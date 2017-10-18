Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 20-22)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, October 20

Family Astronomy Night

7:30pm

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

All Ages

Come out to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for Family Astronomy Night: “Shining New Light on the Moon.” Meet NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center scientist Noah Petro and learn about the new discoveries of the moon and the agency’s plan for future exploration. Plus, stay for stargazing on the flight deck afterward. Pre-registration is required.

Beginning Saturday, October 21

Pumpkin Point

11am-5pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Trading in picnic point for pumpkin point, Governors Island is featuring a Pumpkin Patch this year for the Halloween season. The Patch will be right at the end of the Island, with a perfect view of the Statue of Liberty. Visitors will be able to pick pumpkins, drink cider, and enjoy hay rides to and from the ferry. Runs through Sunday, October 29.

Saturday, October 21

Harvest Festival

11am-1pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

Carl Schurz Park is having a harvest festival, and you’re invited! The festival will feature pumpkin picking and decorating, carriage rides, dancing by the river, face painting, and much more.

Celebrating 50 Years of Public Art in NYC Parks

11am-3pm

Central Park

All Ages

Since 1967, New York City parks have supported the program “Art in the Parks” which provides the artwork for the city’s public parks. After 50 years, NYC parks are celebrating the program on October 21 in Central Park with art exhibits, music, and workshops.

Dia De Los Muertos

11am-5pm

El Museo Del Barrio

All Ages

Celebrate the Day of the Dead this year at El Museo Del Barrio! This annual Super Sábado event, which honors family members and friends who have passed away, includes art-making workshops, face painting for ages 12 and under, a musical procession beginning in Central Park, storytelling, and a concert by the Mariachi Academy of New York.

My Dog Loves Central Park Fair

12-3pm

Central Park

All Ages

Does your dog love central park? If so, Central Park is hosting its dog fair for the 15th year in a row. Central Park Conservancy invites pups and their owners to come to the park for activities, training tips, and even dog health help. Meet other dog lovers and enjoy a beautiful afternoon in New York City’s infamous park!

Bing, Bang…BOO! A Halloween Celebration with The Little Orchestra Society

1pm

Barnes & Noble

All Ages

Celebrate October at Barnes & Noble! The store will be having a Halloween event with actives, music, and much more. This event is to support the Little Orchestra Society.

Tricks and Treats

1pm

Le Carrousel in Bryant Park

All Ages

Get your kids pumped up for Halloween with this pre-holiday event. Kids and parents are encouraged to come in costume for pumpkin decorating, magic shows, trick-or-treating, and plenty of music. After the free event, there will be carousel rides for just $3!

Sunday, October 22

New York City Day of the Dead Festival

11am-6pm

Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island

All Ages

Share this traditional Mexican holiday with your family! For the 25th year in a row, Staten Island is hosting their free celebration of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Instead of feeling grief or sadness, the holiday recognizes loved ones lost and celebrates their life and memories. Guests are encouraged to bring a picture of a family member or friend who has passed, along with their favorite food or drink.