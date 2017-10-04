Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 6-8)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, October 6

Family Fridays: “A Construction Toy Revolution: Introducing Lux!”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Think toys and math don’t go together? Think again! Toy creator Mike Acerra will be showing and demonstrating Lux, his latest creation, at the Museum of Mathematics. The toy, built with hinges and links, provides a new way for children to learn while they play. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday, October 7

The Happy Racers

11am & 2pm

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

The Happy Racers will be performing at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium! The kindie rock trio will perform tracks from their “Sidewalk Chalk” EP and their debut album “Ready Set Go.” Fan favorites include “Lovabye Dragon” and “I Can Do Anything.”

FamJam: Picture This

11am-2pm

BRIC House, Brooklyn

Ages 7 and up

Learn about the time before digital cameras with BRIC House’s teaching photography artists. Enjoy a fun hands-on workshop for families as you make your own pinhole cameras and sun prints. Discover how early photographers used to capture images before advanced technology. Space is limited, so admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t forget to bring an object that can cast a silhouette! Pre-registration is required.

Children’s Harvest Festival

11am-2pm

Jefferson Market Park

All Ages

As the days cool down, head over to Greenwich Village for an afternoon of pumpkins, crafts, and more fun activities. Bring the kids to the Jefferson Market Garden to enjoy a day surrounded by beautiful plants and the outdoors. Don’t miss an opportunity to enjoy nature right in your backyard!

8th Annual Harlem Harvest Festival

11am-4pm

St. Nicholas Avenue (between 117th and 118th Streets)

All Ages

Come up to Harlem for an re-imagined state fair! There will still be fresh produce and harvest food, but with a slight twist! Local restaurants will be on hand to serve their food alongside the farm fresh fare. A Kids Corner will have games, arts and crafts and pumpkin carving. There will also be music pumping and performances on display.

Little Red Lighthouse Festival

12-4pm

Fort Washington Park

All Ages

Bring your family to the Little Red Lighthouse Festival in Fort Washington Park to enjoy food, music, and storytelling. The festival celebrates Manhattan’s only lighthouse which has inspired two children’s books. Children can also attend a fishing clinic, go on a tour of the lighthouse with the Urban Park Rangers, and enjoy a host of other activities.

Diwali at Times Square

2-9pm

Times Square

All Ages

Celebrate Hindu culture in Times Square! Don’t miss free concerts from Bollywood artists, stars, and performers, and local and international cultural performances celebrating South Asian culture! Enjoy this huge celebration of the Festival of Lights with delicious food and drink and a bazaar featuring ethnic clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more.

Sunday, October 8

Sky High Sukkah Party

10:30am-12pm

14th Street Y

Ages 5 and under

Join the 14th Street Y and the Town and Village Synagogue as they celebrate Sukkot as a community. Bring your young children and enjoy a pizza party and concert. Play, sing, celebrate, and create on the rooftop under the sunlight! Reservations are recommended. Please note: While admission is free, a $5 donation is appreciated.

The Annual Narrows Botanical Harvest Festival

12-5pm

Narrows Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn

All Ages

Bring the entire family to Narrows Botanical Gardens for a day of fun and dancing. Enjoy their best crafters and artisans and some country music with the Al “e” Mo Square Dancers. Don’t forget your dog and their costume if you wish to participate in the Annual Canine Costume Contest. There will even be a Great Pumpkin Patch.

Cultural Festival and Lantern Parade

12-5pm

Leif Ericsson Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Enjoy a day of cultural events and fun at the Cultural Festival and Lantern Parade. Come out to Brooklyn to check out booths, food, and a stage performance in Leif Ericsson Park.