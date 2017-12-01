Free Family Events This Weekend! (December 1-3)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Friday, January 5, 2018

“Luminaries” Exhibit

8am-10pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Start a new holiday tradition and head to Brookfield Place for a spectacular light show featuring 647 mesmerizing 3-D lights that illuminate Brookfield’s Winter Garden and transform it into a twinkling sensation. There will be Three Wishing Stations where families can send a wish up into the canopy of colored lanterns above. For every wish that is created this holiday season, Brookfield will donate up to $25,000 to the Grammy Museum to support their music education programs.

Friday, December 1

Tree Lighting Skate-tacular

6-7pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

Tree lighting season has commenced! Start the season by heading over to Bryant Park on December 1 for the annual Tree Lighting Skate-tacular! This year’s event will be narrated by “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Jane Krakowski. It will also feature Olympic and World Champion skaters including Meryl Davis and Charlie White. Ice skating for all will follow the event.

Friday, December 1-Saturday, December 2

Keith Michael’s “The Nutcracker”

Friday: 7pm; Saturday: 1 & 7pm

Brookfield Place

Ages 3 and up

Head over to Brookfield Place on December 1 & 2 for a chance to see a free one-hour performance of “The Nutcracker” choreographed by Keith Michael of New York Theater Ballet. Don’t miss the opportunity to see a holiday classic set in 1907 and see Tchaikovsky’s classic reimagined like never before.

Saturday, December 2

Duke Otherwise

11am & 2pm

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

Get ready to dance and sing along on December 2. Come out to Lincoln Center to see Duke Otherwise at the David Rubenstein Atrium. See if you can match his tap dancing moves or guitar playing as you sing along to every song!

House Party: Truth Be Told

12-5pm

BRIC House, Brooklyn

All Ages

Get ready for another edition of BRIC House’s House Party on December 2! This edition is entitled “Truth be Told,” during which you will be the detective, researcher, and beholder of all the answers. Enjoy a scavenger hunt, arts activities, animation activities, musical performances, and much more. Don’t wait to RSVP to this free event! Pre-reservations are required.

Sunday, December 3

Annual Santa Rescue

11:30am

New York City Fire Museum

All Ages

Check out to the New York City Fire Museum on December 3 to witness the rescue of Santa Claus. See one of our many everyday heroes rescue Saint Nick himself. This annual event will be more than enough fun for all the kids so don’t miss it!

Christmas in the Garden

12-5:30pm

Queens Botanical Garden

All Ages

Join the Queens Botanical Garden on December 3 to kick off its Christmas in the Garden! Enjoy musical performances, a tree lighting, holiday crafts, garden tours, and much more. Don’t forget to get a picture with Santa, at a fee, and bring a coat to participate in the New York Cares coat drive! Please note: Admission is free; photos with Santa and workshop require a fee.

4th Annual Fort Greene Park Tree Lighting

4-5:30pm

Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn

All Ages

Head to Fort Greene Park on December 3 for its 4th annual Tree Lighting! Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and live music while watching the tree light up the sky. Don’t forget to enjoy other snacks from Myrtle Avenue restaurants.

Holiday Tree Lighting

5-6pm

Carl Schurz Park

All Ages

Don’t miss the Carl Schurz Park Tree Lighting on December 3! Enjoy hot chocolate, caroling, and candy canes as the tree lights the sky. Don’t worry about the weather, because the tree lighting will happen rain or shine.