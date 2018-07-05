Free Family Events This Weekend! (July 6-8)

The best events of the weekend are free!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Monday, July 16

Annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

12pm

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

All Ages

Celebrate Southern Italian history at this Williamsburg event with a huge parade, kids’ events, and various types of entertainment ranging from traditional to contemporary.

Through Saturday, July 21

“Wendy Darling & Peter Pan”

8pm

Old Stone House

All Ages

Sit down outside on the turf by Old Stone House and Washington Park to see this musical performance, a spin on the classic Peter Pan tale. Kids are sure to love the reimagined story in all its magic.

Through Sunday, July 29

Hudson Warehouse: “The Three Musketeers: Twenty Years Later”

6:30pm

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park

All Ages

Come see just what happened to the Three Musketeers in this imaginative theatrical experience adapted from the original works of Dumas. Please note: Admission is pay-what-you-can.

Through Friday, August 31

CityParks PuppetMobile: “The Big Good Wolf”

Various times

Various public parks throughout NYC

All Ages

The PuppetMobile will be bringing this show to parks all over the city this summer. Be sure to check the website for dates, times, and locations.

Through Sunday, September 30

“The Golden Dove”

Various times

Governors Island

All Ages

This free, 30-minute performance features a rainbow that needs to be fixed and a cast of characters who are determined to keep it together.

Through Sunday, May 12, 2019

Tauba Auerbach: “Flow Separation” Exhibition

Various times

Brooklyn Bridge Park and Hudson River Park

All Ages

Head over to the park for an immersive exhibition by New York-based artist Tauba Auerbach, which features a “dazzle ship.” The geometric patterns were once designed to make it more difficult for enemies to spot but was later adopted by artists.

Beginning Friday, July 6

SummerStarz Movies

8pm

Transmitter Park

All Ages

Catch a free movie outdoors this summer. Scheduled films include The Lego Batman Movie, Inside Out, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Coco, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, and Black Panther. Runs Fridays through Friday, August 10.

Friday, July 6

Contemporary Dance

6-8pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Check out some lovely contemporary dance performances in Bryant Park! Participating companies include Monteleone Dance, Tiffany Mills Company, Steps on Broadway Summer Study NYC Theater/Jazz Intensive, and Jennifer Muller/The Works.

Beginning Saturday, July 7

JungleGym 2018

11am

116th Street (from Lexington to Second Avenues)

Ages 5 and up

Come down for this 6th annual obstacle race designed for kids! The first event on July 7 will be held on East 116th Street between Lexington and 2nd Avenues. The remaining four events on July 14, 21, 28, and August 11 will be held on East 115th Street between Park and 3rd Avenues.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem: “Antigone”

8:30pm

Marcus Garvey Park

All Ages

This outdoor production of Sophocles’ classic play is free to the public. Runs through Sunday, July 29.

Saturday, July 7

Living Seeds

12-3pm

Socrates Sculture Park

All Ages

Learn about how seeds thrive and make a living seed necklace during this event in Socrates Sculpture Park.

Sunday, July 8

NYC Volkswagen Traffic Jam

10am-5pm

Governors Island

All Ages

If your little ones are obsessed with cars, take them to see this classic VW show! The NYC Volkswagen Traffic Jam is a spectator-judged, vintage Volkswagen car show. Enjoy a picnic, views of the New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty, as well as Beetles, buses, dune buggies, and more.

Outdoor Movie Night: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

8:30pm

Randall’s Island

All Ages

Head to Field 81 on Randall’s Island for a showing of the sequel to the 1995 film.