Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 27-29)

Friday, October 27-Sunday, October 29

Day of the Dead

1-6pm

St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery

All Ages

Help St. Mark’s Church celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Enjoy an immersion of Mexican culture as you learn about the importance of the day and all the preparation that goes into its celebration. Help build the altar and dedicate it to your deceased loved ones.

Friday, October 27

Asphalt Screams

4-6pm

Asphalt Green

All Ages

Put on your best costume and head over to either the Upper East Side location or the Battery Park location of Asphalt Green. Enjoy an afternoon of trick or treating and sports-related activities. Don’t be late! The first 500 kids at each location get a goody bag.

Saturday, October 28

8th Annual Children’s Halloween Parade

10am-1:30pm

Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk, Brooklyn

All Ages

Celebrate Halloween weekend on Coney Island! Drop by the 8th Annual Children’s Halloween Parade and enjoy face painting, live entertainment, trick-or-treating, and more. Come dressed in Coney Island-themed costumes for the annual Coney Island Costume Contest! Don’t be late, because the first 1,500 kids, ages 3-15, will get a free 2 hour wristband to Luna Park starting at 2pm.

Winter Village Grand Reopening

10am-8pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Kick of the winter season with the grand opening of the Winter Village in Bryant Park. Slip on you ice skates and get ready to enjoy the only free admission ice skating rink in New York City! Enjoy the Holiday shops, gift boutiques, and Public Fare. Get there early, the first 100 skaters on the ice will receive free skates rentals, hot chocolate from Public Fare, and a pair of red gloves from Bank of America.

LC Trick-or-Treat

11am-1pm

Lincoln Center

All Ages

Spend the day celebrating Halloween in the plazas of Lincoln Center. Enjoy candy, costumes, scary stories, and much more. There will even be a Scavenger Haunt with LC Kids and a screening of “Monster House.” Get into the Halloween spirit at Lincoln Center!

Harvest Festival

11am-2pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

For a haunted mash, pumpkin patch, and more, come out to the Harvest Festival at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Enjoy face painting, a Halloween parade, arts & crafts, music, games, and more. There will be enough fun for the entire family to enjoy. Don’t miss it!

Haunted Halloween High Line

11am-3pm

The High Line

All Ages

Learn all about the history of the West Side of Manhattan during this free celebration at the High Line. Listen to historic tales about the meatpacking district with the Meatpacker Ghost, and enjoy face painting, a scavenger hunt, dancing, and live music! Reservations are required. This event will take place rain or shine.

Halloween Harvest Festival

11am-3pm

Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

All Ages

Socrates Sculpture Park’s annual Halloween Harvest Festival is right around the corner. Their theme this year is Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. In honor of the Mexican holiday celebration, they will have a dance performance by Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York. In addition to the dancing, they will have art and costume making, face painting, and animal blessing. Don’t miss this opportunity to teach your children about another culture’s customs and traditions!

Harvest Fest 2017

11am-4pm

Hudson River Park

All Ages

Celebrate the autumn harvest season at the Harvest Fest in Hudson River Park’s 14th Street Park. The fest will include various vendors with the city’s best food, drink, and clothing. Come to shop, eat or drink, enjoy the music and activities they have available, and you’ll have a day full of fun for the entire family.

17th Annual Fort Greene Park Halloween Festival

12-3pm

Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Slip on your scariest or most creative costume and head over to Fort Greene Park. Celebrate Halloween at the 17th Annual Fort Greene Park Halloween Festival. Enjoy face painting, rides, Halloween crafts, games, giveaways and more! The rain date for this event is Sunday, October 29.

Halloween in Prospect Park

12-3pm

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Back by popular demand, the Prospect Park Alliance encourages all kiddies and parents to wear their Halloween costumes to their annual Haunted Walk. Guests ages 7-12 are invited to stroll Prospect Park while they encounter spooky creatures and all ages are welcome to enjoy the activities of the Halloween Fair on the Nethermead. Afterwards, the alliance is hosting BKLYN BOO; their afterparty at 445 Albee Square West featuring music, costume contests, and trick-or-treating. Don’t miss out on the fun and register today!

Halloween Parade and Extravaganza

12-3pm

Roosevelt Island

All Ages

Join in the holiday festivities on Roosevelt Island, where they will be hosting a Halloween parade starting at the Blackwell House and ending at Capobianco Field. There will also be an “extravaganza” during which visitors can listen to live music, play booth games, ride mechanical rides, and eat until they can’t eat anymore. Kick off your Hallo-weekend on Roosevelt Island.

Brookfield Place Halloween Bash

12-3pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Celebrate Halloween weekend at Brookfield Place with their “spook-tacular” activities featuring quiet clubbing, mysterious cauldrons, costume catwalk, and more. Trick or treating will be available at designated spots throughout Brookfield Place, so make sure kids wear their costumes!

3rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest

4:45-6pm

Washington Market Park

All Ages

Think your pumpkin carving skills are top of the line? The Friends of Washington Market Park are holding their third annual pumpkin carving contest to feature and judge the pumpkin skills of people across the city. Contestants are urged to bring their carved pumpkin to Washington Market Park, where pumpkins will be judged and awards will be given in five categories: scariest, cutest, funniest, most realistic, and most creative!

Sunday, October 29

Seaport Halloween Block Party

11am-2pm

South Street Seaport

All Ages

Hosted by FiDi Families, this family-friendly Halloween event will have something fun for everyone. Featuring music from Ramblin’ Dan & the Freewheelin’ Band, face painters, and stilt walkers, the party will make a great day at the historic seaport even better. Mini-pumpkin decorating will be available too! Make sure to wear your costumes and stop by the South Street Seaport.

Oíche Shamhna: An Irish Halloween

12pm

Irish Arts Center

All Ages

In honor of Irish Celtics Origins, the Irish Arts Center is celebrating their heritage with a festival for Oíche Shamhna, or Halloween. The event will feature a shadow puppet show, a performance and lesson from Darrah Carr Dance, and other Halloween games and activities. This kid-friendly event will educate on Irish heritage, while celebrating Halloween!

Halloween Kidz Karnival

12-5pm

Hudson River Park

All Ages welcome; most activities are recommended for ages 2-8

Hudson River Park is hosting its wickedly wild Halloween Kidz Karnival this Sunday! Dress in costume for arts and crafts, face and pumpkin painting, rides, cotton candy, and more. Also, the Story Pirates will put on a Halloween-themed improv show that’s sure to thrill.

2017 Halloween Parade and Party

1-3pm

Washington Market Park

All Ages

The annual Washington Market Park Halloween Parade and Party brings in local children from the area to celebrate Halloween! The day will include volunteer-run activities such as penny-in-a-haystack, bone dig in the sandbox, and a hay circle. The parade will start at CitiGroup Plaza and run along Greenwich Street until it ends at the park.

Halloween Pumpkin Flotilla

4-7pm

Central Park

All Ages

Head to Central Park for a costume parade, pumpkin carving demos, spooky stories with Story Laurie, and a pumpkin flotilla on the Harlem Meer. Click here for pumpkin flotilla rules and guidelines.