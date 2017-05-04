Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 5-7)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Wednesday, August 30

CityParks PuppetMobile: “Cinderella Samba”

Various times

Various public parks throughout NYC

All ages

Cinderella comes to Brazil in this spin on the legendary fairytale! Follow along as Cinderella heads to Rio de Janeiro and meets Prince Paulo in this samba dancing, carnival-themed puppet production. PuppetMobile, a traveling puppet theater, brings Swedish Cottage productions to all parts of the city. These productions are always free; be sure to check the website for performance venues and times. All ages are welcome to experience this fantastic retelling of a classic fairytale.

Through Friday, May 5

“Waves of Tradition” Music Series

Monday-Thursday: 12:30 & 5:30pm; Friday: 12:30 & 7:30pm

Brookfield Place

All ages

This week-long celebration honors immigrant cultures and their musical contributions to New York City. Venture through West Africa, Japan, Ireland, the Middle East, and Latin America and enjoy their styles of song. Each day will have two concerts (check website for exact times), and it all ties up together in one final bash on Friday. Curated by Isabel Soffer of Live Sounds, which spreads international music across the country and in New York.

Friday, May 5

Family Fridays: “Boxes of Troxes” with Jonathan Bobrow

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All ages

This Friday, get a special sneak peak at the ingenious new construction toy designed by Jonathan Bobrow in the MIT Media Lab during Family Fridays at MoMath. This incredible new toy called Troxes combines LEGOs with the art of origami to create a unique collection of non-rectilinear building blocks. Attendees can explore the math behind these fun shapes while discovering the endless possibilities of building using shapes commonly found in nature. Family Fridays at MoMath are meant to bring families together while they engage in an array of fun mathematical activities specially designed so that attendees of all ages can participate. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday, May 6

Free Comic Book Day

9am

Participating comic book stores throughout NYC

All ages

Every year on the first Saturday in May, comic book retailers across the country hold Free Comic Book Day, which is a chance for both longtime comic book fans, as well as comic book newbies, to participate in plenty of fun and free events while learning more about comic culture. Families are invited to meet comic creators and collect free books as part of an annual celebration for comic book lovers of all ages.

Harlem Children’s Theatre Festival

10am-1pm

Aaron Davis Hall at City College Campus

Ages 2-8

This year, enjoy three new plays and fun activities geared specifically towards young audiences as part of the Harlem Children’s Theatre’s annual festival at City College. This year’s repertoire will feature “Rainbow Fish: The Musical!,” based on the book by Marcus Pfister at 10:15am; “DOT-ISH,” a play based on the book “Ish” and “The Dot Book” by Peter H. Reynolds at 10:45am; and “The Reluctant Dragon,” based on the story by Kenneth Grahame at 11:45am.

SandSational!

10am-1pm

Riverside Park

All ages

Help Riverside Park ready their many playgrounds for the spring and summer months. Volunteers will help transport fresh sand via family bucket brigade to their local sandbox. Kids’ shovels and pails will be provided. For a list of participating playgrounds, click here.

NYC Holi Hai Festival

10am-5pm

Governors Island

All ages

Partake in the most colorful multi-cultural event New York City has to offer this May 6 when you attend the 8th annual Holi Festival on Governors Island. Attendees will enjoy a day of live music, dance performances, and, of course, lots of food. Don’t forget to wear white!

Festival of Greek Culture & Heritage

11am-7pm

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

All ages

This Saturday, celebrate Greek culture with the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church as part of their annual festival honoring Greek heritage and history. During this day-long event, attendees can enjoy traditional homemade food, Greek Bouzouki music and dancing, and even a kid-friendly activities area.

Cherry Blossom Festival

12-4pm

Randall’s Island

All ages

Each year Randall’s Island welcomes the warm weather with its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, and this year is no exception. Randall’s Island has prepared games, performances, and exhibitions for visitors of all ages. Activities include face painting, kite flying, peekaboo photo sculptures, and more. There will also be live performances by bands and dance troupes.

Saturday, May 6-Sunday, May 7

Children’s Book Weekend

10am-5pm

Governors Island

All ages

Take the ferry over to Governors Island this weekend for Children’s Book Weekend! This two-day event will feature 14 authors who will read from their books at the Empire State Center for the Book’s pop-up site in Nolan Park. Participating authors include Jeff Baron, Melanie Hope Greenberg, and Elizabeth Upton. There will also be autograph sessions and featured books for sale. Don’t forget to bring a blanket to sit on during the readings!

Sunday, May 7

34th Annual Hippo Playground Spring Fair

10am-4pm

Hippo Playground in Riverside Park

All ages

The Hippo Playground is organizing its 34th annual Spring Fair. The Fair is taking place on the Upper West Side and is the primary fundraising event to support the playground financially. The fair will feature pony rides, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, games, and prizes. Spread the word, because the playground is also looking for volunteers to help out. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 21.

Tunes in Times Square

10am-6pm

Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 46th & 47th Streets

All ages

Organized by Magical Music For Life, Tunes In Time Square will take center stage this weekend in, where else, Times Square. The concert is a fundraiser for the production of an album that will be dedicated to raising awareness of water safety for children. During the performances, children and talented groups from six states will join together to sing for the world.

Joanie Leeds “Brooklyn Baby” CD Release Concert

11am-12pm

The Atrium at City Point

All ages

All are welcome to celebrate the release of Joanie Leeds’ new album Brooklyn Baby with a free concert this Sunday at The Atrium at City Point. The full Nightlights band will be in attendance, and Leeds will be joined on stage by Brooklyn vocalist, composer and musician Amelia Robinson of Mil’s Trills.

Imagine Ellis Island: Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Festival

12-2pm

Ellis Island

All ages

Ellis Island, the historic port of passage for millions of immigrants that make up the diverse culture and identity of America, will be hosting a festival to celebrate the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Festivities include a dragon dance and musical performances by the New Asia Chamber Music Society and the Children’s Orchestra Society.

Annual Children’s Festival: Designed for Fun!

12-5pm

National Museum of the American Indian

All ages

This Sunday at the National Museum of the American Indian, you can enjoy its newest exhibition, “Native Fashion Now,” create your own Native accessories such as pendants and buttons and learn about how these objects were being made back in the day. Also, traditional Hawaiian dancer Kaimana Chee is scheduled to perform during this afternoon of design fun.

16th Annual Irish Arts Center NYC Dance Festival

1-7pm

Riverside Park

All ages

New Yorkers will flock to the Hudson River this weekend to celebrate Irish history, culture, and enjoy Irish dance performances performed by some of the finest dance troupes in the city. There will also be plenty of chances for families to participate in workshops and music sessions.