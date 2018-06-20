Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 22-24)
The best events of the weekend are free!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Beginning Friday, June 22
Smith Street Stage: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
7:30pm
Carroll Park
All Ages
Catch the classic Shakespeare play in Carroll Park! Check the website for times. Matinees begin at 2pm and evening shows begin at 7:30pm. Runs select dates through Sunday, July 1.
Free Friday Night Fireworks
9:30pm
Coney Island Boardwalk
All Ages
Bring the whole family to watch as fireworks shine over the Coney Island Boardwalk each Friday throughout the summer. These fireworks are free and open to the public. Runs Fridays through Friday, August 31.
Friday, June 22
Swedish Midsummer Festival
5-8pm
Wagner Park
All Ages
This Friday evening join the Battery Park City Parks Conservancy and the Consulate General of Sweden in New York for the Swedish Midsummer Festival in Robert F. Wagner Park. Families with children of all ages can decorate and dance around the midsummer pole, picnic, make flower wreaths, enjoy fiddle music, play games, and try out some Swedish food from top NYC restaurants. This event will take place rain or shine.
Family Fridays: “Pascal’s Triangle and Interesting Numbers”
6:30-8pm
National Museum of Mathematics
All Ages
This Friday, learn about Pascal’s magical triangle with Char Morrow at the National Museum of Mathematics. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 23
12th Annual RockStock & Barrels NYC
10am-6pm
Rockaway Beach
All Ages
Celebrate the 12th year of RockStock & Barrels with a day full of surfing, skating, and music. This family-friendly event also includes plenty of shopping opportunities on the new boardwalk. Dance, eat, and spend a beautiful day at the beach!
Shop Harlem, Live Harlem Artisanal Fair
11am-4pm
St. Nicholas Avenue (between 117th and 118th Streets)
All Ages
More than 50 local artisans and businesses will show their wares and offerings at this fun-filled Harlem event. The fair also includes performances and presentations as well as a Kids Zone, which offers a mini trampoline class, face painting, a gardening activity, and far more. The fair is located on St. Nicholas Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets.
Hydrangea Hurrah
12-3pm
Madison Square Park
All Ages
This Saturday, join the Madison Square Park Conservancy for Hydrangea Hurrah, a celebration of the park’s prized hydrangeas! The afternoon will feature watercolor painting demos, hydrangea tea, a honey bee demo, hat making, horticulture talks, and more. There will also be live jazz music and a merry-go-round for kids. This event will take place rain or shine.
Inti Raymi: Festival of the Sun
1-4pm
National Museum of the American Indian
All Ages
This festival is celebrated in the Andean countries of Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. This afternoon of music and dance is presented in collaboration with the organization Kichwa Nation.
NYSoM Superhero Sci-Fi Festival
2-6pm
Hecksher Community Garden
All Ages
Head over to the second annual Superhero Sci-Fi Festival! Events include a sci-fi wonder hour, a DC Comics power hour, a Star Wars galaxy hour, and a Marvel Madness hour. Kids can also make their own LightSaber, create their own superhero, shop an artisan superhero market, play classic carnival games, and much more. Events will take place in Martinez Playground.
Saturday, June 23-Sunday, June 24
Figment Festival
10am-6pm
Governors Island
All Ages
Art lovers of all ages are invited to Governors Island this weekend for the Figment Festival, a celebration of participatory arts and culture. View sculptures, paintings, installations, performances, technological innovations and more! Families can also participate in the artsy fun with workshops and games.
Sunday, June 24
Lion Tennis Summer Play Day
9am-12pm
Park Slope Playground
Ages 3-10
Lion Tennis invites ages 3 through 10 to Park Slope Playground for a free trial class! Be sure to sign up for your preferred time slot.