Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 21-23)
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival in Hudson River Park, 44th Annual Atlantic Antic, and much more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Friday, September 21
Square Dance
5-10pm
Bryant Park
All Ages
Do-si-do and promenade at a dance party like no other, with a whole lot of country food, music, and fun. Lawn activities include trick-roping and cornhole lessons. No partner or experience necessary.
Saturday, September 22
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day
9am
Various museums and cultural institutions throughout NY
All Ages
Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people.
Dancing in the Street with American Ballet Theatre
10:30am-12pm
Madison Avenue
All Ages
Take a warm-up class, learn choreography from Jerome Robbins’ Fancy Free, make a sailor hat, and dance in the street on Madison Avenue! No experience necessary for ballet workshop; appropriate for kids 4-12. Ballet attire requested, but not required; sneakers are the recommended footwear.
Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival
11am-4pm
Pier 84 in Hudson River Park
All Ages
Hudson River Park’s SUBMERGE festival celebrates NYC’s coastal waters while bringing marine science to life. Enjoy hands-on activities, kid-approved science entertainment, kayaking, fishing, and more! The rain date for this event is Sunday, September 23.
Breukelen Country Fair
1-5pm
Wyckoff House Museum
All Ages
Bring the whole family for a day-long extravaganza of local growing, hands-on homesteading, and creativity that turns the traditional harvest festival on its ear and boasts an array of games, crafts, local food, music, demonstrations, and family-friendly workshops led by local partners.
Astor Alive Festival 2018
1-6pm
Astor Place
All Ages
For a day of creativity, visit the annual Astor Alive Performing Arts Festival. Don’t miss performances by Dance with Mark Morris Dance Group, Courtnee Roze, The Thurber Theater, Mariachi Herencia de Mexico and many more. Enjoy the many free performances from one of the two stages or the many workshops, activities, and pop-ups.
Sunday, September 23
Fall Family Day: Storytelling Through Music
12-4pm
Carnegie Hall
Ages 3-10
Ages 3-10 can make music with their whole family in Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing with interactive activities. Build your own instruments, sing and dance alongside professional performers, and enjoy the live performances too!
44th Annual Atlantic Antic
12-6pm
Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
All Ages
This massive annual rain-or-shine celebration has all twelve of its stages located on Atlantic Avenue; start at Hicks Street and end at 4th Avenue. Enjoy everything from DJs to belly dancers to marching bands, and don’t miss highlights like the 15th Annual Dumpling Eating Contest, Dodge YMCA’s programming, and numerous dance performances. Check their website for a full lineup and locations.