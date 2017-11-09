Free Family Events This Weekend! (November 10-12)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, November 10

Family Fridays: “Which One Doesn’t Belong?”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

The National Museum of Mathematics, as part of their Family Fridays series, will host an event uncovering math’s greatest questions like “Are hearts shapes?” or “Why do polygons need straight sides?” Author Christopher Danielson will lead participants through fun and games that break down math. This event is open to all ages. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday, November 11

Neighborhood Toy Store Day

9am

Participating toy stores throughout NYC

All Ages

Join together with your neighbors and your local community for Neighborhood Toy Store Day. This fun and charitable event features games and crafts, entertainment, and even discounts on select toys. Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season by giving back to you local economy. Who wouldn’t want to hang out at the toy store? Bring the family and check out the event website to find your local participating toy store!

New York City Veterans Day Parade

11:15am-3:30pm

Fifth Avenue (from 26th to 52nd Streets)

All Ages

New York City hosts the nation’s largest service-honoring event with its annual Veterans Day Parade. This year marks the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into WWI. The parade, saluting our veterans and military, starts at 11:15am on November 11th at 26th Street on Fifth Avenue. The parade marches north along Fifth Avenue until its conclusion on 52nd Street. Witness this marvelous parade in person!

11th Annual Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair

11:30am-4pm

The Brooklyn Museum

All Ages

Meet your favorite local authors and illustrators at the eleventh annual Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair at the Brooklyn Museum. The fair will feature a variety of storybooks, picture books, graphic novels, and books for young adults. More than 50 Brooklyn authors and illustrators will read their books in the museum’s Rubin Pavilion. In addition to meet-and-greet sessions, there will also be hands-on arts and crafts and fun photo opportunities for kids.

Sunday, November 12

Broadway’s “The Lion King” Times Square Celebration

10am-6pm

Broadway and 45th Street

All Ages

Broadway’s “The Lion King” is celebrating its 20th anniversary and you’re invited to party with them in Times Square! This Sunday, join the musical’s cast for a meet & greet, giveaways, photo ops, a virtual reality experience, and instructor-led drumming circle workshops. You can also enter for a chance to win tickets to the production’s free anniversary performance on Wednesday, November 15.

241st Commemoration of the Battle of Fort Washington

12-3pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

For the 241st anniversary of the Battle of Fort Washington, head to Fort Tryon Park for a day of 18th century fun. Watch as the Brigade of the American Revolution perform drills, a blacksmith demonstrates his craft, and participate in other cool activities. Enjoy 18th century music, games, and arts and crafts, too. There will also be a prize for the most authentic costume, so come dressed up!

Generation to Generation Festival

12-4pm

Museum at Eldridge Street

All Ages

Dress up in your best 19th century period clothing and head down to the Museum at Eldridge Street on November 12 for its Generation to Generation Festival. Spend the day learning about Eastern European Jewish culture with music, art, and other festivities. Enjoy musical performances, tours, and even an old-fashioned photo booth. Don’t miss it! Pre-registration is required.