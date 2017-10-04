New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 6-8)

    The best events of the weekend are free!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By New York Family

    The Little Red Lighthouse Festival will take place this Saturday in Fort Washington Park! Photo by gigi_nyc via Flickr.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Friday, October 6

    Family Fridays: “A Construction Toy Revolution: Introducing Lux!”
    6:30-8pm
    National Museum of Mathematics
    All Ages
    Think toys and math don’t go together? Think again! Toy creator Mike Acerra will be showing and demonstrating Lux, his latest creation, at the Museum of Mathematics. The toy, built with hinges and links, provides a new way for children to learn while they play. Pre-registration is required.

    Saturday, October 7

    The Happy Racers
    11am & 2pm
    Lincoln Center
    Ages 2-5
    The Happy Racers will be performing at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium! The kindie rock trio will perform tracks from their “Sidewalk Chalk” EP and their debut album “Ready Set Go.” Fan favorites include “Lovabye Dragon” and “I Can Do Anything.”

    FamJam: Picture This
    11am-2pm
    BRIC House, Brooklyn
    Ages 7 and up
    Learn about the time before digital cameras with BRIC House’s teaching photography artists. Enjoy a fun hands-on workshop for families as you make your own pinhole cameras and sun prints. Discover how early photographers used to capture images before advanced technology. Space is limited, so admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t forget to bring an object that can cast a silhouette! Pre-registration is required.

    Children’s Harvest Festival
    11am-2pm
    Jefferson Market Park
    All Ages
    As the days cool down, head over to Greenwich Village for an afternoon of pumpkins, crafts, and more fun activities. Bring the kids to the Jefferson Market Garden to enjoy a day surrounded by beautiful plants and the outdoors. Don’t miss an opportunity to enjoy nature right in your backyard!

    8th Annual Harlem Harvest Festival
    11am-4pm
    St. Nicholas Avenue (between 117th and 118th Streets)
    All Ages
    Come up to Harlem for an re-imagined state fair! There will still be fresh produce and harvest food, but with a slight twist! Local restaurants will be on hand to serve their food alongside the farm fresh fare. A Kids Corner will have games, arts and crafts and pumpkin carving. There will also be music pumping and performances on display.

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample
    New York Family Education See Sample
    New York Family Mitzvah See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    Little Red Lighthouse Festival
    12-4pm
    Fort Washington Park
    All Ages
    Bring your family to the Little Red Lighthouse Festival in Fort Washington Park to enjoy food, music, and storytelling. The festival celebrates Manhattan’s only lighthouse which has inspired two children’s books. Children can also attend a fishing clinic, go on a tour of the lighthouse with the Urban Park Rangers, and enjoy a host of other activities.

    Diwali at Times Square
    2-9pm
    Times Square
    All Ages
    Celebrate Hindu culture in Times Square! Don’t miss free concerts from Bollywood artists, stars, and performers, and local and international cultural performances celebrating South Asian culture! Enjoy this huge celebration of the Festival of Lights with delicious food and drink and a bazaar featuring ethnic clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more.

    Sunday, October 8

    Sky High Sukkah Party
    10:30am-12pm
    14th Street Y
    Ages 5 and under
    Join the 14th Street Y and the Town and Village Synagogue as they celebrate Sukkot as a community. Bring your young children and enjoy a pizza party and concert. Play, sing, celebrate, and create on the rooftop under the sunlight! Reservations are recommended. Please note: While admission is free, a $5 donation is appreciated.

    The Annual Narrows Botanical Harvest Festival
    12-5pm
    Narrows Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn
    All Ages
    Bring the entire family to Narrows Botanical Gardens for a day of fun and dancing. Enjoy their best crafters and artisans and some country music with the Al “e” Mo Square Dancers. Don’t forget your dog and their costume if you wish to participate in the Annual Canine Costume Contest. There will even be a Great Pumpkin Patch.

    Cultural Festival and Lantern Parade
    12-5pm
    Leif Ericsson Park, Brooklyn
    All Ages
    Enjoy a day of cultural events and fun at the Cultural Festival and Lantern Parade. Come out to Brooklyn to check out booths, food, and a stage performance in Leif Ericsson Park.

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides