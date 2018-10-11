Free Family Events This Weekend! (October 12-14)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, October 12

Family Fridays: “No Duck Can Waltz!—Lewis Carroll’s Logic Puzzles”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

Did you know that every flying pig is purple? This is absolutely true, at least logically for the simple reason the statement can’t be false—there is not any flying pig that isn’t purple! Come explore the ins and outs of mathematical logic, with puzzles from Lewis Carroll’s books and other absurd examples. Pre-registration is required.

Public Theater Mobile Unit: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

7-8:30pm

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center

All Ages

This fall, a classic New York City block party becomes the enchanted setting where fairies work their mischief in Shakespeare’s beloved play A Midsummer Night’s Dream. RSVP is required. Hold your spot by emailing bronxacf@parks.nyc.gov.

Saturday, October 13

Harvest Festival

11am-1pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

Carl Schurz Park is having a harvest festival, and you’re invited! The festival will feature pumpkin picking and decorating, horse-drawn hayrides, and a family concert with Thunder and Sunshine. The rain date for this event is Sunday, October 14.

Saturday, October 13-Sunday, October 14

Open House New York Weekend

9am

Various locations throughout NYC

All Ages

For two days each October, Open House New York opens hundreds of sites across the five boroughs—from the historical to the contemporary, and the residential to the industrial—for tours, talks, performances, and additional special events. Family-friendly sites this year include the African Burial Ground National Monument, the Sims Sunset Park Material Recovery Facility, and the King Manor Museum. There are plenty of happenings just for kids—such as scavenger hunts, special tours, and art-making—around the city. Check the website for more details and to make reservations. This event will take place rain or shine; some activities require advance registration.

Sunday, October 14

Halloween Harvest Dog Parade and Costume Contest

11am-12pm

Luna Park

All Ages

Need a day out with the family pet? Then head over to Luna Park in Coney Island for the Halloween Harvest Dog Parade and Costume Contest. Pets will be judged based on Audience Choice, Best in Show, Cutest, and Most Original.

Harvest Festival

12-4pm

Randall’s Island

All Ages

Join the Randall’s Island Park Alliance for a free, family-friendly celebration of fall. Festivities include live musical performances, pumpkin decorating, face painting, kite flying (bring your own or make on-site), meet the chickens, crafts, games, and more!

Lower East Side Pickle Day

12-5pm

Orchard Street (between Delancey and East Houston Streets)

All Ages

In a pickle for what to do on Sunday? The Lower East Side Pickle Day will feature more than 20 picklers, live music, face painting, a pickle toss, and giant games! Don’t worry, even if you aren’t a fan of pickled food there will be other food vendors as well. The rain date for this event is Sunday, October 21.