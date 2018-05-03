Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 4-6)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Saturday, August 4

“LEGO Bricks: A Celebration!” Exhibit

12-6pm

Scandinavia House

All Ages

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the LEGO brick with this exhibition at Scandinavia House! Featuring sculptures, play-zones, and mosaics from professional LEGO artist Sean Kenney, the exhibit encourages children to learn through playing. It’s open during regular museum hours.

Through Saturday, May 5

“BambinO”

Various times

Metropolitan Opera House

Ages 6-18 months

BambinO is an opera designed for infants aged 6-18 months. This interactive performance features age-appropriate sounds and encourages babies to engage with the singers, musicians, and each other! Reservations are required, but attendance is free.

Through Sunday, May 6

Opening Week on Governors Island

10am

Governors Island

All Ages

Governors Island opens for the season on May 1! Ferries will be free during opening week so you can enjoy the wide variety of programming the park has to offer, like an exhibit on the history of Governors Island or a guided bird spotting walk.

Friday, May 4-Saturday, May 5

Bike Expo New York

Friday: 10am-8pm; Saturday: 9am-6pm

Pier 12 at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

All Ages

This free, open-to-the-public bike expo is the biggest on the East Coast and takes place in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Cyclists meet and greet one another and can visit any number of booths related to their two-wheeled passion. On May 4, hours are 10am-8pm, and on May 5, they’re 9am-6pm.

Saturday, May 5

Free Comic Book Day

All day

Participating comic book retailers

All Ages

Just what it sounds like! Grab your free comic book at participating comic book retailers.

Birds: A Festival Inspired by Aristophanes: Bird Walks

8am-5pm

Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Ages 6 and up

Head out for bird-watching tours with Paul Sweet, Collections Manager, Division of Vertebrate Zoology–Ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History, where he’ll point out varieties that thrive in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Though the walks are free, registration is required.

Harlem Children’s Theater Festival

10am-1pm

Aaron Davis Hall at City College

Ages 3 and up

This festival features three new plays that were designed for young audiences: “The Wild Swans” at 10:15am, “Ampata & The Magic Lake” at 11am, and “Persephone & The Four Seasons” at 12pm. The day also includes crafts and activities. Be sure to reserve a spot.

Lift Off: A Waterfront Kite Festival

12-2:30pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park

All Ages

Grab your camera and your kites, and bring the whole family to this incredible kite festival! The fest will demonstrate the science of flight through experiments and kite-flying. Participants include The Brooklyn Robot Foundry, Private Picassos, and STEM Kids NYC. New kites will be available for purchase.

Urban Wildlife Festival

12-3pm

Fort Tryon Park

All Ages

Join NYC Parks, the Urban Park Rangers, and the Fort Tryon Park Trust at the Urban Wildlife Festival to get up close and personal with owls, hawks, porcupines, tortoises, and more at this free festival in Highbridge Park. Learn about their traits and behaviors from New York State licensed rehabilitators and the Urban Park Rangers. Come and enjoy relay races, animal-themed arts and crafts, and dance to live music!

Saturday, May 5-Sunday, May 6

play:groundNYC’s Yard Opening Weekend

12-4pm

Governors Island

Ages 6 and up

Play at the Yard, New York’s only adventure playground. Kids can act like little builders and use nails, hammers and saws, paint, tires, wood, fabrics and more. The Yard is recommended for ages 6 and up. The adjacent Family Play area, however, is designed for children 5 and under.

Sunday, May 6

35th Annual Hippo Playground Spring Fair

10am-4pm

Riverside Park

All Ages

The Hippo Playground is organizing its 35th annual Spring Fair. The Fair is taking place on the Upper West Side and is the primary fundraising event to support the playground financially. The fair will feature pony rides, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, games, and prizes. Spread the word, because the playground is also looking for volunteers to help out. Tickets or a wristband can be purchased for rides and games. Food can be purchased with cash only. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 20.

Tunes in Times Square

10am-6pm

Broadway Pedestrian Plaza (between 46th & 47th Streets)

All Ages

Head to the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets for the 7th annual Tunes in Times Square benefit concert. The event includes a continuous sing-a-long that’s led by child and adult Broadway actors among other professional singers.

Unicorn Celebration

12-5pm

Brooklyn Owl

All Ages

This event celebrates the anniversary of Brooklyn Owl’s opening! The first 50 attendees will get unicorn goody bags. All guests can participate in unicorn art projects, tastings from local businesses, and a visit from a “real live unicorn” from 2-3pm.

17th Annual NYC Irish Dance Festival

1-6pm

Riverside Park

All Ages

New Yorkers will flock to Riverside Park this Sunday to celebrate Irish history, culture, and enjoy Irish dance performances from some of the finest dance groups in the city. There will be plenty of chances for families to participate in workshops and music sessions.