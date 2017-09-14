Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 15-17)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, October 1

“Snoopy & Belle in Fashion” Exhibit

8am-10pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

New York Fashion Week is open to anyone, even our favorite comic-strip characters. Come see Charlie Brown’s beloved beagle Snoopy and his sister Belle strut their stuff in custom-made designer couture fashion in honor of New York Fashion Week. Held in Brookfield Place for the month of September, the cartoon-style fashion exhibit is perfect for people of all ages and has featured work from likes of Isabel Marant, MAC Cosmetics, and Swarovski.

Through Sunday, September 24

91st Annual Feast of San Gennaro

11:30am-11pm

Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan

All Ages

For the past 91 years, almost a million people from around the world have filled the historic streets of Little Italy to celebrate San Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples. The 11-day festive celebration features religious processions, parades, the world famous cannoli eating competition, musical entertainment and mouthwatering food that reflect Italian heritage. If you can make it on September 19, there will be a mass at the Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood followed by a procession where the Statue of San Gennaro is carried through the streets of Little Italy.

6th Annual Photoville

12-10pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Brooklyn Bridge Park is hosting the sixth annual Photoville! This nine-day event will feature exhibitions, presentations, and panels on all things photography. A food and beer garden catered by Smorgasburg will also be available to fulfill your foodie dreams while you explore the event.

Beginning Saturday, September 16

Morningside Lights 2017

Various times

Miller Theatre at Columbia University Campus

All Ages

Who would have thought that making a lantern could be a team activity? Join a lantern workshop where you can make a lantern for someone else to finish, or pick up where someone else has left off. There are daily workshops and activities which coincide with a step in the lantern-making process. The finished product will be presented at the Morningside Lights procession as part of the Friends of Morningside Park’s annual Common Ground Festival. Runs through Saturday, September 23.

Saturday, September 16

IdeasCity New York

10am-7pm

Sara D. Roosevelt Park

All Ages

IdeasCity brings creators and the public together in collaboration to use art and culture to make cities better. Join the group on Saturday at Sara D. Roosevelt Park in an effort to make New York City a better place for tomorrow.

Brooklyn Book Festival: Children’s Day

10am-4pm

MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn

All Ages

The Brooklyn Book Festival claims the distinction of being NYC’s largest free literary festival—and the day prior to Sunday’s festivities is dedicated to all things kid-lit. The fest’s Children’s Day will feature acclaimed kids’ authors like Maira Kalman and Kevin Sherry, in addition to theatrical performances, an “Illustrator Smackdown,” workshops, picture book and young readers stages, and a concert from Laurie Berkner. This event will take place rain or shine.

Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival

11am-4pm

Pier 26 in Hudson River Park

All Ages

This Saturday head over to Hudson River Park for a splash of science in the city at the Submerge: NYC Marine Science Festival! Families can enjoy a whole day of educational fun with hands-on activities, arts and crafts, interactive demonstrations, live music, catch-and-release fishing, scuba diving shows, kayaking, and more. Noted experts will also be giving a variety of talks on relevant topics.

Southwest Brooklyn Fall Festival

12-5pm

Columbia Street and Union Street, Brooklyn

All Ages

Visit the annual Southwest Brooklyn Fall Festival to celebrate the best of Red Hook, Carroll Gardens at the heart of the Columbia Waterfront. Families can taste the local cuisine, examine the work of Brooklyn artists and artisans, shop, and enjoy live performances and fun activities for the kids all while exploring this vibrant borough.

Movies in the Park: “La La Land”

7:15pm

Washington Market Park

Ages 13 and up

Take a trip under the city of stars to a free outdoor night screening of “La La Land” in Washington Market Park. Make sure to get there early to see the Academy Award winning musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Remember to bring a blanket and popcorn to munch on!

Saturday, September 16-Sunday, September 17

World War I History Weekend

10am-5pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Take a trip back in time this weekend with the World War I Centennial Committee for New York City as they celebrate their annual WWI History Weekend on Governors Island. This free two-day historical event honors the entry of the U.S. into World War I over one hundred years ago. Families will get a chance to meet General John J. Pershing and listen to the Ebony Doughboys recite war stories. Dozens of men and women will be in vintage uniforms talking about the history of the Great War. There will be vintage Army vehicles, a tent encampment, equipment displays, ambulances, and demonstrations.

Sunday, September 17

Sunset Park Annual Street Fair

11am-6pm

Sunset Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Be sure to grab the family and head to the Sunset Park Annual Street Fair, a 15-block street festival where families can savor ethnic cuisine, listen to music, buy jewelry and clothing, and snack on free popcorn, pretzels, and cotton candy. Kids can create their very own spin art, play with hula hoops, and get their faces painted. There will be live entertainment provided by local bands.

HRP Mamas Lower Manhattan Early Education Fair 2017

12-2pm & 2-4pm

NY Law School

Adults only

Visit the NY Law School for the Hudson River Park Mothers Group (HRP) Mamas Lower Manhattan Early Education Fair. Parents can learn more information about Lower Manhattan Preschools and alternative programs and meet with programs directors and ask them questions in a casual setting. Pre-registration is required.

Adoptapalooza

12-5pm

Union Square Park

All Ages

Adopt a new four-legged best friend to cherish forever at Adoptapalooza in Union Square Park. Families can visit this mega adoption event and choose from more than 300 different dogs, cats, puppies and rabbits to adopt and take home as the family pet. Every adopter will receive a free Alex and Ani bangle bracelet featuring the Alliance paw print logo!

Beginning Sunday, September 17

ShopUp New York 2017

Sunday: 12-6pm; Monday: 10am-5pm

501 Union Street

All Ages

Visit ShopUp New York 2017 to find the latest fashion trends for kids and babies under one roof. This free live shopping event features more than 25 independent children’s boutiques from around the world. Parents can shop ’til they drop while the little ones will be entertained with activities and snacks. There will be discounts and prizes to win during the event. Runs through Monday, September 18. Please note: Admission is free.