Free Family Events This Weekend! (July 13-15)

City of Water Day, SummerStage Family Day in Central Park, Bastille Day 2018 on 60th Street, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Wednesday, July 31, 2019

“Mom-and-Pops of the L.E.S.” Installation

All day

Seward Park

All Ages

On Essex Street and East Broadway in Seward Park, families can check out this art installation that features life-size photos of mom-and-pop shops, many of which have closed due to rising rents and gentrification.

Through Sunday, July 15

Jason Hackenwerth: “Animal Soul” Installation

Various times

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Gaze at new, wacky art installations at Brookfield Place! Created by artist Jason Hackenwerth out of latex balloons and vinyl fabric, these large-scale otherworldly creatures are sure to delight families with children of all ages.

Friday, July 13

Sprinklerfest 2018

12-4pm

Snug Harbor Cultural Center

All Ages

Run through more than 30 sprinklers during this event! Plus enjoy music, live entertainment, food, and games with the whole neighborhood. The rain date for this event is Friday, July 20.

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

7-9pm

Queensbridge Park

All Ages

Queens-based Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will perform as part of CityPark Foundation’s SummerStage series.

Saturday, July 14

City of Water Day

10am-4pm

Piers 16 & 17, South Street Seaport

All Ages

Join the Waterfront Alliance for its annual City of Water Day festival! Activities include PortNYC Boat Tours, a Con Edison Cardboard Kayak Race, a Disney Children’s Activity Fair, and more.

Bastille Day Celebration

10:30am

MetroTech Commons

All Ages

Spend all day celebrating Bastille Day in Downtown Brooklyn with a Petanque Tournament, played on professional-grade courts, as well as food, live music, and more.

Science Saturday

12-4pm

Pier 84 in Hudson River Park

All Ages

Mad Science will take you and your family on a scientific adventure featuring hands-on activities such as microscopic investigations, nature-themed crafts, and experiments.

Sunday, July 15

Bastille Day 2018

12-5pm

60th Street (from 5th to Lexington Avenues)

All Ages

Enjoy an afternoon of French food, culture, and entertainment in celebration of Bastille Day during this unique Manhattan street fair! Take a trip to East 60th Street, from 5th to Lexington Avenues, on Sunday to experience everything the French have to offer. While kids taste delicious French delicacies like crêpes, éclairs, macarons, and more, parents can sample a selection of cheeses, beers, and cocktails. Plus, watch dance and live musical performances, take part in face painting, arts and crafts, and much more–it’s guaranteed fun for the entire family!

SummerStage Family Day

3-7pm

Central Park

All Ages

Bring the family together for SummerStage’s big Family Day event in Central Park at Rumsey Playfield. You can kick back to Rebirth Brass Band’s New Orleans sound as they’re joined by head of the Golden Eagle Mardi Gras Indian tribe Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. The event also features a performance of “The Big Good Wolf” from the CityParks PuppetMobile and a Second Line workshop with the Lady Buckjumpers of New Orleans.