Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 9-11)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Saturday, June 24

“Richard III”

7:30pm

Carroll Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

The 8th annual Shakespeare performance in Carroll Park features “Richard III” directed by Jonathan Hopkins. The proceeds from three performances will be donated to local charities. Admission is free. Ground seating is available, and people are welcome to bring their own chairs.

Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 10

24th Annual Red Hook Festival

Various locations, Brooklyn

Friday: 5:30-8:30pm; Saturday: 2-7pm

All Ages

The 24th Annual Red Hook Festival will offer live music and dance on the Brooklyn waterfront. Activities include community workshops, family activities, free resources, face painting, and games. There will be live performances by spoken word duo “Climbing PoeTree,” contemporary dance group “The Dash Ensemble,” and more.

Saturday, June 10

The Great Randall’s Island Treasure Hunt

10am-2pm

Randall’s Island

All Ages

Explore the park and learn how to use a map and compass during The Great Randall’s Island Treasure Hunt. The event is offered in partnership with Hudson Valley Orienteering. There will be an orienteering course for children as well as adults. Arts and crafts, light refreshments, and treasure will be provided for all participants.

Ladybug Day 2017

11am-12pm

Washington Market Park

All Ages

This decades-long tradition at Washington Market Park invites everyone to join the release of 100,000 ladybugs. The Friends of Washington Market Park will distribute the ladybugs to children and adults to release into the park.

LIC Bike Parade

11am-3pm

Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City

All Ages

Take part in or simply watch and enjoy a parade of festive bikes and floats in the celebration of this healthy way of transportation. Departing at 2pm and traveling from Socrates Sculpture Park to Queensbridge Park, this bike-extravaganza is sure to add color to the streets. Before the parade departs, workshops and classes will be held in the park.

7th Annual Pet Day

12-7pm

Deno’s Wonder Wheel, Coney Island

All Ages

Let the pets join in on the fun at the 7th Annual Pet Day and Pet Costume Contest. Pets of all kinds will be able to ride The Wonder Wheel for free accompanied by their owner. Pets will be judged in three categories for the costume contest. Admission is free but contestants in the costume contest must bring two cans of cat or dog food.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself” Marathon

5pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Join others who love poetry as readers recite parts of Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself” in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Readers can cast their own interpretations on their section, recite it in different languages, or through any creative means. For more information or if you’d like to be a reader, visit the event website.

Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11

Big Apple Barbecue 2017

11am-6pm

Madison Square Park

All Ages

Rustle up the kids and head over to Madison Square Park for some mouthwatering BBQ! The Big Apple Barbecue Block Party is a two-day food fest where visitors can sample barbecue ribs, brisket, sausage, and more from the best pitmasters in the US. The block party will also include cooking seminars with nationally renowned chefs, plus live music by National Reserve, Emily Wolfe, Cris Jacobs, Walker Lukens, and others. Please note: Admission is free; barbecue and other food is available for purchase only.

Sunday, June 11

Adorama’s 7th Annual Street Fair

10am-4pm

West 18th Street (between 5th & 6th Avenue)

All Ages

Join Adorama’s seventh annual street fair benefiting the Boomer Esiason Foundation for Sunday Family Funday. The family day and technology festival features carnival games, a petting zoo, food, prizes, celebrity appearances, and more. Technology vendors are also available to show the newest tools for better quality photos and videos, and special pricing on trade-ins will be offered during the fair.

8th Annual Riverdale RiverFest

12-6pm

College of Mount Saint Vincent, Bronx

All Ages

Come to the 8th annual RiverFest at the College of Mount Saint Vincent for family fun and festivities! RiverFest 2017 features a pet adoption center, arts and crafts, bounce castles, medieval village and battle demonstrations, and more. The festival is free and boat rides are available for purchase.

Billion Bubble Party

1-3pm

Washington Square Park

All Ages

Join thousands of others in Washington Square Park this Sunday for the Billion Bubble Party! All ages are invited to bring bubble toys, bubble generators, and bubble solution to this epic bubble battle. Participants should meet at the park’s fountain.

Queens Hip Hop Festival’s Park Jam

1-4pm

Socrates Sculpture Park

All Ages

The Queens Hip Hop Festival hosts an early summer Park Jam to celebrate hip-hop music and culture. Join the entertainment at Socrates Sculpture Park as DJ Rob Smith and live dancers perform. There will be educational activities offered as well as food from local vendors.