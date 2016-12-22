New York Family Magazine
    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (December 23-25)

    Christmas Eve Caroling Under the Washington Square Arch, Lighting of the World’s Largest Menorah, Free Blue Marble Ice Cream, and more!

     By New York Family
    Christmas Eve Caroling Under the Arch will take place this Saturday in Washington Square Park! Photo by Ilya Boyandin via Flickr.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Through Saturday, December 24

    Santa’s Corner
    1-3pm
    Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park
    All Ages
    Santa will be visiting midtown Manhattan, so don’t miss him! Come take a picture with old Saint Nick, either with your own phone/camera, or have it done by the elves and download it from their Flickr page. The elves will be handing out postcards and coloring supplies so kids can write last-minute letters to Santa! There will be special events on the first and last days of his visit too.

    Friday, December 23

    Friday Afternoon Movie: “The Secret Life of Pets”
    3pm
    Aguilar Library
    All Ages
    Spend the afternoon with your little ones at Aguilar Library watching “The Secret Life of Pets.” This animated comedy tells the story of how animals that live in a Manhattan apartment building spend their day and the adventures that they encounter along the way. With Kevin Hart playing a rebellious bunny, this comedy is sure to have the family in stitches.

    Beginning Saturday, December 24

    Free Blue Marble Ice Cream
    10am-6pm
    Museum of the City of New York
    All Ages
    The Museum of the City of New York is celebrating the holidays by giving away Blue Marble ice cream to all visitors! Simply mention the “holiday ice cream promotion” or use the promo code “IScreamMuseum” when you arrive at the museum admission desk. There will also be lots of winter-themed activities for children. While supplies last. Runs through Saturday, December 31. Museum is closed on Christmas Day.

    Lighting of the World’s Largest Menorah
    Various times
    Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan
    All Ages
    Celebrate Hanukkah with the lighting of one of the world’s largest menorahs at Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan. Weighing 4,000 pounds, the lighting of this 32-foot tall menorah will begin on Saturday, December 24 and end on Saturday, December 31.

    Saturday, December 24

    Christmas Eve Caroling Under the Arch
    5-7pm
    Washington Square Park
    All Ages
    Get into the Christmas spirit with some traditional caroling on the eve of the holiday. Gather in Washington Square Park to sing all of your old favorites, led by the Rob Susman Brass Quartet. Songbooks will be distributed upon arrival.

