Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 21-23)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, September 21

Square Dance

5-10pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Do-si-do and promenade at a dance party like no other, with a whole lot of country food, music, and fun. Lawn activities include trick-roping and cornhole lessons. No partner or experience necessary.

Saturday, September 22

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

9am

Various museums and cultural institutions throughout NY

All Ages

Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people.

Dancing in the Street with American Ballet Theatre

10:30am-12pm

Madison Avenue

All Ages

Take a warm-up class, learn choreography from Jerome Robbins’ Fancy Free, make a sailor hat, and dance in the street on Madison Avenue! No experience necessary for ballet workshop; appropriate for kids 4-12. Ballet attire requested, but not required; sneakers are the recommended footwear.

Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival

11am-4pm

Pier 84 in Hudson River Park

All Ages

Hudson River Park’s SUBMERGE festival celebrates NYC’s coastal waters while bringing marine science to life. Enjoy hands-on activities, kid-approved science entertainment, kayaking, fishing, and more! The rain date for this event is Sunday, September 23.

Breukelen Country Fair

1-5pm

Wyckoff House Museum

All Ages

Bring the whole family for a day-long extravaganza of local growing, hands-on homesteading, and creativity that turns the traditional harvest festival on its ear and boasts an array of games, crafts, local food, music, demonstrations, and family-friendly workshops led by local partners.

Astor Alive Festival 2018

1-6pm

Astor Place

All Ages

For a day of creativity, visit the annual Astor Alive Performing Arts Festival. Don’t miss performances by Dance with Mark Morris Dance Group, Courtnee Roze, The Thurber Theater, Mariachi Herencia de Mexico and many more. Enjoy the many free performances from one of the two stages or the many workshops, activities, and pop-ups.

Sunday, September 23

Fall Family Day: Storytelling Through Music

12-4pm

Carnegie Hall

Ages 3-10

Ages 3-10 can make music with their whole family in Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing with interactive activities. Build your own instruments, sing and dance alongside professional performers, and enjoy the live performances too!

44th Annual Atlantic Antic

12-6pm

Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

All Ages

This massive annual rain-or-shine celebration has all twelve of its stages located on Atlantic Avenue; start at Hicks Street and end at 4th Avenue. Enjoy everything from DJs to belly dancers to marching bands, and don’t miss highlights like the 15th Annual Dumpling Eating Contest, Dodge YMCA’s programming, and numerous dance performances. Check their website for a full lineup and locations.