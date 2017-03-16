Free Family Events This Weekend! (March 17-19)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, March 17

7th Annual Irish Arts Center Book Day

7am

Irish Arts Center

All Ages

Celebrate Irish literature and Mexican writers from the diaspora citywide on Friday! Enjoy this free program, rich with reading opportunities, for every type of book lover. This event will be conducted in all five boroughs in various locations; please see website for details. This event starts at 7am and will last until there are no more books to give away!

NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

11am-5pm

Begins at Fifth Avenue between 44th and 79th Streets

All Ages

Come out and experience the luck of the Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple. Where else can you find hundreds of happy people wearing green in the middle of March? Be sure to dress warmly so that you can truly revel in the experience. A long standing tradition (since 1762!), this is sure to be on many a New Yorker’s event list this week.

Kotchegna Dance Company

6:30-8:30pm

Center for Family Life at PS 503/506

All Ages

The Kotchegna Dance Company is best known for their intricate dance works, superb energy on stage, and their unique interpretation and illustration of the ancient tales and legends of the Ivory Coast of Africa. Now the dance group is bringing their energy to the Center For Family Life at PS 503/506. Enjoy a fascinating performance by this renowned dance group this Friday in Brooklyn. Reservations are required.

Saturday, March 18

Tilt Kids Festival: Simon Critchley’s “Philosophy for Kids”

11am & 12pm

FIAF Haskell Library

Ages 5-7 (11am); ages 10-12 (12pm)

Philosophy is seemingly a deep and intricate subject. However, philosophy can also be quite simple, because it can relate to daily activities, decision making, friendship, kinship, and more. Acclaimed scholar Simon Critchley is coming to the FIAF Haskell Library this Saturday with some of his fellow scholars to lead discussions with children on subjects such as friendship and society. Reservations are required. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sunday, March 19

42nd Annual Brooklyn Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

1pm

Begins at 15th Street and Prospect Park West

All Ages

The annual Brooklyn Saint Patrick’s Day Parade returns this Sunday and will begin with the pre-parade mass at the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Prospect Park. The official parade begins at 1pm and will start at 15th Street and Prospect Park West, continue to Garfield Place via 7th Avenue, and eventually return to Prospect Park. The parade will feature local business owners, officers, and schools.