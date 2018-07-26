Free Family Events This Weekend! (July 27-29)

8th Annual NYC Children’s Poetry Festival on Governors Island, Lincoln Center Out of Doors Family Day, Sing! It’s A Family Festival at The High Line, and more!

Through Friday, August 24

Hip to Hip Theatre Company: “King Lear”

Various times

Various locations throughout NYC

All Ages

Join Hip to Hip Theatre Company for a staged reading of King Lear. In the play, King Lear decides to divide his kingdom among his three daughters based on how much they love him. The tragedy takes flight from there. Check the website for specific dates, times, and locations.

Friday, July 27-Sunday, July 29

“Twelfth Night”

Friday & Saturday at 7pm; Sunday at 3pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

In the famous Shakespeare comedy, twins Sebastian and Viola stumble upon the flamboyant, technicolor world of Illyria, inspired by the The Wizard of Oz, Yellow Submarine, and the works of Doctor Seuss. Check the website for times.

Friday, July 27

Movie Night: “Vertigo”

8:45pm

Narrows Botanical Gardens

All Ages

Watch this Alfred Hitchcock film with the kids at sunset in Narrows Botanical Gardens!

Saturday, July 28

Sing! It’s A Family Festival

10am-1pm

The High Line

Ages 12 and under

Join the High Line for its Sing! It’s A Family Festival. Families with children ages 12 and under are welcome during this morning of free programming. Activities include storytime in American Sign Language, a musical performance from Matthew Silvera, art making with ArchForKids, and a mobile garden workshop. Reservations are encouraged. This event will be held rain or shine.

Lincoln Center Out of Doors Family Day

11am-2pm

Lincoln Center

All Ages

Family Day hosted by Lincoln Center Out of Doors will be a day full of dancing and music. Start off with a dance workshop led by Mark Morris Dance Group, watch a performance by the Marching Cobras, and then wrap up your busy afternoon with a concert from Soul Science Lab. Check the event’s website for more details and times of each event.

Stop ‘N’ Swap

11am-4pm

Near the corner of Mott & Pell Streets

All Ages

Bring clean, reusable, portable items such as clothing, housewares, games, books, and toys you no longer need, and take home something new—for free. You don’t have to bring something to take something. Located on Mott Street between Doyers & Pell Streets.

Pop-Up Beach Party

4pm

Albee Square

All Ages

Head over to Albee Square to listen to live reggae, play badminton, make sand art, taste sweet treats, sit for a beach-themed photo booth, and more.

Saturday, July 28-Sunday, July 29

8th Annual NYC Children’s Poetry Festival

11am-5:30pm

Governors Island

All Ages

The 8th Annual NYC Children’s Poetry Festival is coming to Governors Island this weekend for two straight days of nonstop poetry! As part of the larger NYC Poetry Festival, this free fest sponsored by Writopia provides an amazing opportunity to experience and celebrate New York City’s vibrant poetry community. Children are invited to share their own poetry on a kids-only stage, enjoy readings, and participate in a scavenger hunt.

Sunday, July 29

Music in the Grove on Sunday: Rolie Polie Guacamole

11am-12pm

Fort Greene Park

All Ages

Join Fort Greene Park for a free summer concert with Rolie Polie Guacamole! This event will be held rain or shine.

Brooklyn Roots Festival

1-7pm

Prospect Park

All Ages

Celebrates Brooklyn’s traditional artists and immigrant communities with performances, workshops, activities, and more. A children’s section at the Lefferts Historic House presents acclaimed “King of the Dance Party” Father Goose Music with a journey through Caribbean and multicultural music, East Asian folk children’s group Rabbit Days and Dumplings featuring Elena Moon Park, and puppetry presentations by the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. City Lore is also partnering with BAC to present the multimedia theater piece What We Bring: Stories of Migration.

Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York’s Guelaguetza Festival

2-5pm

Socrates Sculpture Park

All Ages

Attend the 6th annual Guelaguetza Festival New York City for a celebratory event full of music, dance, and crafts that represents the eight regions of Oaxaca. The event is brought to New York by Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York.