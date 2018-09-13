Free Family Events This Weekend! (September 14-16)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, September 30

11th Annual Governors Island Art Fair

11am-6pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Check the installations across Colonels Row as well as a diverse portfolio of art outdoors. Open on Saturdays and Sundays only.

Through Sunday, September 23

92nd Annual Feast of San Gennaro

Various times

Mulberry Street (between Canal and Houston Streets)

All Ages

This annual celebration of faith is well-known for its festive atmosphere. The 11-day event features religious processions and colorful parades, live musical entertainment, ethnic food delicacies, dining at Little Italy’s famous restaurants and cafes and a world-famous cannoli-eating competition. A celebratory mass is held at the Most Precious Blood Church annually on September 19, the official Saint Day, followed by a religious procession where the statue of San Gennaro is carried from its home in the church through the streets of Little Italy.

Saturday, September 15

Brooklyn Book Festival: Children’s Day

10am-4pm

MetroTech Commons

All Ages

The Brooklyn Book Festival claims the distinction of being NYC’s largest free literary festival—and the day prior to Sunday’s festivities is dedicated to all things kid-lit. The fest’s Children’s Day will feature acclaimed kids’ authors like Alexandra Penfold and Tad Hills, in addition to theatrical performances, an “Illustrator Smackdown,” workshops, picture book and young readers stages, and a Story Pirates show. This event will take place rain or shine.

Kids Fest: Stages in the Square

11am-3pm

Madison Square Park

Ages 12 and under

Join other NYC families in Madison Square Park this Saturday for the park’s fourth annual performing arts fest for children! Throughout the day four stages will feature musical and theatrical performances, workshops, and storytelling for ages 0 through 12 and their families. Performers scheduled to appear include The Amazing Max, WonderSpark Puppets, Sammie and Tudie’s Comedy Magic Circus, LARD Dog & The Band of Shy, Mario the Maker Magician, the Kotchegna Dance Company, the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre, and others. There will also be face painting, lawn games, and much more. Plus fill up on mouth-watering grub from local eateries.

2018 NYC Honey Fest

11am-6pm

Rockaway Beach

All Ages

Rockaway Beach will be buzzin’ this Saturday during the 8th annual NYC Honey Fest! This year, this bee-utiful festival will feature honey tastings from local hives such as Andrew’s Honey, Astor Apiaries, Brooklyn Grange, Honey Gramz, and others. Activities for children include face painting, bee-hat and costume making, honey extraction demos, interactive activity stations, a honey-tasting contest, and a raffle.

Raptor Fest

12-3pm

Van Courtlandt Park

All Ages

Join Van Courtlandt Park for an afternoon of live bird demos and more during Raptor Fest. Visitors will have the opportunity to see owls, falcons, hawks, and other birds of prey up close during bird viewings and flight shows. The Urban Park Rangers will be on hand to answer questions and lead owl pellet dissections.

House Party: Happy Birthday to Us!

12-5pm

BRIC House

All Ages

Celebrate BRIC’s 40th year with fun, interactive activities, and end the day with an all-ages dance party. Craft activities include party hat-making, piñata decorating, and paper lantern-making. RSVP required.

Viva La Comida

12-7pm

82nd Street, Queens

All Ages

Explore the cultural diversity of Queens with music, art, food, and more. Located on 82nd Street in Queens.

Monarch Celebration

1-4pm

Randall’s Island

All Ages

Visit Randall’s Island during the height of butterfly migration! Learn all about monarchs and participate in crafts during this afternoon celebration.

Sunday, September 16

A La Calle Block Party

12-4pm

Ballet Hispanico

All Ages

At this event, enjoy performances by the Ballet Hispanico Company and its students, as well as live music, free dance classes, kids’ activities, raffles, food, and more.

Adoptapalooza

12-5pm

Union Square Park

All Ages

Are you considering adopting a pet? Here’s your chance! Meet wonderful cats, dogs, and even rabbits up for adoption at the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals’ Adoptapalooza in Union Square Park. This free event will feature activities such as pet care advice, training, grooming, product giveaways, microchipping, a Kids’ Korner, and much more.