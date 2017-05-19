Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 19-21)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, May 19-Sunday, May 21

Brooklyn Historical Society DUMBO Opening Weekend

Friday: 12-6pm; Saturday & Sunday: 10am-7pm

Brooklyn Historical Society DUMBO

All Ages

The Brooklyn Historical Society will open a second location and gift shop in DUMBO on Friday. The museum, located on the second floor of the Empire Stores Complex, will give the BHS room for a research library, exhibitions, and public programs. Featuring floor to ceiling windows and views of Manhattan, the new DUMBO location is sure to be a valuable addition to the rich history of Brooklyn.

Saturday, May 20

Dancing in the Street: La MaMa Block Party

11am-4pm

East 4th Street

All Ages

La Mama is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a block party on 4th Street. The day will feature food, free performances, crafts, children’s activities, and dancing in the street. Part of the La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, this event supports “La MaMa’s commitment to presenting diverse performance styles that challenge audience’s perception of dance and reflects La MaMa’s longstanding mission to present performance that transcends politics and unifies cultures.”

Essex Street Market Block Party

12-5pm

120 Essex Street

All Ages

It’s time to celebrate the Essex Street Market with their 77th annual block party. Not only will the party have the best of the Essex Street Market, but it’ll also have the finest food and drink from the Lower East Side. Some of the fine delicacies include the Essex Street Market staple Arancini Bros., who will put just about anything in a ball of rice, and Patacon Pisao, who’ll bring traditional Venezuelan cuisine to this party. Along with the great food that the block party is offering, it’ll also have cool up-and-coming music from the New York scene to check out like Nikhil P. Yerawadekar and Low Mentality, who bring the concept of what funk is to uncharted territory. With all of this, there will also be great family activities like face painting, temporary tattoos, and balloon making. Reservations are recommended.

11th Annual Dance Parade & Festival

1-7pm

Parade: 21st Street & Broadway to Avenue A; Festival: Tompkins Square Park

All Ages

Join Dance Parade New York at their 11th annual Dance Parade & Festival! Starting between 22nd and 21st between Park and Fifth Avenue, the parade portion of the party will kick off at 1pm before heading down Broadway–in the history of dance order! Participants can dance to African beats, Korean music, Bolivian tunes, and even samba, salsa, and tango their way to the end of the parade, which will conclude with the DanceFest in Tompkins Square Park. The DanceFest will include free performances and dance lessons, as well as a dance party!

Saturday, May 20-Sunday, May 21

The 9th Avenue International Food Festival

10am-6pm

Ninth Avenue (between 42nd and 57th Streets)

All Ages

This weekend, go on an international food journey without leaving NYC! The 9th Avenue International Food Festival will feature food delights from vendors along 9th Avenue, between 42nd and 57th Streets. This year’s fest will include restaurants such as City Sandwich, Daisy May’s BBQ, Lucky’s Famous Burgers, Otto’s Tacos, Marseille, Basera Indian Bistro, and many others. This event will take place rain or shine. Please note: Admission is free; food is available for purchase only.

The Harlem Stroll Marketplace

12:30-5:30pm

Morningside Park

All Ages

If you want to experience Harlem then look no further then Harlem EatUp! Stretching from May 15-21, this outdoor event brings the senses of taste, sight, and hearing together. There will be culinary artists whipping up delicacies that could only be imagined, some great tunes, and fantastic artwork. Moreover, the final two days will surely be a blast with some of the finest chefs in not only Harlem but the world. Within the Marketplace, there will be a wide selection of eats from Harlem’s best, live food demos, and live music. Guests include Daniel Holzman of The Meatball Shop and DJ Stormin’ Norman.

Sunday, May 21

PS 132’s 13th Annual Kite Festival

12-5pm

East River State Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Go fly a kite in Brooklyn’s East River State Park this Sunday during PS 132’s annual Kite Festival! This high-flying afternoon of fun will feature activities such as egg & spoon races, ring toss, foam noodle javelin, face painting, a chess tent, bounce houses, cotton candy, Imagination Playground, kite decorating and painting with the Kite Doctor, and more. Plus, don’t miss live music by Curb Ya Horse, DJ Big Brooklyn, and PS 132’s Junior and Senior Bands. Food will be available for purchase from The Meatball Shop, Odd Fellows Ice Cream Co., Brooklyn Ice House, and Streets. Proceeds will benefit PS 132’s music, art, performance, and S.T.E.A.M. enrichment programs. Please note: Admission and select activities are free; fees for other activities start at $2.