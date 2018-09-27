Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 28-30)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, September 28

The Great Dumbo Drop

4-9pm

Washington Street (at Water Street)

All Ages

Meet up in DUMBO, Brooklyn for an “elephant-dropping” block party. The party, which will feature dropping thousands of toy elephants from rooftops, is in an effort to help raise money for DUMBO public schools.

Saturday, September 29

Get Hooked!

11am-2pm

Randall’s Island

Ages 5 and up

Kids can enjoy learning and exploring at Randall’s Island’s Get Hooked event. Kids can learn to catch-and-release fish, participate in arts and crafts, and play games while learning about Randall’s Island’s wildlife. All equipment will be provided.

Fall Harvest Fair

11am-3pm

Harlem Grown

All Ages

It’s their biggest harvest yet, featuring cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, and so much more! Come celebrate the best of what fall has to offer at Harlem Grown’s Fall Harvest Festival at their 134th and 131st Street Farm locations. Their free community yoga program will still be held for any early birds that want to participate; classes start at 10am at their 134th Street Farm location right before the festivities begin! Join them for a scavenger hunt, jam-making activity, honey tasting from their very own bees, and much more. Make sure to RSVP!

The Future of Fashion Workshop

12-2pm

BLDG 92 at Brooklyn Navy Yard

Ages 5-15

During this family workshop, ages 5 through 15 can design and create fashion items and accessories with help from local fashion companies and businesses. Young designers looking to showcase their work can also participate in the fashion show at 3pm in Building 77. Reservations are required for workshop.

Family Day

12-3pm

St. Catherine’s Park

All Ages

Head to St. Catherine’s Park this Saturday for Family Day! Families with children of all ages can enjoy face painting, crafts, games, inflatables, an obstacle course, carnival booths, and much more.

Little Red Lighthouse Festival

12-4pm

Fort Washington Park

All Ages

Bring your family to the Little Red Lighthouse Festival in Fort Washington Park to enjoy food, music, and storytelling. The festival celebrates Manhattan’s only lighthouse, which has inspired two children’s books. Children can also attend a fishing clinic, go on a tour of the lighthouse with the Urban Park Rangers, and enjoy a host of other activities.

Sunday, September 30

34th Annual Medieval Festival

11:30am-6pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

Travel back in time to the Middle Ages during the Medieval Festival in Fort Tryon Park. This Sunday, the park will be transformed into a medieval market town complete with processional flags and banners! Fest-goers are invited to dress up in traditional costumes and enjoy live music, magic shows, dancing, and jousting. Crafts and food will be available for purchase at festival vendor stalls.

92Y Street Fest ’18

12-5pm

Lexington Avenue (from 79th to 94th Streets)

All Ages

You won’t want to miss 92Y’s Street Fest, which brings family fun to 15 blocks along Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Check out performances by 92Y music and dance faculty and students on the KidCentral Stage, enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, watch demos by the 92Y Gymstar Gymnastics team, try the Tiny Tumblers Toddler Obstacle Course, and don’t forget the special area for ages 5 and under, which will feature fun, age-appropriate activities from 92Y Wonderplay Early Childhood Learning. There will also be special performances from Broadway shows such as “Anastasia,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” and more.

Autumn Festival 2018

12-5pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park

All Ages

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 4th annual Autumn Festival celebrates the Chinese and Korean cultures’ harvest moon. The afternoon’s festivities will include dance, martial arts, and magic performances as well as games and activities for children, and a mooncake giveaway.

Fall Feast

1-4pm

Prospect Park

All Ages

Join Prospect Park for a Fall Feast! All ages will be able to harvest, cook, and chow down on potatoes from Lefferts Historic House garden. Potato sack races will also be held during this afternoon of fall family fun.