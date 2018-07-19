Free Family Events This Weekend! (July 20-22)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Sunday, August 19

Shakespeare in the Park: “Twelfth Night”

8pm

Delacorte Theater, Central Park

All Ages

Spend a lovely summer night at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park for a production of Twelfth Night, as part of Public Works’ annual Shakespeare in the Park series. Please note: No performances on Mondays.

Through Saturday, July 21

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” Play Space

11am-6pm

Sony Square NYC

All Ages

In honor of the new movie, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, SONY Square NYC will be hosting a play space where kids can play the new PS4 game, test out the mobile app, and take pictures with the Drac Pac.

Friday, July 20

Storytime: All About Ice Cream

10:30am

Mount Vernon Hotel Museum

Ages 2-6

Check out the Mount Vernon Hotel Museum this Friday for a free storytime! Kids can listen to historically themed stories about ice cream and pretend to make their own.

Saturday, July 21

Fairway’s Ultimate Picnic Day

10am-4pm

Fairway Flatiron Plaza

All Ages

Stop by the booth at Flatiron Plaza to get a free picnic kit! Each kit includes the market’s favorite picnic snacks and a picnic blanket. While supplies last.

Summer Saturday 2018

11:30am

American Folk Art Museum

All Ages

Join the American Folk Art Museum for its Summer Saturday! The day will feature a family-friendly concert from Brooklyn-based duo The Buttons, an interactive puppet show with Playdate Puppets, guided museum exhibit tours, a family scavenger hunt, and more.

Come Out & Play Family Day

1-5pm

Manhattan Bridge Archway Plaza

All Ages

The Come Out & Play Festival, which is dedicated to the playing of street games, is hosting a free Family Day at Manhattan Bridge Archway Plaza. All games revolve around this year’s theme: time travel. Play games from the past, present, and future during this afternoon of outdoor family fun and competition! Games will run multiple times throughout the day.

Sprinkler Day

1-3pm

Asphalt Green

All Ages

As summer temperatures soar, New Yorkers of all ages will have two opportunities to cool off—and get soaked—at Asphalt Green’s fifth annual free Sprinkler Day events. For the first time, the nonprofit will host two Sprinkler Day events, so even more kids and adults can play in high-powered sprinklers on the turf field at the nonprofit sports and fitness organization’s Upper East Side campus.

Saturday, July 21-Sunday, July 22

Uni Project

11am-4pm

Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park

All Ages

This pop-up reading room features a spot for kids to read and draw. A story time will take place at 12:30pm and at 2pm.

Sunday, July 22

Family Camping: Brooklyn

6pm (Sunday)-7am (Monday)

Marine Park

All Ages

This Sunday, take your family camping in Brooklyn’s Marine Park! Urban Park Rangers will be on-hand throughout the evening to provide a safe, family-friendly experience for all. Pre-registration is required.