that kids get a chance to play outside and have a great time. The Worldwide Day of Play encourages children of all ages to stay active and pursue healthy lifestyles. Nickelodeon has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of America for a slime-filled, fitness-packed celebration that will feature fun Nick-themed games including triangle tag, rock paper scissors super bowl, a slime obstacle course, Nick bowling, a slime booth, and more activities that kids will enjoy!

    Meet Princess Peppa
    1pm
    Macy’s Herald Square
    All Ages
    Come out to meet everyone’s favorite pig, Peppa! Meet and take pictures with Peppa and then enjoy a special reading of her new book, Princess Peppa. Don’t forget to enjoy Earth’s Best organic toddler snacks while supplies last and pick up a special Peppa Pig gift bag with a copy of Princess Peppa when you make a purchase of $35 or more in the Kid’s Department. The first 150 people to check in will be given a time-slot to come back and meet Peppa starting at 1pm.

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample
    New York Family Education See Sample
    New York Family Mitzvah See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    Sunday, October 1

    Kickoff to Fall
    11am-4:30pm
    Queens County Farm Museum
    All Ages
    Celebrate the harvest season with fresh cider, donuts, apples, locally-made pies, pumpkin patch fun, and one of the area’s best corn mazes at the Queens County Farm Museum’s Kickoff to Fall. Plus, don’t miss live music from Savannah Sky!

    33rd Annual Medieval Festival
    11:30am-6pm
    Fort Tryon Park
    All Ages
    Travel back in time to the Middle Ages during the Medieval Festival in Fort Tryon Park. This Sunday, the park will be transformed into a medieval market town complete with processional flags and banners! Fest-goers are invited to dress up in traditional costumes and enjoy live music, magic shows, dancing, and jousting. Crafts and food will be available for purchase at festival vendor stalls.

    92Y Street Fest ’17
    12-5pm
    Lexington Avenue (from 79th to 94th Streets)
    All Ages
    You won’t want to miss 92Y’s Street Fest, which brings family fun to 15 blocks along Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Check out performances by 92Y music and dance faculty and students on the KidCentral Stage, enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, watch demos by the 92Y Gymstar Gymnastics team, try the Tiny Tumblers Toddler Obstacle Course, and don’t forget the special area for ages 5 and under, which will feature fun, age-appropriate activities from 92Y Wonderplay Early Childhood Learning. There will also be special performances from Broadway shows such as “A Bronx Tale,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Cats,” “Miss Saigon,” “Once on this Island,” and more.

    Ballet Hispanico’s A La Calle Block Party
    2-6pm
    Ballet Hispanico
    All Ages
    Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with the Ballet Hispanico Company at their A la Calle Block Party! Enjoy dance performances from the Ballet Hispanico Company, BHdos, and students of the Ballet Hispanico Company’s School of Dance. Stay for the live music from Los Hacheros, and dance lessons for adults and children. Don’t miss out on drawing and painting activities for the kiddies and a raffle. Reservations are recommended.

    Open/Close/Open
    2-6pm
    Bronx Museum
    Ages 13 and up
    Open/Close/Open is an interactive art installation by artist Milcah Bassel. Bassel invites her audience to play her interactive game. It has 79 small square ceramic vessels that constitute game pieces in a movable grid that resembles the human body. Meditate and enjoy this art installation at the Bronx Museum.

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides