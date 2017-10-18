Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 20-22)
The best events in life are free!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Friday, October 20
Family Astronomy Night
7:30pm
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
All Ages
Come out to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for Family Astronomy Night: “Shining New Light on the Moon.” Meet NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center scientist Noah Petro and learn about the new discoveries of the moon and the agency’s plan for future exploration. Plus, stay for stargazing on the flight deck afterward. Pre-registration is required.
Beginning Saturday, October 21
Pumpkin Point
11am-5pm
Governors Island
All Ages
Trading in picnic point for pumpkin point, Governors Island is featuring a Pumpkin Patch this year for the Halloween season. The Patch will be right at the end of the Island, with a perfect view of the Statue of Liberty. Visitors will be able to pick pumpkins, drink cider, and enjoy hay rides to and from the ferry. Runs through Sunday, October 29.
Saturday, October 21
Harvest Festival
11am-1pm
Carl Schurz Park
All Ages
Carl Schurz Park is having a harvest festival, and you’re invited! The festival will feature pumpkin picking and decorating, carriage rides, dancing by the river, face painting, and much more.
Celebrating 50 Years of Public Art in NYC Parks
11am-3pm
Central Park
All Ages
Since 1967, New York City parks have supported the program “Art in the Parks” which provides the artwork for the city’s public parks. After 50 years, NYC parks are celebrating the program on October 21 in Central Park with art exhibits, music, and workshops.
Dia De Los Muertos
11am-5pm
El Museo Del Barrio
All Ages
Celebrate the Day of the Dead this year at El Museo Del Barrio! This annual Super Sábado event, which honors family members and friends who have passed away, includes art-making workshops, face painting for ages 12 and under, a musical procession beginning in Central Park, storytelling, and a concert by the Mariachi Academy of New York.
My Dog Loves Central Park Fair
12-3pm
Central Park
All Ages
Does your dog love central park? If so, Central Park is hosting its dog fair for the 15th year in a row. Central Park Conservancy invites pups and their owners to come to the park for activities, training tips, and even dog health help. Meet other dog lovers and enjoy a beautiful afternoon in New York City’s infamous park!
Bing, Bang…BOO! A Halloween Celebration with The Little Orchestra Society
1pm
Barnes & Noble
All Ages
Celebrate October at Barnes & Noble! The store will be having a Halloween event with actives, music, and much more. This event is to support the Little Orchestra Society.
Tricks and Treats
1pm
Le Carrousel in Bryant Park
All Ages
Get your kids pumped up for Halloween with this pre-holiday event. Kids and parents are encouraged to come in costume for pumpkin decorating, magic shows, trick-or-treating, and plenty of music. After the free event, there will be carousel rides for just $3!
Sunday, October 22
New York City Day of the Dead Festival
11am-6pm
Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island
All Ages
Share this traditional Mexican holiday with your family! For the 25th year in a row, Staten Island is hosting their free celebration of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Instead of feeling grief or sadness, the holiday recognizes loved ones lost and celebrates their life and memories. Guests are encouraged to bring a picture of a family member or friend who has passed, along with their favorite food or drink.