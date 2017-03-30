New York Family Magazine
    New York Family Magazine

    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 31-April 2)

    Pillow Fight NYC 2017 in Washington Square Park, Le Carrousel Kids Carnaval in Bryant Park, Spring Family Day at Carnegie Hall, and more!

     By New York Family

    Pillow Fight NYC 2017 will take place this Saturday in Washington Square Park! Photo by Johnia via Flickr.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Saturday, April 1

    Family Play Day
    10am-2pm
    Brooklyn Historical Society
    Ages 2-12
    Clueless about the Brooklyn waterfront? Eager to spend hands-on time outside of the house with the kids? Then head on down to the Brooklyn Historical Society for a free Family Play Day! Puzzles, dress-up, coloring, painting and more are on the menu for you and yours. Your participation will help the Society choose which activities are to become a permanent part of an upcoming exhibit. Free snacks and a gift are yours for the taking.

    Gustafer Yellowgold
    11am & 2pm
    Lincoln Center
    Ages 2-5
    Gustafer Yellowgold is visiting Lincoln Center this Saturday to bring joy and happiness to families in New York City. The show will be unlike any other and will feature quirky storytelling, live music, animation, and dancing. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Le Carrousel Kids Carnaval
    1-3pm
    Bryant Park
    All Ages
    Spring into spring this Saturday at Bryant Park! Join families for a Caribbean/Mardi Gras-style Kids Carnaval at the park’s Le Carrousel. The afternoon’s festivities will include face painting, arts and crafts, storytelling, and music spun by DJ Flip Bundlez. Pre-registration is recommended.

    Pillow Fight NYC 2017
    3-5pm
    Washington Square Park
    All Ages
    Join the city’s largest pillow fight in Washington Square Park in celebration of International Pillow Fight Day. This year’s theme is Vikings. Remember to bring soft pillows and wear your cute pajamas! At the end of the fight, you can choose to leave your pillow with a donation truck that will bring it to a person in need. Please see event website for rules and regulations.

    Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 2

    Prospect Park 150th Anniversary Opening Weekend
    9am-6pm
    Prospect Park
    All Ages
    Spring is here and Prospect Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary! In honor of this occasion and to give people from the neighborhood a relaxing weekend with family, the Prospect Park Alliance is hosting a wide range of events and activities including ice skating, campfire conservation talks, bird watching walks, a parade, a Brooklyn Atlantics exhibition baseball game, and much more. Admission is free, but activity prices differ.

    Spring Family Day: The World of Classical Music
    12-4pm
    Carnegie Hall
    Ages 3-10
    Carnegie Hall invites families with children ages 3 through 10 to its annual Spring Family Day! Visitors can explore the world of classical music during this two-day event. Featured festivities include performances by Ensemble Connect and Bash the Trash, opera lessons, and an interactive instrument quest with members of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. Plus, be sure to stick around for instrument-making and a period dance class with the New York Baroque Dance Company. Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Tilt Kids Festival: “The Emperor and the Nightingale”
    4pm
    FIAF Skyroom
    Ages 4-10
    Nicolas Bouchaud, an acclaimed stage actor, and Sonia Wieder-Atherton, a prestigious cellist, are joining forces this weekend at the FIAF Skyroom to deliver their powerful rendition of the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, “The Emperor and the Nightingale.” Reservations are required. Please note: This show will be performed in French.

