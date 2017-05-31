Free Family Events This Weekend! (June 2-4)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, June 2

National Doughnut Day

Various times

Various locations throughout NYC

All Ages

National Doughnut Day is the perfect excuse to eat those delectable treats. Created by The Salvation Army in 1938, National Doughnut Day celebrates the Salvation Army Lassies, who served doughnuts to soldiers during the first World War. With countless bakeries and cafés offering deals on doughnuts for this special day, make sure to pick up your favorite kind and use #NationalDonutDay or #NationalDoughnutDay on social media. Please check the website for a list of participating locations.

Stars in the Alley

1pm

Shubert Alley

All Ages

Come see your favorite Broadway productions, all together, and for free at “Stars in the Alley” in Shubert Alley. The concert will feature performances from 21 musicals, both new this season and long-running favorites, including the four nominees for the 2017 Best Musical Award. Other shows include “Aladdin,” “Anastasia,” “Cats,” “Chicago,” “Kinky Boots,” “Waitress,” and many more.

Boro-Linc Brooklyn: Very Young People’s Concert

6:30-8:30pm

Center for Family Life at PS 503/506

All Ages

All young people and their families are invited to attend Boro-Linc Brooklyn’s Very Young People’s Concert: Philharmonic Families at the Center for Family Life at PS 503/506. Playing songs suitable for the youngest audience members, the performance will include music, movement, singing, and humor. Seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, June 3

Positively 8th Street Festival

12-6pm

West 8th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues)

All Ages

Celebrate the culture and businesses of 8th Street at the Positively 8th Street Festival taking place on Saturday, June 3, July 8, and August 5. The festival will feature musical performances, pop-up gardens, alfresco dining, and the creation of a community mural lead by The Storm Ritter Studio. Kids can enjoy games, toys and getting creative with design workshops and drawing sessions. Spend your Saturday afternoon having fun with the family and celebrating community!

Go Green! Brooklyn Festival

12-5pm

McCarren Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Head to McCarren Park this Saturday for the Go Green! Brooklyn Festival. Now in its 10th year, the fest gathers together local businesses, artists, schools, and organizations to inform and entertain in an eco-friendly way. Fest-goers are welcome to enjoy fitness workshops, volunteer park clean-ups, an eco-market, food, art, and live music.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Historic New York: Little Red Lighthouse Open House

1-4pm

Fort Washington Park

All Ages

Tour a piece of New York history and a children’s literary landmark during the Historic New York: Little Red Lighthouse Open House. Built in 1889 and moved to its current location in 1921, the lighthouse gained attention when it served as the inspiration behind Hildegarde Swift’s 1942 children’s book The Little Red Lighthouse and the Great Gray Bridge. Urban Park Rangers will be on location to provide information about the lighthouse.

Saturday, June 3-Sunday, June 4

Figment NYC Festival

10am-5pm

Governors Island

All Ages

Art lovers of all ages are invited to Governors Island this weekend for Figment NYC, a celebration of participatory arts and culture. View sculptures, paintings, installations, performances, technological innovations and more! Families can also participate in the artsy fun with workshops and games.

Sunday, June 4

World Science Festival’s Ultimate Science Sunday

10am-6pm

NYU Kimmel Center

All Ages

Young scientists have to chance to exercise their growing creativity at the World Science Festival’s grand finale, the Ultimate Science Sunday celebration. An abundance of knowledge generated by the six-day fest culminates into a day full of everything from robot soccer to catapults and wind tunnels. Con Edison, presenter of Ultimate Science Sunday Science, and the World Science Festival will continue hosting cool science events throughout New York with City of Science, a series of events in each borough.

15th Annual Drums Along the Hudson Festival

11am-6pm

Inwood Hill Park

All Ages

This year, the city’s only open-air pow-wow will honor Yvonne Wakim-Dennis and Irma LaGuerre, the founder and director of Nitchen, Inc, and the Children’s Cultural Center of Native America. Singer-songwriter Rhonda Ross will also be honored. Featuring the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, this Native American festival will include festivities such as storytelling, arts and crafts, food, an Environmental Tent, live dance and drumming performances, and, for the third consecutive year, a World Market Tent. Hosted by Sandra Bookman. This event will be held rain or shine.

Children’s Book Festival

11am-3pm

China Institute

All Ages

Get your read on this National Children’s Day with The China Institute, which will present a family-friendly book festival featuring some of the most beloved classic Chinese children’s stories. The festival, held in honor of International Children’s Day will be open to all ages and will feature a puppet show, movie, games, crafts, and more. Visit the website today to register!

Carnegie Hall Neighborhood Concert: Sbongiseni Duma

2-3pm

New York Hall of Science

All Ages

Be transported to the KwalZulu-Natal province of South Africa with a performance by singer, songwriter, dancer, and choreographer Sbongiseni Duma, as part of Carnegie Hall’s Neighborhood Concert program. Exploring the features of South African music and performance art, the family-friendly show will feature djembe drums, vocal clicks, and acoustic guitar. RSVP online.