Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 22-24)

The best events of the weekend are free!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Beginning Friday, June 22

Smith Street Stage: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

7:30pm

Carroll Park

All Ages

Catch the classic Shakespeare play in Carroll Park! Check the website for times. Matinees begin at 2pm and evening shows begin at 7:30pm. Runs select dates through Sunday, July 1.

Free Friday Night Fireworks

9:30pm

Coney Island Boardwalk

All Ages

Bring the whole family to watch as fireworks shine over the Coney Island Boardwalk each Friday throughout the summer. These fireworks are free and open to the public. Runs Fridays through Friday, August 31.

Friday, June 22

Swedish Midsummer Festival

5-8pm

Wagner Park

All Ages

This Friday evening join the Battery Park City Parks Conservancy and the Consulate General of Sweden in New York for the Swedish Midsummer Festival in Robert F. Wagner Park. Families with children of all ages can decorate and dance around the midsummer pole, picnic, make flower wreaths, enjoy fiddle music, play games, and try out some Swedish food from top NYC restaurants. This event will take place rain or shine.

Family Fridays: “Pascal’s Triangle and Interesting Numbers”

6:30-8pm

National Museum of Mathematics

All Ages

This Friday, learn about Pascal’s magical triangle with Char Morrow at the National Museum of Mathematics. Registration is required.

Saturday, June 23

12th Annual RockStock & Barrels NYC

10am-6pm

Rockaway Beach

All Ages

Celebrate the 12th year of RockStock & Barrels with a day full of surfing, skating, and music. This family-friendly event also includes plenty of shopping opportunities on the new boardwalk. Dance, eat, and spend a beautiful day at the beach!

Shop Harlem, Live Harlem Artisanal Fair

11am-4pm

St. Nicholas Avenue (between 117th and 118th Streets)

All Ages

More than 50 local artisans and businesses will show their wares and offerings at this fun-filled Harlem event. The fair also includes performances and presentations as well as a Kids Zone, which offers a mini trampoline class, face painting, a gardening activity, and far more. The fair is located on St. Nicholas Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets.

Hydrangea Hurrah

12-3pm

Madison Square Park

All Ages

This Saturday, join the Madison Square Park Conservancy for Hydrangea Hurrah, a celebration of the park’s prized hydrangeas! The afternoon will feature watercolor painting demos, hydrangea tea, a honey bee demo, hat making, horticulture talks, and more. There will also be live jazz music and a merry-go-round for kids. This event will take place rain or shine.

Inti Raymi: Festival of the Sun

1-4pm

National Museum of the American Indian

All Ages

This festival is celebrated in the Andean countries of Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. This afternoon of music and dance is presented in collaboration with the organization Kichwa Nation.

NYSoM Superhero Sci-Fi Festival

2-6pm

Hecksher Community Garden

All Ages

Head over to the second annual Superhero Sci-Fi Festival! Events include a sci-fi wonder hour, a DC Comics power hour, a Star Wars galaxy hour, and a Marvel Madness hour. Kids can also make their own LightSaber, create their own superhero, shop an artisan superhero market, play classic carnival games, and much more. Events will take place in Martinez Playground.

Saturday, June 23-Sunday, June 24

Figment Festival

10am-6pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Art lovers of all ages are invited to Governors Island this weekend for the Figment Festival, a celebration of participatory arts and culture. View sculptures, paintings, installations, performances, technological innovations and more! Families can also participate in the artsy fun with workshops and games.

Sunday, June 24

Lion Tennis Summer Play Day

9am-12pm

Park Slope Playground

Ages 3-10

Lion Tennis invites ages 3 through 10 to Park Slope Playground for a free trial class! Be sure to sign up for your preferred time slot.