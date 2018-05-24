Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 25-27)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, June 17

30th Annual Contemporary Art Student Exhibition: “INTERSECTION: Individual x Community”

Various times

BRIC House

All Ages

Check out 1,400 students’ work at this exhibition that displays a wide variety of mediums and examines identity, social issues, and more. The exhibition is open 10am-6pm Tuesday through Saturday and 12-6pm on Sunday; closed on Mondays.

Through Tuesday, May 29

Fleet Week New York

Various times

Various locations throughout NYC

All Ages

The week-long celebration honoring our military’s navy, marine, and coastguard personnel, now in its 30th year, is back with activities and attractions for everyone. A concert by the Navy Band at South Street Seaport will kick off the week followed by the Parade of Ships, Drill Team performances, ship tours, and much more. With so much to offer, Fleet Week is sure to be a great event for family fun. Dates and times vary, see website for more details.

Through Monday, May 28

Fleet Week Activities

10am

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

All Ages

Join the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for a week’s worth of activities that celebrate our troops and veterans. Fleet Week activities, all free, include interactive displays, live performances, a battle of bands, talks, demos, movies on the flight deck, and even more. Be sure to check out their website for a full list of offerings and times.

Beginning Friday, May 25

Summer Movie Series

7pm

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

All Ages

Beginning this Friday, head to the Intrepid’s flight deck to catch a free flick! Films include Top Gun, Wonder Woman, and Ghostbusters. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Runs select Fridays through Friday, August 24.

Friday, May 25

Outdoor Movie Night: “Moana”

8:30pm

Randall’s Island

All Ages

Catch the hit Disney film outside at Field 81 on Randall’s Island. Seating will take place on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, May 25-Sunday, May 27

The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts

6pm-1am

Theater for the New City

All Ages

Whether you enjoy fine art, dance, theater, or music, you can find it all at the 23rd annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, presented by Theatre for the New City. With vendors, food, activities for kids, and lots of art, the festival is sure to have something for everybody. Times vary, see website for details.

Beginning Saturday, May 26

DanceAfrica 2018 Bazaar

12pm

Ashland Place and Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn

All Ages

This Memorial Day weekend, the Brooklyn Academy of Music will host its annual DanceAfrica Bazaar! The outdoor market will feature more than 150 vendors selling African, Caribbean, and African American wares. Clothing, crafts, and food will also be available for purchase. This event will take place rain or shine. Runs through Monday, May 28.

Saturday, May 26

Free Community Sailing

9:30am

North Cove Marina

Ages 7 and up

Head out to the water with North Cove Sailing; they offer free sailing lessons on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Ages 7 and up. Register at northcovesailing.com with the code SAILBPNY.

Sunday, May 27

Family Fun Day

11am-4pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Join Governors Island for its annual Family Fun Day this Sunday! The afternoon will feature live music, theatrical performances, arts and crafts, storytelling, ice cream, and a build-your-own playground workshop. There will also be face painting, puppet making, and much more. Performers include the Story Pirates and Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets. Food will be available for purchase.

17th Annual Mamapalooza Festival

12-5pm

Riverside Park South

All Ages

Moms deserve the best, so The Motherhood Foundation’s annual Mamapalooza Festival is the perfect way to celebrate mothers everywhere! The music-and art-filled festival in Riverside Park will include family concerts, kids activities, food vendors, and much more! This year’s theme is “SING OUT SISTER.”