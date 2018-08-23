Free Family Events This Weekend! (August 24-26)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Monday, September 3

“dusk.space” Installation

All day

Peck Slip

All Ages

Head out to Peck Slip Park to see “dusk.space,” an art installation that synthetically recreates a serene field on a summer’s day, as part of the Art in Park Program.

Beginning Friday, August 24

“Macbeth”

7-9pm

Bryant Park

All Ages

See the classic Shakespeare play, reimagined in the New York of the mid-1800s, outdoors in Bryant Park!

Friday, August 24

Movie Night: “The Day the Earth Stood Still”

8pm

Narrows Botanical Gardens

All Ages

In this 1951 sci-fi film, an alien, Klaatu, and his robot land their spacecraft on Cold War-era Earth just after the end of World War II. They bring an important message to the planet that Klaatu wishes to tell to representatives of all nations. However, communication turns out to be difficult, so, after learning something about the natives, Klaatu decides on an alternative approach.

Beginning Saturday, August 25

Brookfield Place Tennis Open

Various times

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Cheer on tennis teams at the 3rd annual Brookfield Place Tennis Open; a winner will be crowned on Thursday night. Kids and adults can also participate in free tennis clinics. Check event website for daily schedule and times. Runs through Friday, August 31.

Saturday, August 25

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

9:30am-4pm

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

All Ages

This Saturday, Net Generation will present Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the US Open in honor of the tennis icon. This annual event, which is the largest single-day tennis and entertainment event in the world, will feature live music by Echosmith, Kim Petras, AJ Mitchell, and more. Plus, kids will have the amazing opportunity to watch Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal–two of the top men’s players in the world–duke it out in fun exhibition matches and skills competitions! Before the ticketed stadium show, beginning at 1pm, little tennis stars can enjoy free tennis activities on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center starting at 9:30am. Please note: Admission and tennis activities are free; stadium show requires the purchase of a ticket.

Dream! It’s a Family Festival

10am-1pm

The High Line

Ages 12 and under

Join the High Line for its Dream! It’s A Family Festival. Families with children ages 12 and under are welcome during this morning of free programming. Activities include storytime with Gail Carson Levine, bestselling author of Ella Enchanted, a musical performance from Superhero Clubhouse, art making with ArchForKids, and a mobile garden workshop. Reservations are encouraged. This event will be held rain or shine.

Brooklyn Chess Festival

11am-4pm

Dr. Ronald McNair Park

All Ages

Sharpen your chess skills at this fun game festival in Brooklyn! Players of all skill levels are welcome to take part in activities like learning how to play, practicing techniques, taking checkmate workshops, playing pickup games, or even challenging Chess Master Irina Krush!

Fearless Fun Festival

12-4pm

Rockefeller Park

All Ages

The Fearless Fun Festival lets kids of all cultures and backgrounds to have fun together in a welcoming, positive environment. Activities include indoor and outdoor games, mini workshops focusing on mentorship, food, music, dancing, access to support groups, and far more. Proceeds go towards The CLASS Network Youth Department programming, as well as Raising H.O.P.E. initiatives. Pre-registration is required.

Brooklyn Back to School Bash

1pm

Albee Square

All Ages

Head to Fulton Mall for FitBEAT, an all-ages dance party, and jam out with At Your Beat and Afro-Brazilian percussion band Batalá New York. Activities include jump rope, hop-scotch, chess, hackey sack, hula hoop, and more. Plus kids can take pics in the Downtown Brooklyn photo booth. You might even get to win some back-to-school swag!

“A Wrinkle in Time”

6pm

St. Nicholas Park

All Ages

For “KIDS NIGHT OUT!” in association with Harlem Week, go see A Wrinkle in Time. Pre-movie music includes family-friendly R&B/Soul and conscious Hip Hop by DJ Mike.

Sunday, August 26

42nd Annual Brighton Jubilee

10am-6pm

Brighton Beach Avenue (from Corbin Place to Coney Island Avenue)

All Ages

Enjoy the final days of summer during the 42nd annual Brighton Jubilee! It’ll be a fantastic day at the beach where you can play in the waves and sand or stroll along the Riegelman Wooden Boardwalk. There will also be food stands aplenty to make sure you have enough calories to walk the three-mile boardwalk. This event will take place rain or shine.

Battle of Brooklyn: Commemoration

11am-2pm

Green-Wood Cemetery

All Ages

Take a trolley into the past during this year’s Commemoration of the Battle of Brooklyn at Green-Wood Cemetery. The Battle of Brooklyn, the first battle of the American Revolution to be fought after the Declaration of Independence had been signed, took place in 1776. In memory of the battle, families can take a ticketed trolley tour of Green-Wood’s 478 luscious green acres, experience life during revolutionary-era New York through re-enactments and historical cooking demos, participate in the Battle of Brooklyn Parade, and take part in the closing ceremony. This event will take place rain or shine.

Boogie on the Boulevard

2-6pm

The Bronx Museum

All Ages

Get ready to boogie! On Sunday, August 26th the center lanes of the Grand Concourse from 162nd Street to 170th Street will be closed to cars and open to a world of fun with music, art, and fitness programs hosted by organizations from the Bronx and beyond. RSVP through Eventbrite.