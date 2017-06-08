Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 9-11)
Big Apple Barbecue 2017 in Madison Square Park, Billion Bubble Party in Washington Square Park, The Great Randall’s Island Treasure Hunt, and more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Through Saturday, June 24
“Richard III”
7:30pm
Carroll Park, Brooklyn
All Ages
The 8th annual Shakespeare performance in Carroll Park features “Richard III” directed by Jonathan Hopkins. The proceeds from three performances will be donated to local charities. Admission is free. Ground seating is available, and people are welcome to bring their own chairs.
Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 10
24th Annual Red Hook Festival
Various locations, Brooklyn
Friday: 5:30-8:30pm; Saturday: 2-7pm
All Ages
The 24th Annual Red Hook Festival will offer live music and dance on the Brooklyn waterfront. Activities include community workshops, family activities, free resources, face painting, and games. There will be live performances by spoken word duo “Climbing PoeTree,” contemporary dance group “The Dash Ensemble,” and more.
Saturday, June 10
The Great Randall’s Island Treasure Hunt
10am-2pm
Randall’s Island
All Ages
Explore the park and learn how to use a map and compass during The Great Randall’s Island Treasure Hunt. The event is offered in partnership with Hudson Valley Orienteering. There will be an orienteering course for children as well as adults. Arts and crafts, light refreshments, and treasure will be provided for all participants.
Ladybug Day 2017
11am-12pm
Washington Market Park
All Ages
This decades-long tradition at Washington Market Park invites everyone to join the release of 100,000 ladybugs. The Friends of Washington Market Park will distribute the ladybugs to children and adults to release into the park.
LIC Bike Parade
11am-3pm
Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City
All Ages
Take part in or simply watch and enjoy a parade of festive bikes and floats in the celebration of this healthy way of transportation. Departing at 2pm and traveling from Socrates Sculpture Park to Queensbridge Park, this bike-extravaganza is sure to add color to the streets. Before the parade departs, workshops and classes will be held in the park.
7th Annual Pet Day
12-7pm
Deno’s Wonder Wheel, Coney Island
All Ages
Let the pets join in on the fun at the 7th Annual Pet Day and Pet Costume Contest. Pets of all kinds will be able to ride The Wonder Wheel for free accompanied by their owner. Pets will be judged in three categories for the costume contest. Admission is free but contestants in the costume contest must bring two cans of cat or dog food.
Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself” Marathon
5pm
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn
All Ages
Join others who love poetry as readers recite parts of Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself” in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Readers can cast their own interpretations on their section, recite it in different languages, or through any creative means. For more information or if you’d like to be a reader, visit the event website.
Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11
Big Apple Barbecue 2017
11am-6pm
Madison Square Park
All Ages
Rustle up the kids and head over to Madison Square Park for some mouthwatering BBQ! The Big Apple Barbecue Block Party is a two-day food fest where visitors can sample barbecue ribs, brisket, sausage, and more from the best pitmasters in the US. The block party will also include cooking seminars with nationally renowned chefs, plus live music by National Reserve, Emily Wolfe, Cris Jacobs, Walker Lukens, and others. Please note: Admission is free; barbecue and other food is available for purchase only.
Sunday, June 11
Adorama’s 7th Annual Street Fair
10am-4pm
West 18th Street (between 5th & 6th Avenue)
All Ages
Join Adorama’s seventh annual street fair benefiting the Boomer Esiason Foundation for Sunday Family Funday. The family day and technology festival features carnival games, a petting zoo, food, prizes, celebrity appearances, and more. Technology vendors are also available to show the newest tools for better quality photos and videos, and special pricing on trade-ins will be offered during the fair.
8th Annual Riverdale RiverFest
12-6pm
College of Mount Saint Vincent, Bronx
All Ages
Come to the 8th annual RiverFest at the College of Mount Saint Vincent for family fun and festivities! RiverFest 2017 features a pet adoption center, arts and crafts, bounce castles, medieval village and battle demonstrations, and more. The festival is free and boat rides are available for purchase.
Billion Bubble Party
1-3pm
Washington Square Park
All Ages
Join thousands of others in Washington Square Park this Sunday for the Billion Bubble Party! All ages are invited to bring bubble toys, bubble generators, and bubble solution to this epic bubble battle. Participants should meet at the park’s fountain.
Queens Hip Hop Festival’s Park Jam
1-4pm
Socrates Sculpture Park
All Ages
The Queens Hip Hop Festival hosts an early summer Park Jam to celebrate hip-hop music and culture. Join the entertainment at Socrates Sculpture Park as DJ Rob Smith and live dancers perform. There will be educational activities offered as well as food from local vendors.