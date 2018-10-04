Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 5-7)

Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards at Lincoln Center, 9th Annual Harlem Harvest Festival, 25th Annual Bus Festival in Brooklyn Bridge Park, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Beginning Saturday, October 6

Pumpkin Patch

11am-4:30pm

Queens County Farm Museum

All Ages

Enjoy a day of searching for a pumpkin at Queens County Farm Museum. Bring the family to search high and low for the right pumpkin to carve or eat. Come quickly before someone else gets your perfect pumpkin! Please note: While patch admission is free, pumpkin prices start at $4 and depends upon size. Runs weekends through Saturday, October 27.

7th Annual Kings County Fiber Festival

10am-5pm

Old Stone House & Washington Park

All Ages

Spend the day with natural fiber artists, crocheters, dyers, felters, knitters, quilters, spinners and weavers during the 7th Annual Kings County Fiber Festival. The full-day event will include a marketplace for independent fiber artists from the tri-state area, demonstrations, an art exhibit and more!

Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards

11am

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

Ages two through five will love this Mardi Gras–inspired performance. Jazzy Ash and her Leaping Lizards will lead kids through the music of New Orleans with their four-piece band, using jazz and zydeco.

9th Annual Harlem Harvest Festival

11am-4pm

St. Nicholas Avenue (between 117th and 118th Streets)

All Ages

Come up to Harlem for a re-imagined state fair! There will still be fresh produce and harvest food, but with a slight twist! Local restaurants will be on hand to serve their food alongside the farm fresh fare. A Kids Corner will have games, arts and crafts and pumpkin carving. There will also be music pumping and performances on display.

Kickoff to Fall

11am-4:30pm

Queens County Farm Museum

All Ages

Celebrate the harvest season with fresh cider, donuts, apples, locally-made pies, pumpkin patch fun, and one of the area’s best corn mazes at the Queens County Farm Museum’s Kickoff to Fall.

Fall for Arts Festival

11am-5pm

Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park

All Ages

Enjoy mural painting, face painting, live music, kids’ games, food trucks, and much more during the Fall for Arts Festival!

Sunday, October 7

25th Annual Bus Festival

10am-4pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park

All Ages

An annual NYC classic, the New York Transit Museum’s Bus Festival in Brooklyn Bridge Park provides the perfect opportunity to introduce children to vintage city buses. This day-long fest will feature more than a dozen vehicles including “Betsy,” a double decker bus from the ’30s, 1958’s Bus 9098, which was the first bus in the city equipped with sliding windows, and the Tunnel Wrecker, an emergency vehicle designed to remove disabled buses and cars out of tunnels.