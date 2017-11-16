Free Family Events This Weekend! (November 17-19)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, December 24

Grand Central Holiday Fair

10am-8pm

Grand Central Terminal

All Ages

Grand Central Terminal’s annual Holiday Fair is back and better than ever! It’s the perfect place to find holiday gifts – there will be art, clothing, handbags, jewelry and other accessories for men and women, food, bath and body items, collectible toys, holiday items and home goods. The 2017 fair will feature 40 artists, craftspeople and local businesses.

Through Sunday, February 4, 2018

16th Annual Holiday Train Show

6am-8pm

Grand Central Terminal

All Ages

The annual holiday train show is back! This enchanting railroad exhibition showcases a 34-foot-long “O gauge” model train layout with the Metro North, New York Central, and subway trains departing from a mini replica of the famous Grand Central Terminal. The annual train show is sure to captivate the entire family this holiday season. All aboard!

Saturday, November 18

The Day That Shall Not Be Named

12-4pm

Dylan’s Candy Bar

All Ages

Love candy and the Harry Potter series? Then head over to one of Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Flagship Stores for a day of magic, fun, and candy. On November 18, Dylan’s Candy Bar is hosting a Harry Potter themed event, The Day That Shall Not Be Named. Enjoy Harry Potter themed candy, a scavenger hunt, a photo booth, and everyone’s favorite Butterscotch Beer Floats. For the full experience, witch and warlock costumes are encouraged!

NYC Parks Drive-In Cinema: “Beauty and the Beast”

5-7pm

New York Aquarium, Brooklyn

All Ages

Pack up the kids and share in this classic nighttime activity! Drive into the parking lot of the New York Aquarium on November 18 for a drive-in showing of Disney’s 2017 live-action movie “Beauty and the Beast.” The movie begins at 5pm but gates open at 4:30pm for those who want to get a good spot. Bring a picnic and enjoy the movie from the comfort of your car!

Sunday, November 19

Family Fun Day Parade Celebration

12pm

Macy’s Herald Square

All Ages

As a pre-celebration to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, Macy’s Herald Square is bringing the magic of the parade to your kids! Join them for a fun-filled afternoon with face painting, balloon twisting, and other crafts and activities. This free event starts at 12pm on Sunday November 19. Don’t miss out!