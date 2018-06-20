New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 22-24)

    The best events of the weekend are free!

     By New York Family

    Figment Festival NYC will take place this weekend on Governors Island! Photo by Nick Normal via Flickr.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Beginning Friday, June 22

    Smith Street Stage: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
    7:30pm
    Carroll Park
    All Ages
    Catch the classic Shakespeare play in Carroll Park! Check the website for times. Matinees begin at 2pm and evening shows begin at 7:30pm. Runs select dates through Sunday, July 1.

    Free Friday Night Fireworks
    9:30pm
    Coney Island Boardwalk
    All Ages
    Bring the whole family to watch as fireworks shine over the Coney Island Boardwalk each Friday throughout the summer. These fireworks are free and open to the public. Runs Fridays through Friday, August 31.

    Friday, June 22

    Swedish Midsummer Festival
    5-8pm
    Wagner Park
    All Ages
    This Friday evening join the Battery Park City Parks Conservancy and the Consulate General of Sweden in New York for the Swedish Midsummer Festival in Robert F. Wagner Park. Families with children of all ages can decorate and dance around the midsummer pole, picnic, make flower wreaths, enjoy fiddle music, play games, and try out some Swedish food from top NYC restaurants. This event will take place rain or shine.

    Family Fridays: “Pascal’s Triangle and Interesting Numbers”
    6:30-8pm
    National Museum of Mathematics
    All Ages
    This Friday, learn about Pascal’s magical triangle with Char Morrow at the National Museum of Mathematics. Registration is required.

    Saturday, June 23

    12th Annual RockStock & Barrels NYC
    10am-6pm
    Rockaway Beach
    All Ages
    Celebrate the 12th year of RockStock & Barrels with a day full of surfing, skating, and music. This family-friendly event also includes plenty of shopping opportunities on the new boardwalk. Dance, eat, and spend a beautiful day at the beach!

    Shop Harlem, Live Harlem Artisanal Fair
    11am-4pm
    St. Nicholas Avenue (between 117th and 118th Streets)
    All Ages
    More than 50 local artisans and businesses will show their wares and offerings at this fun-filled Harlem event. The fair also includes performances and presentations as well as a Kids Zone, which offers a mini trampoline class, face painting, a gardening activity, and far more. The fair is located on St. Nicholas Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets.

    Hydrangea Hurrah
    12-3pm
    Madison Square Park
    All Ages
    This Saturday, join the Madison Square Park Conservancy for Hydrangea Hurrah, a celebration of the park’s prized hydrangeas! The afternoon will feature watercolor painting demos, hydrangea tea, a honey bee demo, hat making, horticulture talks, and more. There will also be live jazz music and a merry-go-round for kids. This event will take place rain or shine.

    Inti Raymi: Festival of the Sun
    1-4pm
    National Museum of the American Indian
    All Ages
    This festival is celebrated in the Andean countries of Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. This afternoon of music and dance is presented in collaboration with the organization Kichwa Nation.

    NYSoM Superhero Sci-Fi Festival
    2-6pm
    Hecksher Community Garden
    All Ages
    Head over to the second annual Superhero Sci-Fi Festival! Events include a sci-fi wonder hour, a DC Comics power hour, a Star Wars galaxy hour, and a Marvel Madness hour. Kids can also make their own LightSaber, create their own superhero, shop an artisan superhero market, play classic carnival games, and much more. Events will take place in Martinez Playground.

    Saturday, June 23-Sunday, June 24

    Figment Festival
    10am-6pm
    Governors Island
    All Ages
    Art lovers of all ages are invited to Governors Island this weekend for the Figment Festival, a celebration of participatory arts and culture. View sculptures, paintings, installations, performances, technological innovations and more! Families can also participate in the artsy fun with workshops and games.

    Sunday, June 24

    Lion Tennis Summer Play Day
    9am-12pm
    Park Slope Playground
    Ages 3-10
    Lion Tennis invites ages 3 through 10 to Park Slope Playground for a free trial class! Be sure to sign up for your preferred time slot.

