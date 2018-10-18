Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 19-21)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Beginning Saturday, October 20

Pumpkin Point

10am-5pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Trading in picnic point for pumpkin point, Governors Island is featuring a Pumpkin Patch this year for the Halloween season. The Patch will be right at the end of the Island, with a perfect view of the Statue of Liberty. Visitors will be able to pick and paint pumpkins, drink cider, and enjoy live music. Reservations are recommended. Runs through Sunday, October 28.

Saturday, October 20

2018 Kids Rock Fall Fest

10am-1pm

Rockefeller Center

All Ages

Celebrate fall in Rockefeller Center! During the Kids Rock Fall Fest, all ages can participate in activities such as face painting, leaf-rubbing, a DJ dance party, a photo booth, and more.

Harvest Festival

11am-2pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park

All Ages

For a haunted mash, pumpkin patch, and more, come out to the Harvest Festival at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Enjoy face painting, live animal demos, arts & crafts, music, games, and more. There will be enough fun for the entire family to enjoy. Don’t miss it!

Día de los Muertos

11am-5pm

El Museo del Barrio

All Ages

Celebrate the Day of the Dead this year at El Museo Del Barrio! This annual Super Sábado event, which honors family members and friends who have passed away, includes art-making workshops, face painting for ages 12 and under, a musical procession beginning in Central Park, storytelling, and a concert by the musicians of the Radio Jarocho and Zenen Zeferino.

Sunday, October 21

Halloween Howl and Healthy Hound Fair

12-3pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

A Sunday isn’t complete until you watch more than 200 pups strut around in dog-sized Halloween costumes. Hosted in Carl Schurz Park, the pooches will compete to win the costume contest with fashion industry experts working as the judges. The rain date for this event is Sunday, October 28.