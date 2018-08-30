Free Family Events This Weekend! (August 31-September 2)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, August 31

West Indian American Day Youth Day

11am-3pm

Brooklyn Museum

All Ages

Celebrate with this cultural youth day fest, which features young stars singing, dancing, and sharing poetry.

Beginning Saturday, September 1

“Great Shipwrecks of New York’s ‘Great’ Lakes” and “The Hidden Hulks of New York Harbor” Exhibits

2-7pm

Pier 25 in Hudson River Park

All Ages

Learn about wrecks in upstate New York lakes as well as the work of marine archaeologists during this exhibit. It will be displayed alongside “The Hidden Hulks of New York Harbor,” which details ship graveyards and underground discoveries at the World Trade Center site. The ship is open to tour 2-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays and 4-7pm on Thursdays through October.

Saturday, September 1

Circus Amok

3-4pm

Socrates Sculpture Park

All Ages

The circus is coming to Socrates Sculpture Park. Bring the whole family to celebrate Circus Amok’s 23rd spectacular performance. Circus Amok is a New York-based circus-theater company that uses a blend of traditional circus skills, post-modern dance, and improvisational techniques to create quite a unique show. Their free public performances address issues of social justice and is geared to audiences of all ages.

Saturday, September 1-Sunday, September 2

NYC Unicycle Festival 2018

12-5pm

Governors Island

All Ages

(Uni)cyclists of all ages and abilities are welcome at the NYC Unicycle Festival 2018! This annual event takes place over several days, beginning in Battery Park on Thursday and ending on Governors Island on Sunday. Fest activities on Governors Island include one-wheel relay races, kite flying, sumo wrestling, and games of unicycle basketball and hockey. Plus, for the fourth year, the festival will host a costume contest during which cyclists can vie for top prizes. Festival-goers can also learn how to ride a unicycle during afternoon riding workshops.

Sunday, September 2

Omar’s Summer Send-Off

2-6pm

Fantasy Forest Amusement Park

All Ages

Enjoy this giant party hosted by DJ Omar Olusion in honor of Labor Day weekend! Besides live music, there will also be magic shows, games, dance contests, and more. Event admission is free, but amusement park rides and games cost a fee.