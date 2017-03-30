Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 31-April 2)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Saturday, April 1

Family Play Day

10am-2pm

Brooklyn Historical Society

Ages 2-12

Clueless about the Brooklyn waterfront? Eager to spend hands-on time outside of the house with the kids? Then head on down to the Brooklyn Historical Society for a free Family Play Day! Puzzles, dress-up, coloring, painting and more are on the menu for you and yours. Your participation will help the Society choose which activities are to become a permanent part of an upcoming exhibit. Free snacks and a gift are yours for the taking.

Gustafer Yellowgold

11am & 2pm

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

Gustafer Yellowgold is visiting Lincoln Center this Saturday to bring joy and happiness to families in New York City. The show will be unlike any other and will feature quirky storytelling, live music, animation, and dancing. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Le Carrousel Kids Carnaval

1-3pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Spring into spring this Saturday at Bryant Park! Join families for a Caribbean/Mardi Gras-style Kids Carnaval at the park’s Le Carrousel. The afternoon’s festivities will include face painting, arts and crafts, storytelling, and music spun by DJ Flip Bundlez. Pre-registration is recommended.

Pillow Fight NYC 2017

3-5pm

Washington Square Park

All Ages

Join the city’s largest pillow fight in Washington Square Park in celebration of International Pillow Fight Day. This year’s theme is Vikings. Remember to bring soft pillows and wear your cute pajamas! At the end of the fight, you can choose to leave your pillow with a donation truck that will bring it to a person in need. Please see event website for rules and regulations.

Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 2

Prospect Park 150th Anniversary Opening Weekend

9am-6pm

Prospect Park

All Ages

Spring is here and Prospect Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary! In honor of this occasion and to give people from the neighborhood a relaxing weekend with family, the Prospect Park Alliance is hosting a wide range of events and activities including ice skating, campfire conservation talks, bird watching walks, a parade, a Brooklyn Atlantics exhibition baseball game, and much more. Admission is free, but activity prices differ.

Spring Family Day: The World of Classical Music

12-4pm

Carnegie Hall

Ages 3-10

Carnegie Hall invites families with children ages 3 through 10 to its annual Spring Family Day! Visitors can explore the world of classical music during this two-day event. Featured festivities include performances by Ensemble Connect and Bash the Trash, opera lessons, and an interactive instrument quest with members of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. Plus, be sure to stick around for instrument-making and a period dance class with the New York Baroque Dance Company. Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tilt Kids Festival: “The Emperor and the Nightingale”

4pm

FIAF Skyroom

Ages 4-10

Nicolas Bouchaud, an acclaimed stage actor, and Sonia Wieder-Atherton, a prestigious cellist, are joining forces this weekend at the FIAF Skyroom to deliver their powerful rendition of the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, “The Emperor and the Nightingale.” Reservations are required. Please note: This show will be performed in French.