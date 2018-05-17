Free Family Events This Weekend! (May 18-20)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Monday, May 28

GlassBarge

11am-6pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park

All Ages

Check out a 30-minute glass-blowing demonstration at Pier 5 in Brooklyn Bridge Park! Register for a free ticket to reserve your spot.

Friday, May 18

FAB Friday Kids’ Concert: Hopalong Andrew Trio

10am

Crispus Attucks Playground

Ages 1-5

Be sure to catch this free Hopalong Andrew show at Crispus Attucks Playground. This concert is the first in the new season of the FAB (Fulton Area Businesses) Friday Kids’ Concert series.

YAK Art Slam: Radio YAK

6:30-8:30pm

Children’s Museum of the Arts

Ages 12-15

This free after-hours art event for kids grades 6-9 will be full of music, storytelling, and audio recording. Participants can record their own radio show during this two-hour program. RSVP to kmcnally@cmany.org.

Friday, May 18-Saturday, May 19

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

7-9pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Catch the classic Shakespeare play as the sun sets in Bryant Park.

Saturday, May 19

It’s My Park Day

11am-12pm

Washington Market Park

All Ages

Head over to the park to help plant; plus, get crafty with Craft Studio Tribeca! Children’s gardening gloves and trowels will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.

FamJam: Mosaic Making

11am-2pm

BRIC House

Ages 7 and up

Ages 7 and up and their families will love creating mosaics together! Free with RSVP.

Super Saturday STEM Expo

11am-3pm

Harlem Armory

All Ages

Participate in the STEM Expo, which features a scholastic chess tournament, math competition, coding workshops, and more.

Essex Street Market Block Party

12-5pm

Essex Street Market

All Ages

Celebrate Essex Street Market’s 78th birthday with its annual Block Party, which includes grilling, family fun, and more. Participating food vendors include Arancini Bros., Puebla Mexican, Harlem Shambles, and Samesa.

12th Annual Dance Parade & Festival

1pm

Parade begins: 21st Street & Broadway

All Ages

This year’s theme, The Cabaret of Life, kicks off on 21st Street and Broadway with live bands, DJs, and over 80 styles of dance. Now in its 12th year, the 10,000-dancer event moves downtown toward Avenue A, stopping again at University Place and 8th Street, and then east to Tompkins Square Park for the post-parade Dancefest, which features aerial performances, free dance lessons, and more.

NYSoM Superhero Showdown: Batman vs. Iron Man

2-4pm

Hecksher Community Garden

All Ages

Watch Batman and Iron Man duel at this event. There will also be a superhero tug-of-war, scavenger hunt, wheel of fortune, and more. Plus stick around for face painting and crafts!

Saturday, May 19-Sunday, May 20

The 9th Avenue International Food Festival

10am-6pm

Ninth Avenue (between 42nd & 57th Streets)

All Ages

Head over to this rain-or-shine food fest–held on 9th Avenue between 42nd and 57th Streets on both May 19 and May 20–for a taste of some of NYC’s best local bites.

Annual Children’s Festival: Celebrating ImagiNATIONS!

11am-5pm

National Museum of the American Indian

All Ages

Kids can participate in educational arts and crafts, learn Mayan math, and far more at this fantastic two-day event.

Traditions Festival

12-4pm

King Manor

All Ages

Join the museum for crafts, music, and food from Jamaica, from the 18th century to today!

Sunday, May 20

Fabulous Fifth Avenue Street Fair

10am-6pm

5th Avenue (between Sterling & 12th Streets), Brooklyn

All Ages

Held on 5th Avenue in Brooklyn from Sterling to 12th Streets, this event is full of food, drinks, shopping, and more.

Vered and The Babes’ “Songs for Sisters and Brothers” Album Release Show

11am-12pm

Old Stone House, Park Slope

All Ages

Hear songs from Vered and the Babes’ newest album during this free performance.

CMA Kids Fair 2018

11am-4pm

Charlton Street (between Varick & Hudson Streets)

All Ages

At this free event, kids can spend the afternoon creating art with the whole family. There will be murals, string sculptures, jump rope, chalk drawing, flubber exploration, and far more for everyone to enjoy.