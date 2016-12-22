Free Family Events This Weekend! (December 23-25)

Christmas Eve Caroling Under the Washington Square Arch, Lighting of the World’s Largest Menorah, Free Blue Marble Ice Cream, and more!

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Saturday, December 24

Santa’s Corner

1-3pm

Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park

All Ages

Santa will be visiting midtown Manhattan, so don’t miss him! Come take a picture with old Saint Nick, either with your own phone/camera, or have it done by the elves and download it from their Flickr page. The elves will be handing out postcards and coloring supplies so kids can write last-minute letters to Santa! There will be special events on the first and last days of his visit too.

Friday, December 23

Friday Afternoon Movie: “The Secret Life of Pets”

3pm

Aguilar Library

All Ages

Spend the afternoon with your little ones at Aguilar Library watching “The Secret Life of Pets.” This animated comedy tells the story of how animals that live in a Manhattan apartment building spend their day and the adventures that they encounter along the way. With Kevin Hart playing a rebellious bunny, this comedy is sure to have the family in stitches.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Beginning Saturday, December 24

Free Blue Marble Ice Cream

10am-6pm

Museum of the City of New York

All Ages

The Museum of the City of New York is celebrating the holidays by giving away Blue Marble ice cream to all visitors! Simply mention the “holiday ice cream promotion” or use the promo code “IScreamMuseum” when you arrive at the museum admission desk. There will also be lots of winter-themed activities for children. While supplies last. Runs through Saturday, December 31. Museum is closed on Christmas Day.

Lighting of the World’s Largest Menorah

Various times

Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan

All Ages

Celebrate Hanukkah with the lighting of one of the world’s largest menorahs at Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan. Weighing 4,000 pounds, the lighting of this 32-foot tall menorah will begin on Saturday, December 24 and end on Saturday, December 31.

Saturday, December 24

Christmas Eve Caroling Under the Arch

5-7pm

Washington Square Park

All Ages

Get into the Christmas spirit with some traditional caroling on the eve of the holiday. Gather in Washington Square Park to sing all of your old favorites, led by the Rob Susman Brass Quartet. Songbooks will be distributed upon arrival.